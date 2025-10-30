ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Has Roadmap In Place For Employment Generation, Says Finance Minister Chaudhary

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has prepared a roadmap that focuses on employment generation through its new industrial policy. The state is looking to make a major contribution to the country’s development goals by 2047.

This was stated by the Finance Minister, OP Chaudhary, as he discussed the plans during the silver jubilee celebrations of one of the youngest states of the Indian union with ETV Bharat.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Chhattisgarh to mark the occasion, and he will address the people of the state.

"We have prepared a roadmap for a developed Chhattisgarh till 2047, and we are moving forward on that path. Employment is most important for our young brothers and sisters. We have developed a revolutionary industrial policy for the period between 2024 to 2030 with a focus on jobs and employment,” Chaudhary shared while pointing out that in the previous industrial policy, the exemptions for setting up industries were based on the amount being invested.

“The current industrial policy is completely employment-centric. The incentives will be employment-based on the number of people employed. The policy has been formulated with a broad vision,” he claimed.

He further explained that strengthening the service sector's pollution-free structure over the labour intensive manufacturing is also included in this plan. The focus is on developing the service sector.

“Investment in the service sector employs more people. We are promoting these initiatives. Bastar and Surguja regions have immense potential where we are working on tourism. Efforts are underway to elevate tourism to industry status, which will increase investment and provide employment,” the minister elaborated.​​​​​​​​​​