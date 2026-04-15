Chhattisgarh Govt Forms Committee For Implementation Of UCC In State
The committee will be chaired by retired judge Ranjan Prakash Desai and has been tasked to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Raipur: The Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government in Chhattisgarh has constituted a committee to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code for the implementation of the UCC in the state.
The decision was taken at a crucial cabinet meeting chaired by Sai at the Mahanadi Bhawan Secretariat here on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement that the council of ministers decided to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of retired judge Ranjan Prakash Desai to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code in relation to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Chhattisgarh. The Chief Minister has been authorized to nominate the members of the committee, it said.
आज मुख्यमंत्री श्री विष्णु देव साय की अध्यक्षता में हुई मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में लिए गए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय— CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) April 15, 2026
मंत्रिपरिषद द्वारा छत्तीसगढ़ में Uniform Civil Code लागू करने के संबंध में Uniform Civil Code का प्रारूप तैयार करने के लिए सेवानिवृत्त न्यायाधीश रंजना प्रकाश देसाई की… pic.twitter.com/uoIRMzWgmZ
Other key decisions taken at the cabinet meeting include 50 percent stamp duty exemption on land registrations executed in the names of women. The government said that the measure will incentivize women to acquire assets, thereby fostering their greater economic empowerment. Despite a potential revenue loss estimated at approximately Rs 153 crore, the decision is being hailed as a major stride toward women's empowerment.
Incentive For Soldiers and Ex-Servicemen
In another decision, the Chhattisgarh cabinet granted approval to 25 percent stamp duty exemption to serving soldiers, ex-servicemen, and their widows on the purchase of property valued up to Rs 25 lakh within the state.
The move will provide direct financial relief to military families—who frequently face transfers—when purchasing property to establish a permanent residence following their service. The government has characterized this as a significant decision, underscoring its role in honoring those who have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation.
Boost For Industry And PPP Model
Through amendments to the 'Industrial Land and Building Management Rules, 2015', provisions have been approved to facilitate the service sector, Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) funding, and the development of approach roads for land banks.
मंत्रिपरिषद द्वारा राज्य में पशुओं को संक्रामक रोगों से बचाने हेतु आवश्यक टीकाद्रव्यों की समय पर उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) की सब्सिडरी कंपनी Indian Immunologicals Limited, हैदराबाद से टीकों की खरीदी किए जाने की अनुमति प्रदान की गई है।… pic.twitter.com/5bNwbj6gGa— CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) April 15, 2026
These measures are expected to enhance credit access for industries, bring greater clarity to land allocation processes, and stimulate private investment. The government's objective is to improve the "Ease of Doing Business" environment while simultaneously strengthening the state's industrial infrastructure.
Strict Measures Regarding Sand And Mining
The cabinet also decided to reserve sand mines exclusively for public sector undertakings and to implement stringent amendments to the regulations governing minor minerals. Provisions have been made to impose fines ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 lakh for illegal mining, transportation, and storage activities. This measure will facilitate the availability of sand and promote the systematic utilization of mineral resources.
Strengthening Animal Husbandry And Dairy Sectors
Approval has been granted to extend the pilot project for milch animals to all social strata and to facilitate the direct procurement of vaccines through the NDDB. This will ensure timely vaccination facilities for livestock farmers, aid in disease control among animals, and boost the production of milk, eggs, and meat. The government believes that these initiatives will strengthen the rural economy and promote self-employment.
Major Financial Relief Regarding Pension Liabilities
Under the Madhya Pradesh Reorganization Act, approval has been granted for the reimbursement of the outstanding balance of Rs 8,536 crore, pertaining to excess pension payments.
This amount will be received in six annual installments over the coming years. The government regards this as a significant achievement in terms of financial management and fiscal balance.
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