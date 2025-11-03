Chhattisgarh Coal Block Allocation: Delhi Court Acquits Ex-Coal Secretary HC Gupta And Four Others
Published : November 3, 2025 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has acquitted five accused, including former coal secretary HC Gupta, in the Chhattisgarh coal block allocation case. Special Judge Dhiraj Mor ordered the acquittal of all five after the court found that the accused were not charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery, or fraud.
In addition to HC Gupta, those acquitted by the court include K.S. Kropha, RKM Powergen Private Limited's top official, the firm's managing director Andal Arumugam, and its director TM Singaravel.
What exactly happened?
The case dates back to 2006 when RKM Powergen Private Limited applied to the Coal Ministry for the allocation of a coal block in Fatehpur East, Chhattisgarh. RKM Powergen is accused of inflating its total assets and submitting fraudulent land acquisition documents to obtain coal block allocations. There was an allegation that the then secretary of the Coal Ministry and other officials ignored these documents and facilitated RKM Powergen's acquisition of the coal block.
Court agrees with CBI's closure report
The CBI initiated an investigation into the case in 2012 and filed an FIR in 2014. The CBI filed an FIR under sections 120B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 13(2) and 13(1)(D) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Following its investigation, the CBI filed a closure report with the court on September 21, 2017, stating that the allegations made in the FIR were baseless.
However, the court disagreed with the CBI's closure report and ordered further investigation on September 27, 2017. A further investigation report in the case was filed on August 30, 2023, in which charges were filed against the five accused under various sections.
