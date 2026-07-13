Congress To Move No-Confidence Motion Against BJP Govt In Chhattisgarh
Cong leader Charandas Mahant says the Vishnu Deo Sai government has failed to fulfil promises made to the public and has faltered on every front.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Raipur: The Congress will move a no-confidence motion against the Chhattisgarh government during the monsoon session of the Assembly on July 14.
A decision to this effect was taken at a two-hour-long meeting of the Congress Legislature Party held at the official residence of Leader of the Opposition Charandas Mahant. Prior to this, senior leaders, including former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, former deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo, and state Congress president Deepak Baij, held a separate, lengthy strategic meeting. A comprehensive roadmap for the Assembly session was prepared during these meetings, and a consensus was ultimately reached to move a no-confidence motion against the Vishnu Deo Sai government during the monsoon session which began on July 13.
After the meeting, LoP Mahant launched a direct attack on the state BJP government. He said the Congress has no faith in the current government. According to him, the government has failed to fulfil promises made to the public and has faltered on every front. As a result, the government will be called to account through a no-confidence motion in the Assembly on July 14.
He asserted that this motion is not merely a political formality but a voice representing the public's shattered trust and growing resentment.
“The government's grand promises have now proven to be completely false. Corruption is steadily rising in the state and the common people are grappling with inflation, unemployment, power crisis and administrative disarray. The government has failed to live up to public expectations, which is why the Opposition will now hold the government accountable in the Assembly,” he said.
The Congress has finalised the issues it intends to raise during the monsoon session. The party will demand answers from the government regarding the power crisis, soaring inflation, farmers' issues, law and order, youth-related concerns, and other matters of public interest. The Opposition has said that issues most affecting the general public will be raised prominently in the Legislative Assembly.
The issue of Nakti village was also a key topic during the Congress Legislature Party meeting. The party has decided to move an adjournment motion in the Assembly on this matter, seeking to halt regular proceedings for an immediate discussion on the subject.
Mahant said that the Congress would not allow the Nakti issue to be suppressed at any cost. The issue will be raised in the House, and if necessary, protests will be staged within the Assembly itself.
The Congress asserted that even though the Assembly's monsoon session is scheduled for only five days, the Opposition will not grant the government a moment's respite. The government will be compelled to answer questions on new issues each day. The party claims that every question concerning public interest will be raised in the House.
"The Congress's fight will not be limited to the Assembly alone. If the government fails to heed to the public's voice, the party will intensify its agitation on the streets as well. Congress will fight for public issues both inside the House and, if need arises, by taking to the streets to continue the campaign against the government," said Mahant.
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