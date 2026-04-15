ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Govt Forms Committee For Implementation Of UCC In State

The committee will be chaired by retired judge Ranjan Prakash Desai and has been tasked to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Raipur: The Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government in Chhattisgarh has constituted a committee to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code for the implementation of the UCC in the state.

The decision was taken at a crucial cabinet meeting chaired by Sai at the Mahanadi Bhawan Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement that the council of ministers decided to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of retired judge Ranjan Prakash Desai to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code in relation to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Chhattisgarh. The Chief Minister has been authorized to nominate the members of the committee, it said.

Other key decisions taken at the cabinet meeting include 50 percent stamp duty exemption on land registrations executed in the names of women. The government said that the measure will incentivize women to acquire assets, thereby fostering their greater economic empowerment. Despite a potential revenue loss estimated at approximately Rs 153 crore, the decision is being hailed as a major stride toward women's empowerment.

Incentive For Soldiers and Ex-Servicemen

In another decision, the Chhattisgarh cabinet granted approval to 25 percent stamp duty exemption to serving soldiers, ex-servicemen, and their widows on the purchase of property valued up to Rs 25 lakh within the state.

The move will provide direct financial relief to military families—who frequently face transfers—when purchasing property to establish a permanent residence following their service. The government has characterized this as a significant decision, underscoring its role in honoring those who have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation.

Boost For Industry And PPP Model

Through amendments to the 'Industrial Land and Building Management Rules, 2015', provisions have been approved to facilitate the service sector, Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) funding, and the development of approach roads for land banks.

These measures are expected to enhance credit access for industries, bring greater clarity to land allocation processes, and stimulate private investment. The government's objective is to improve the "Ease of Doing Business" environment while simultaneously strengthening the state's industrial infrastructure.

Strict Measures Regarding Sand And Mining

The cabinet also decided to reserve sand mines exclusively for public sector undertakings and to implement stringent amendments to the regulations governing minor minerals. Provisions have been made to impose fines ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 lakh for illegal mining, transportation, and storage activities. This measure will facilitate the availability of sand and promote the systematic utilization of mineral resources.

Strengthening Animal Husbandry And Dairy Sectors

Approval has been granted to extend the pilot project for milch animals to all social strata and to facilitate the direct procurement of vaccines through the NDDB. This will ensure timely vaccination facilities for livestock farmers, aid in disease control among animals, and boost the production of milk, eggs, and meat. The government believes that these initiatives will strengthen the rural economy and promote self-employment.

Major Financial Relief Regarding Pension Liabilities

Under the Madhya Pradesh Reorganization Act, approval has been granted for the reimbursement of the outstanding balance of Rs 8,536 crore, pertaining to excess pension payments.

This amount will be received in six annual installments over the coming years. The government regards this as a significant achievement in terms of financial management and fiscal balance.

Read More:

  1. Which Village Will Become 'Crorepati': Congress Stings BJP Over Bastar Promise, As Anti-Naxal Ops Wind Down
  2. Chhattisgarh Cabinet Clears Bill To Curb 'Forced' Religious Conversions

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARH UCC
UNIFORM CIVIL CODE
CHHATTISGARH
VISHNU DEO SAI
CHHATTISGARH LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.