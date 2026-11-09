Chhath Puja To Be Celebrated At 10,599 Public Ghats In Bihar; Over 1 Crore People Expected To Return Home During Festival
The Patna Municipal Corporation is arranging facilities at 92 river ghats and 103 ponds—including 66 permanent and 37 artificial ponds—for Chhath Puja across Patna.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 9, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Patna: With the Diwali celebrations getting over, Bihar has shifted its focus to Chhath Puja, the biggest festival of the state. The government is gearing up to ensure it passes off smoothly.
Dedicated to the Sun God, the festival's rituals will span four days from November 13 to 16 this year. They will include a 36-hour-fast without food or water by lakhs of devotees, while crores of others will help by cleaning the surroundings and preparing offerings.
The magnitude of Chhath is evident in the fact that its rituals will be performed at 10,599 public ghats along rivers, lakes and ponds by an immense number of people converging, while a vast number will observe the rituals at the temporary water-filled tanks at their premises, courtyards, and terraces.
In Patna, the Ganga River is the main attraction for devotees, with 103 ghats along it. The government has declared five of those ghats dangerous and is making preparations for the festival at the remaining 98. To provide adequate civic amenities, 552 temporary toilets, 450 urinals, 400 changing rooms, and 13 sheds for people to rest are being created.
The Patna Municipal Corporation is arranging facilities at 92 river ghats and 103 ponds—including 66 permanent and 37 artificial ponds—for Chhath Puja in the state capital.
Conservative estimates suggest that over 1 crore people, including migrant workers and their families, are expected to return to Bihar for Chhath by various means, including trains, buses, flights, and their own vehicles.
Safety and security arrangements
The state government is racing against time to make safety and power-supply arrangements to cater for devotees who will visit the ghats for the festival.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is personally monitoring the preparations and has directed the senior officials to ensure cleanliness, security and round-the-clock patrolling at railway stations, bus stands, and the Chhath ghats.
"An adequate number of police personnel should be deployed to maintain law and order during the festival. All 38 districts should constitute quick response teams (QRTs) and keep them alert. Security and other facilities should be provided at the Chhath ghats as per the pre-determined standards," Samrat said.
Pointing out that a large number of people from Bihar working in other countries and states return home during the festival, Samrat asked officials to "ensure that they feel happiness on coming to their native state and experience security and positive change. The administration and police should work with alacrity and alertness."
Calling for effective police patrolling at transportation points, the chief minister directed officials to be prepared to deal with any untoward incidents.
"Local volunteers should be involved in the Chhath Puja arrangements. Swimmers to be deployed at the ghats in rural areas. Highest priority should be given to ensuring that bare electricity cables and wires are not used anywhere," Samrat said.
The Bihar Police have already deployed 16,000 trainee constables, 1,500 constables, home guards and Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies in addition to the regular police deployment.
Meanwhile, approach roads are being cleaned and smoothed. Sandbags are being placed in the water at the ghats so that people can easily arrive, take a dip, stand and observe the rituals without facing any problems.
Bamboo fences are being created in the water beyond the ghats in the rivers to check people from venturing into deep water or fast currents, and rule out the chances of life-threatening mishaps.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams will also be deployed at strategic points.
Public awareness campaign
Attractive ‘Chhath welcome gates’ are being erected at major entry points in 18 districts – Kaimur, Buxar, Gaya, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Nawada, Banka, Jamui, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, Purnea, and Munger – that share borders with other states and Nepal. Posters and banners related to the festival are to be put up at all ‘panchayat sarkar’ buildings.
A special and intensive ‘Chhath public-awareness campaign’ is going to be run at public places and major government offices across the state from November 10 to 16. Informative jingles pertaining to the festival will be played under it. Folk songs related to Chhath would be played every afternoon from 1 pm to 2 pm in government offices located at the state secretariat.
A global festival of equality, inclusiveness
Chhath, though mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and by migrants from this region to every state and Union Territory in the country, has also gone global over the past couple of centuries and is now observed in countries in Europe, America, Africa and Asia.
"The festival spread with ‘Girmitiya’ or indentured labourers transported from the erstwhile Bihar to British, French and Dutch colonies across the world between 1834 and 1920 to work at sugar, rubber, tea plantations and agricultural farms in Mauritius, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Fiji, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Jamaica, Grenada, Seychelles, Malaysia and other countries. The people of Bihar origin in those countries still celebrate Chhath,” Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Bihar convenor Bhairab Lal Das told ETV Bharat.
Bhairab pointed out that post-1947, Chhath spread as people migrated from Bihar to other countries. It further spread after 1990 as more people from the state went to work in the US, European countries, Russia, and several Asian and African countries. Thus, we see the festival being celebrated by the Bihar diaspora from Japan to the US.
"Apart from its expansiveness, Chhath is also a festival of equality and inclusiveness. People of different castes and classes celebrate it together without any differentiation or distinction. Many people from other religions also join in by either observing full rituals or participating in them. This is why it is called a festival of people’s faith," Bhairav said.
Incidentally, INTACH has prepared a dossier on the centuries-old worship tradition and sent it to UNESCO for its inclusion in the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) list. A decision on it is expected next year. Altogether, 16 cultural elements from different parts of India are already present on the list.
The entire occasion transforms into an event of community participation and communal harmony. People belonging to other religions also lend their hands to ensure smooth Chhath celebrations.
Environment-friendly worship
The four-day festival emphasises cleanliness, and the entire population participates in cleaning everything from their homes to streets, roads, ghats, and water bodies. They do not dare to litter or throw garbage outside their homes during the Puja period.
Only natural things and produce are used in the worship, whether it is milk, jaggery, sugarcane, fruits, baskets or any other item concerned. People abhor the use of synthetic products in the festival. During both Sandhya (evening) and Usha (morning) Arghya (ritual offering of water or milk), the devotees wear freshly washed garments and remain barefoot.
Usually, male members of the family carry the soops (traditional cane-strip woven flat basket used for winnowing) and baskets filled with offerings that include fruits and traditional items like thekuas (a kind of cookies made of wheat flour, milk, ghee, sugar or jaggery), and sweets to river banks, lakes, or ponds.
Other rituals performed at the banks include women smearing red or orange vermillion (sindoor) from the nose to the forehead. This is symbolic of marital prosperity and the well-being of the husband and family. Devotees also float earthen lamps on water to honour the divine light that sustains life. After the Usha Arghya, the devotees break their fast.
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Photographs:
- 1, 5, 10, and 13: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inspecting the Ganga Ghats for upcoming Chhath Puja.
- 2 and 3: Ghats along the Ganga being readied for the Chhath Puja.
(Pics ETV Bharat)
- 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, and 12 - Devotees performing Chhath Puja rituals along the Ganga and other water bodies last year.
(Pics: INTACH/ Special Arrangement)