Congress 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign | Massive 'Institutional Failure' In India's Education System: Gaurav Gogoi
Gaurav Gogoi says Congress seeks a comprehensive overhaul of the examination system through its 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, reports ETV Bharat's Santu Das.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday highlighted several alleged paper leaks that have been reported since the BJP rode to power at the Centre in 2014, saying there is a massive "institutional failure" in the country's education system.
Taking a jibe at the BJP government, Gogoi alleged there has been no exam reform but rampant exam fraud under the ruling dispensation.
Addressing a press conference on the nationwide formal launch of ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, a student campaign of the grand old party seeking comprehensive overhaul of education system and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at the Constitution Club here, the Congress leader said, "Today there is massive institutional failure in India's education system. This is what Rahul Gandhi ji has been reiterating."
"There is a major failure, a significant shortcoming in the very structure of our education system. As a result, instead of propelling India's core assets—our human capital and our youth energy—forward, we are taking them backward. If we cannot take them forward , then our country cannot progress."
Gogoi, who is also the president of Assam Pradesh Congress stated that it has been repeatedly apprising students about the massive campaign on education as it is the only medium which can bring change in their lives. "How can we overcome the failure in the education system? Today, Rahul Gandhi and Congress have moved forward in this direction. What we are saying today is not only of 2026. The list of failures is long," he said.
Highlighting some of the alleged failures in the education system, Gogoi said, "A media article of July ,2024, reported that in 10 years, 89 suspected paper leaks came to the fore. This affected around 6.5 crore candidates. This is not about a single paper leak or a single year. As per that report, 48 retests were conducted, and 22 exams were cancelled."
He asserted that such repeated incidents, badly affects the students. "If this happens repeatedly, it becomes a mental burden. Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly stated that NEET and other exams have become commercial. The exam implementation is done in a commercial way. There are too much irregularities," Gogoi said.
He further said students have been questioning as to why such things are happening since the last 10 years. "Which major criminal has the government punished? Government has no answer. The government cannot give the name of any officer or minister as an example that it has taken strict action," he said.
Referring to BJP-ruled Gujarat, Gogoi said, "In 11 years, 11 paper leaks cases were reported in Gujarat. Government is unable to ensure security of question paper."
"This is not a paper leak, this is a future leak. There has been no exam reform, but exam fraud is taking place," the senior Congress leader said.
Talking about the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj’, he said through this campaign, Congress seeks a complete change in the exam system. "Like paper setting, printing, transport, exam centres, digital systems and vendors contract system, there should be an audit so that no paper leak takes place. We demand that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tender his resignation. There should be a fixed annual exam and recruitment calendar. Exam dates and results date, and joining timelines should be mentioned, " he said adding that education system should be such, that helps in shaping the dreams of the students .
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