Chhattisgarh Coal Block Allocation: Delhi Court Acquits Ex-Coal Secretary HC Gupta And Four Others

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has acquitted five accused, including former coal secretary HC Gupta, in the Chhattisgarh coal block allocation case. Special Judge Dhiraj Mor ordered the acquittal of all five after the court found that the accused were not charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery, or fraud.

In addition to HC Gupta, those acquitted by the court include K.S. Kropha, RKM Powergen Private Limited's top official, the firm's managing director Andal Arumugam, and its director TM Singaravel.

What exactly happened?

The case dates back to 2006 when RKM Powergen Private Limited applied to the Coal Ministry for the allocation of a coal block in Fatehpur East, Chhattisgarh. RKM Powergen is accused of inflating its total assets and submitting fraudulent land acquisition documents to obtain coal block allocations. There was an allegation that the then secretary of the Coal Ministry and other officials ignored these documents and facilitated RKM Powergen's acquisition of the coal block.