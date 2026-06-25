ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign | Massive 'Institutional Failure' In India's Education System: Gaurav Gogoi

New Delhi: Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday highlighted several alleged paper leaks that have been reported since the BJP rode to power at the Centre in 2014, saying there is a massive "institutional failure" in the country's education system.

Taking a jibe at the BJP government, Gogoi alleged there has been no exam reform but rampant exam fraud under the ruling dispensation.

Addressing a press conference on the nationwide formal launch of ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, a student campaign of the grand old party seeking comprehensive overhaul of education system and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at the Constitution Club here, the Congress leader said, "Today there is massive institutional failure in India's education system. This is what Rahul Gandhi ji has been reiterating."

"There is a major failure, a significant shortcoming in the very structure of our education system. As a result, instead of propelling India's core assets—our human capital and our youth energy—forward, we are taking them backward. If we cannot take them forward , then our country cannot progress."

Gogoi, who is also the president of Assam Pradesh Congress stated that it has been repeatedly apprising students about the massive campaign on education as it is the only medium which can bring change in their lives. "How can we overcome the failure in the education system? Today, Rahul Gandhi and Congress have moved forward in this direction. What we are saying today is not only of 2026. The list of failures is long," he said.

Highlighting some of the alleged failures in the education system, Gogoi said, "A media article of July ,2024, reported that in 10 years, 89 suspected paper leaks came to the fore. This affected around 6.5 crore candidates. This is not about a single paper leak or a single year. As per that report, 48 retests were conducted, and 22 exams were cancelled."