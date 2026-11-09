ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhath Puja To Be Celebrated At 10,599 Public Ghats In Bihar; Over 1 Crore People Expected To Return Home During Festival

Devotees performing Chhath Puja rituals along the Ganga and other water bodies last year. ( INTACH/ Special Arrangement )

Patna: With the Diwali celebrations getting over, Bihar has shifted its focus to Chhath Puja, the biggest festival of the state. The government is gearing up to ensure it passes off smoothly.

Dedicated to the Sun God, the festival's rituals will span four days from November 13 to 16 this year. They will include a 36-hour-fast without food or water by lakhs of devotees, while crores of others will help by cleaning the surroundings and preparing offerings.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inspecting the Ganga Ghats for upcoming Chhath Puja. (ETV Bharat)

The magnitude of Chhath is evident in the fact that its rituals will be performed at 10,599 public ghats along rivers, lakes and ponds by an immense number of people converging, while a vast number will observe the rituals at the temporary water-filled tanks at their premises, courtyards, and terraces.

In Patna, the Ganga River is the main attraction for devotees, with 103 ghats along it. The government has declared five of those ghats dangerous and is making preparations for the festival at the remaining 98. To provide adequate civic amenities, 552 temporary toilets, 450 urinals, 400 changing rooms, and 13 sheds for people to rest are being created.

Devotees performing Chhath Puja rituals along the Ganga and other water bodies last year. (INTACH/ Special Arrangement)

The Patna Municipal Corporation is arranging facilities at 92 river ghats and 103 ponds—including 66 permanent and 37 artificial ponds—for Chhath Puja in the state capital.

Conservative estimates suggest that over 1 crore people, including migrant workers and their families, are expected to return to Bihar for Chhath by various means, including trains, buses, flights, and their own vehicles.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inspecting the Ganga Ghats for upcoming Chhath Puja. (ETV Bharat)

Safety and security arrangements

The state government is racing against time to make safety and power-supply arrangements to cater for devotees who will visit the ghats for the festival.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is personally monitoring the preparations and has directed the senior officials to ensure cleanliness, security and round-the-clock patrolling at railway stations, bus stands, and the Chhath ghats.

Devotees performing Chhath Puja rituals along the Ganga and other water bodies last year. (INTACH/ Special Arrangement)

"An adequate number of police personnel should be deployed to maintain law and order during the festival. All 38 districts should constitute quick response teams (QRTs) and keep them alert. Security and other facilities should be provided at the Chhath ghats as per the pre-determined standards," Samrat said.

Pointing out that a large number of people from Bihar working in other countries and states return home during the festival, Samrat asked officials to "ensure that they feel happiness on coming to their native state and experience security and positive change. The administration and police should work with alacrity and alertness."

Devotees performing Chhath Puja rituals along the Ganga and other water bodies last year. (INTACH/ Special Arrangement)

Calling for effective police patrolling at transportation points, the chief minister directed officials to be prepared to deal with any untoward incidents.

"Local volunteers should be involved in the Chhath Puja arrangements. Swimmers to be deployed at the ghats in rural areas. Highest priority should be given to ensuring that bare electricity cables and wires are not used anywhere," Samrat said.

The Bihar Police have already deployed 16,000 trainee constables, 1,500 constables, home guards and Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies in addition to the regular police deployment.

Devotees performing Chhath Puja rituals along the Ganga and other water bodies last year. (INTACH/ Special Arrangement)

Meanwhile, approach roads are being cleaned and smoothed. Sandbags are being placed in the water at the ghats so that people can easily arrive, take a dip, stand and observe the rituals without facing any problems.

Bamboo fences are being created in the water beyond the ghats in the rivers to check people from venturing into deep water or fast currents, and rule out the chances of life-threatening mishaps.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams will also be deployed at strategic points.

Devotees performing Chhath Puja rituals along the Ganga and other water bodies last year. (INTACH/ Special Arrangement)

Public awareness campaign

Attractive ‘Chhath welcome gates’ are being erected at major entry points in 18 districts – Kaimur, Buxar, Gaya, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Nawada, Banka, Jamui, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, Purnea, and Munger – that share borders with other states and Nepal. Posters and banners related to the festival are to be put up at all ‘panchayat sarkar’ buildings.

A special and intensive ‘Chhath public-awareness campaign’ is going to be run at public places and major government offices across the state from November 10 to 16. Informative jingles pertaining to the festival will be played under it. Folk songs related to Chhath would be played every afternoon from 1 pm to 2 pm in government offices located at the state secretariat.