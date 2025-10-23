ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhath Puja Rush: Railways Reviews Preparedness At Stations, Strenghthens Crowd Management, Safety Measures

New Delhi: In view of increasing passenger footfall due to Bhai Dooj and upcoming Chhath Puja, the railway authorities are reviewing the preparedness in view of the chaos due to maddening crowd in railways stations.

Authorities are reviewing the passengers’ amenities and safety measures at the stations. The top officials have visited stations to take first-hand stock of preparedness, and emphasised various other measures like real-time tracking of passenger density through control rooms integrated with station surveillance feeds, and CCTV network. Additional RPF and GRP along with commercial staff are engaged in shift duty for passenger convenience and safety.

Explaining the preparedness to deal with extra rush and passenger amenities, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Three levels of war room arrangements have been made for Chhath Puja, first at divisional level, second in zonal level and third at Railway Board. Besides this, mini control rooms have been established at station level, which monitor real-time condition of stations and their need of trains.”

“The railways has kept some trains at reserved category whenever the number of passengers increase at a particular station then authorities deploy these trains towards these stations to facilitate extra passengers. As many as 10,700 trains were kept in reserved category trains and nearly 3,000 trains were kept in unreserved category to deal with extra passenger surge,” Union Minister added.

Monitoring the preparedness of railways, general manager, Northeast Frontier Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, inspected Guwahati Railway Station to review the preparedness and passenger amenities in view of the anticipated rise in passenger footfall during the ongoing festive season. The station, one of the busiest in the region, handles around 48,970 passengers daily, with more than 200 trains starting, terminating, or passing through it each day, with peak season footfall increasing to around 65,000 passengers daily.

Shrivastava informed about the various initiatives adopted by the railway and emphasised the need for vigilance and teamwork to ensure safe, efficient and comfortable travel for passengers throughout the festive season. Various other measures like automatic ticket vending machines are installed at stations, real-time tracking of passenger density through control rooms integrated with station surveillance feeds, CCTV network etc.

Additional RPF & GRP along with commercial staff have been assigned in shift duty for passenger convenience and safety. Drones and Segway scooters by RPF are being used for enhanced security coverage alongwith war rooms at divisions and headquarter for 24x7 crowd monitoring at station premises.

Similarly, Western Railway’s general manager Vivek Kumar Gupta inspected the stations and stated that for ease of ticketing, a mobile UTS facility has been introduced through which booking staff directly contact passengers to issue tickets. To manage the increased passenger flow, additional RPF and GRP personnel have been deployed at stations to guide passengers and ensure safe and orderly movement in queues.