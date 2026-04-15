ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Govt Forms Committee For Implementation Of UCC In State

Raipur: The Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government in Chhattisgarh has constituted a committee to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code for the implementation of the UCC in the state.

The decision was taken at a crucial cabinet meeting chaired by Sai at the Mahanadi Bhawan Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement that the council of ministers decided to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of retired judge Ranjan Prakash Desai to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code in relation to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Chhattisgarh. The Chief Minister has been authorized to nominate the members of the committee, it said.

Other key decisions taken at the cabinet meeting include 50 percent stamp duty exemption on land registrations executed in the names of women. The government said that the measure will incentivize women to acquire assets, thereby fostering their greater economic empowerment. Despite a potential revenue loss estimated at approximately Rs 153 crore, the decision is being hailed as a major stride toward women's empowerment.

Incentive For Soldiers and Ex-Servicemen

In another decision, the Chhattisgarh cabinet granted approval to 25 percent stamp duty exemption to serving soldiers, ex-servicemen, and their widows on the purchase of property valued up to Rs 25 lakh within the state.

The move will provide direct financial relief to military families—who frequently face transfers—when purchasing property to establish a permanent residence following their service. The government has characterized this as a significant decision, underscoring its role in honoring those who have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation.

Boost For Industry And PPP Model