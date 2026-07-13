ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Move No-Confidence Motion Against BJP Govt In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The Congress will move a no-confidence motion against the Chhattisgarh government during the monsoon session of the Assembly on July 14.

A decision to this effect was taken at a two-hour-long meeting of the Congress Legislature Party held at the official residence of Leader of the Opposition Charandas Mahant. Prior to this, senior leaders, including former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, former deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo, and state Congress president Deepak Baij, held a separate, lengthy strategic meeting. A comprehensive roadmap for the Assembly session was prepared during these meetings, and a consensus was ultimately reached to move a no-confidence motion against the Vishnu Deo Sai government during the monsoon session which began on July 13.

After the meeting, LoP Mahant launched a direct attack on the state BJP government. He said the Congress has no faith in the current government. According to him, the government has failed to fulfil promises made to the public and has faltered on every front. As a result, the government will be called to account through a no-confidence motion in the Assembly on July 14.

He asserted that this motion is not merely a political formality but a voice representing the public's shattered trust and growing resentment.

“The government's grand promises have now proven to be completely false. Corruption is steadily rising in the state and the common people are grappling with inflation, unemployment, power crisis and administrative disarray. The government has failed to live up to public expectations, which is why the Opposition will now hold the government accountable in the Assembly,” he said.