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Chhattisgarh Government Announces Rs 5 Crore Aid For Assam Flood Victims

Sai expressed his condolences to families affected by the floods. "In this difficult hour of natural calamity, the people of Chhattisgarh stand in complete solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Assam," Sai said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai spoke over the phone with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday and took stock of the flood situation in the state.

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Monday has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for people affected by the devastating floods in Assam. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai decided to provide the funds to support ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-hit northeastern state.

The flood death toll in Assam has reached 100, while nearly 1.4 lakh people across seven districts have been affected, according to official figures. As many as 456 villages are submerged, while nearly 12,000 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged.

The administration is operating 125 relief camps and relief distribution centres across six districts to provide assistance to affected residents. Several rivers in Assam are flowing above danger levels.

According to official data, more than 1,37,500 people have been affected in Charaideo, Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), Sai criticised the Congress. He alleged that the party had become "issue-less" and was therefore attempting to politicise such matters.

Commenting on the reported attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sai said violence against any political leader was unacceptable. He said political differences are natural in a democracy, but violence against elected representatives or political leaders cannot be justified.