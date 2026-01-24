ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Iron Plant Blast Brings Employment Paucity In Bihar Back Into Focus

Meanwhile, Kalpu Bhuiyan's father, Siddi said, "I had forbidden my son but what can I do. Poverty makes us go out." Kalpu survived the blast but was injured.

Vinay's elderly mother, Kunti was at a loss for words. She kept saying, "Who will look after my granddaughters? Who will look after me? I have lost the support of my old age. He was the one who cared for me."

"How will we survive? One of my sisters is married. Papa was the only earning member in the family. If we had work, he would have stayed here. I have studied till Class 8 only," Kranti lamented.

Kranti related that she had gone to the forest to collect firewood but had returned empty-handed since she was sick. On coming home her mother told her, "Daughter, your father is no more. Our world is ruined."

Vinay was also burdened by a debt incurred for his daughter's wedding and had left his home 10 days ago with 11 other villagers. Fourteen members of the Manjhi community from Gotibandh village had gone to Chhattisgarh to work. Vinay was among the first 11 people who had left on January 7.

A similar pain is being shared by Vinay Manjhi's four daughters, Asmita Kumari, Kranti, Khushi and Preeti Kumari, his only son Mithun and wife Malti Devi.

Khushboo disclosed, "Had we known that my brother and father would receive death instead of wages, we would never have let them go. I wouldn't have even gotten married."

Sundar Bhuiyan's daughter, Khushboo Kumari, disclosed that her father had taken a loan for her wedding and had gone to Chhattisgarh to repay that loan. She said the family owns only a mud house. Her father had gone first and had later called her brother.

This village is approximately 110 km from the Gaya district headquarters and lies around 3 km from the Palamu district of Jharkhand. The village's primary source of employment is manual labour. All the families living here are extremely poor, with no education. The village has only one middle school and lacks access to tap water. Five public toilets were built a few years ago, but they lack doors. While there is a paved road leading to the village, many amenities remain unavailable.

Gotibandh village has around 150 households, predominantly Dalits from Manjhi-Mushar and Vishwakarma castes. The Manjhi community relies on manual labour, and recently, 14 people went to Chhattisgarh through a contractor on being offered a monthly salary of Rs 14,000, food and shelter.

The deceased were identified as Shravan Bhuiyan (22), Rajdev Bhuiyan (22), Jitendra Bhuiyan (37), Badri Bhuiyan (42), Vinay Bhuiyan (40) and Sundar Bhuiyan (40). Sundar and Rajdev were father and son. A pall of gloom has descended on their village since the news of their demise reached their families.

Gaya/Patna: The death of six labourers from Gaya following a blast at an iron plant in Chhattisgarh on Thursday once again brings into focus the problem related to unemployment in Bihar that compels its workforce to migrate to other parts of the country in search of livelihood. All the deceased were residents of Gotibandh village in the Dumaria block of Gaya district.



One of the victims, Shravan Bhuiyan has a one-year-old son while Jitendra Bhuiyan has a six-month-old daughter. They are related. Jitendra's parents are no more. There is no male member in the family. Jitendra's other daughter has gone to Chhattisgarh to retrieve his body.

Badri Bhuiyan and his younger brother, Ramswaroop, had gone together. While Ramswaroop survived the incident, Badri died. Badri's nephew, Ravi, pointed out, "Both my uncles had to get their niece married and had gone out to work. There was no work available in the village and it was difficult to run the household. Now there's no one left to earn a living."

One of the villagers, Jairam, had not gone with the others as his son did not want him to go. On learning about the incident, his family members told him, "It's good that you didn't go. But the problem remains, what will you do by staying in the village as there are no employment opportunities."

A strong resentment prevails in the village against the government and local representatives.



"If we live in the village, we have no other option but to work as farm labourers. Even if we go to the forest to collect firewood, the Forest Department officials harass us. What can we do? First, we were in the crosshairs of the Naxalites and the Police. Now that the Naxalites are gone, we are dying for employment. How long will this situation continue?" asked one of the villagers, Akhilesh Manjhi.

Meanwhile, present MP and Union Minister, Jitan Ram Manjhi visited the village and met the families of the deceased. He offered condolences and said that he was in contact with the Chhattisgarh and Bihar governments.

"We have demanded an investigation by a special investigation team (SIT). If the incident occurred due to human negligence or technical shortcomings, the culprits should be prosecuted. Compensation has been announced for the families of the victims," he said.

However, he was peeved when questioned about employment in Bihar. He said, "If someone doesn't see the development of Imamganj Dumaria, then I have nothing to say. Roads are being built here. Bridges are being constructed. Expressways are being built. Look at the situation before 2015, when I was not the MLA here. After 2015, the Manjhi community has flourished not only here, but throughout Bihar."



On the other side, official data indicate the persistent problem of migrants from Bihar.

Consider this. According to the 2022 Economic Protection Report, approximately 2.5 crore people from Bihar work in other states driven by the search for better employment opportunities and higher wages.

Economic Surveys have pointed at 310 migrant workers from Bihar dying between 2019 and 2022 in various accidents.

The Union Labour Ministry put the unemployment rate in Bihar at 10.02% for 2023-24 which is greater than the national average of 6.1%. The unemployment rate among those aged 18 to 29 is 18.5% in Bihar the per capita income in the state is Rs 50,000 per year as against the national average of 1.72 lakh. This is a pointer towards the gravity of the employment crisis in Bihar.

Professor Pushpendra Kumar, a former director of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), pointed out that approximately 63.85 lakh people migrate from Bihar annually, while the number of those migrating from other states to Bihar is significantly lower.



He added that those migrating from Bihar are engaged in irregular, unskilled and low-wage work, leaving them with little prospects of economic advancement. Whenever the people migrate outside Bihar, they find unreliable work there. Their status is regarded as very low. Bihari labourers are perceived as willing to work in extremely poor and degrading conditions.

Pushpendra Kumar pointed out that among the 63 lakh people that migrate annually, 18 lakh go out for education, to settle in another state or get married in one of the neighbouring states. Meanwhile, 45 lakh migrate to earn a living out of which 71 % are labourers whose situation in the other states is very poor.

He further disclosed that the 2022 caste based survey of Bihar stated that these 63.85 lakhs represent 4.88 % of the state's population of which 71.7% migrated outside the state while 25% migrated within the state. Only 3.4% migrated outside the country.

The former TISS Director said that according to the 2011 Census, the number of outbound migrants for all occupations and purposes was 74.53 lakh. Of these, eight states of Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat and Punjab accounted for 84% of the migration.

"Bihar has a reputation for being one of the most backward and poorest states, surviving on remittances sent by migrant workers. The painful journey of migrant workers before and after festivals gets highlighted, and it also creates a ridiculous situation in other states,” Pushpendra Kumar said.

The sheer number of people migrating from Bihar is evident from the scenario in the trains during Holi, Diwali and Chhath. Even during the recent 2025 Assembly elections, a large number of people returned home to vote and then returned to work. At the time, the East Central Railway reported, "On October 29 and 30, 14.31 lakh passengers travelled in general coaches while on the day of the first phase of elections, 4.26 lakh people had migrated."

