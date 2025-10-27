ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhath Puja Enters Third Day: Devotees Offer Arghya to Setting Sun Today

New Delhi: The festival symbolising the confluence of nature and faith — Chhath — has entered its third day and is being celebrated with great enthusiasm not only in Bihar but across India. This year, Chhath Puja began on Saturday, October 25, and will conclude on Tuesday, October 28.

Today is the third day of the Chhath Puja. On this day, devotees offer prayers to the setting sun. The Puja began with the Nahay-Khay. The second day was the Kharna Puja. Today is the Sandhya Arghya. Tomorrow marks the conclusion, with the Usha Arghya and Paran.

How Arghya is Offered On The Third Day

On the evening of the third day, devotees gather at the ghats. They fill a bamboo soop with fruit, thekua, sugarcane, coconut and a lit oil lamp. Facing the sun, they present arghya using a brass vessel or kalash while reciting 'Om Suryaya Namah'. Prayers seek family well-being. The lamp is then set afloat on the water.

Timings For Arghya In Delhi (October 27 And October 28)

This year, the first arghya to the setting sun will be offered on Monday, October 27, between 5.10 PM and 5.58 PM. The morning arghya to the rising sun will be on Tuesday, October 28, at 6.31 AM.

Benefits Of The Chhath Fast

The fast is believed to be extremely auspicious for childbearing, their health and growth. It is considered beneficial for digestive and skin disorders. It is especially fruitful for those with a weak sun placement in their birth chart, as it is believed to strengthen solar influence.

Significance Of The Four-Day Rituals Of The Chhath Puja

First Day: Nahay-Khay

The Chhath Mahaparv begins with Nahay-Khay. On this day, devotees take a holy dip in a river, pond, or sacred water source. They consume purely sattvic (vegetarian and simple) food. Traditional dishes include bottle gourd curry (lauki), chana dal, and arwa rice.

Significance: This day marks the physical and mental purification of devotees. It prepares them for the 36-hour-long nirjala upavas (waterless fast). Scientifically, foods like bottle gourd hydrate the body and cleanse the digestive system. This helps prepare for the fast.

Second Day: Kharna

The following day is Kharna. Devotees fast throughout the day. After sunset, they prepare special prasad on a new earthen stove using mango wood. The main offerings are jaggery kheer (rasiyaav) and roti. After consuming this prasad, the 36-hour-long nirjala fast begins.

Significance: The prasad provides essential energy for the rigorous fast. Jaggery is rich in iron and energy. After Kharna, devotees detach from worldly affairs. They dedicate themselves entirely to the worship of Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God.

Third Day: Sandhya Arghya (Offering to the Setting Sun)

This is the main day of the festival. Devotees and their families carry offerings such as thekua, seasonal fruits, sugarcane, coconut and vegetables in daura or soop (bamboo baskets) to the ghat. Standing in water, they offer arghya to the astachalgami surya (setting sun).

Significance: Chhath is the only festival where people worship the setting sun. This shows thanks for life and the belief that every end is a new start, like the cycle of life and death.

Fourth Day: Usha Arghya and Paran (Offering to the Rising Sun and Breaking the Fast):