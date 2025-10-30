Chhattisgarh Has Roadmap In Place For Employment Generation, Says Finance Minister Chaudhary
OP Chaudhary said the state will be a major contributor to realising the dream of a developed India by 2047
Published : October 30, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh has prepared a roadmap that focuses on employment generation through its new industrial policy. The state is looking to make a major contribution to the country’s development goals by 2047.
This was stated by the Finance Minister, OP Chaudhary, as he discussed the plans during the silver jubilee celebrations of one of the youngest states of the Indian union with ETV Bharat.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Chhattisgarh to mark the occasion, and he will address the people of the state.
"We have prepared a roadmap for a developed Chhattisgarh till 2047, and we are moving forward on that path. Employment is most important for our young brothers and sisters. We have developed a revolutionary industrial policy for the period between 2024 to 2030 with a focus on jobs and employment,” Chaudhary shared while pointing out that in the previous industrial policy, the exemptions for setting up industries were based on the amount being invested.
“The current industrial policy is completely employment-centric. The incentives will be employment-based on the number of people employed. The policy has been formulated with a broad vision,” he claimed.
He further explained that strengthening the service sector's pollution-free structure over the labour intensive manufacturing is also included in this plan. The focus is on developing the service sector.
“Investment in the service sector employs more people. We are promoting these initiatives. Bastar and Surguja regions have immense potential where we are working on tourism. Efforts are underway to elevate tourism to industry status, which will increase investment and provide employment,” the minister elaborated.
He explained that the homestay policy has been introduced to generate more employment opportunities, and vacancies are also being announced in the government sector. Work is also underway to provide more avenues to those preparing for the competitive exams.
The facilities being offered to 65 candidates preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams are now being extended to 200 candidates. “We are striving to ensure that as many people as possible take this exam. We are working in every way for the youngsters, farmers and mothers and sisters. Our government is working on a long-term plan. The term ‘Gati’ (speed) that we used in our budget is linked to development, where it stands for Governance, Accelerating Infrastructure, Technology and Industrial Growth,” he said.
Talking about development in Naxal-hit areas where Naxalism is now showing signs of petering out, Chaudhary said that the focus of the state budget has been on looking towards Bastar and Surguja. He claimed that the challenge of dealing with Naxalism is now coming to an end and what was once a challenge is now an opportunity.
“Its beauty is astonishing and tourism offers immense potential. Its culture is unique. Bastar will further strengthen Chhattisgarh's developmental journey. The concept of a State Capital Region (SCR) in central Chhattisgarh, Raipur and the surrounding areas is also a development initiative. This region will generate economic growth that will further generate revenue. We will invest the funds received from the SCR in Bastar and other areas. Rapid development efforts will be undertaken throughout Chhattisgarh,” the minister claimed.
Elaborating on the silver jubilee celebrations in the state, Choudhary recalled the contribution of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the creation of the state.
“We are continuously moving forward towards the goal of taking Chhattisgarh to Amrit Kaal by 2047,” he said while stating that the state will be a major contributor in realising Modi’s dream of a developed country.
