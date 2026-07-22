ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Court Orders Probe Against Ex-Indian Cricketer Rajesh Chauhan Over Rs 15 Lakh 'Fraud'

Durg: A court in Chhattisgarh's Durg district has directed the police to investigate former India cricketer Rajesh Chauhan over allegations that he duped a man of more than Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of offering him a transport contract with a steel company.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Aishwarya Diwan, in an order passed on July 16, allowed an application filed by complainant Dinkar Vishwamitra under Section 175 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and directed Mohan Nagar police to conduct a lawful investigation and submit a final report before the court.

According to the application, Chauhan introduced himself to Vishwamitra as a former international cricketer with close links to some leading industrialists and claimed that his firm, Govind Transport Company, had secured a contract from Jindal Steel Limited in Odisha's Keonjhar district for transportation of iron ore and lumps.

The complainant alleged that Chauhan promised substantial profits and persuaded him to invest in the transport business by deploying trucks as a partner.

To support his claims, Chauhan allegedly showed him work order documents purportedly issued in favour of Govind Transport Company by Jindal Steel Limited, the application said.

Believing the documents to be genuine, Vishwamitra entered an agreement with Chauhan on July 30, 2021, and paid Rs 2.51 lakh through a cheque. He subsequently transferred Rs 15.01 lakh in two instalments to Govind Transport Company's bank account for the proposed transport business, the application said.