Chhath Puja Enters Third Day: Devotees Offer Arghya to Setting Sun Today
Devotees, along with their families, carry thekua, fruits, sugarcane, coconut and vegetables in bamboo baskets to the ghat and offer arghya.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 1:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The festival symbolising the confluence of nature and faith — Chhath — has entered its third day and is being celebrated with great enthusiasm not only in Bihar but across India. This year, Chhath Puja began on Saturday, October 25, and will conclude on Tuesday, October 28.
Today is the third day of the Chhath Puja. On this day, devotees offer prayers to the setting sun. The Puja began with the Nahay-Khay. The second day was the Kharna Puja. Today is the Sandhya Arghya. Tomorrow marks the conclusion, with the Usha Arghya and Paran.
How Arghya is Offered On The Third Day
On the evening of the third day, devotees gather at the ghats. They fill a bamboo soop with fruit, thekua, sugarcane, coconut and a lit oil lamp. Facing the sun, they present arghya using a brass vessel or kalash while reciting 'Om Suryaya Namah'. Prayers seek family well-being. The lamp is then set afloat on the water.
Timings For Arghya In Delhi (October 27 And October 28)
This year, the first arghya to the setting sun will be offered on Monday, October 27, between 5.10 PM and 5.58 PM. The morning arghya to the rising sun will be on Tuesday, October 28, at 6.31 AM.
Benefits Of The Chhath Fast
The fast is believed to be extremely auspicious for childbearing, their health and growth. It is considered beneficial for digestive and skin disorders. It is especially fruitful for those with a weak sun placement in their birth chart, as it is believed to strengthen solar influence.
Significance Of The Four-Day Rituals Of The Chhath Puja
First Day: Nahay-Khay
The Chhath Mahaparv begins with Nahay-Khay. On this day, devotees take a holy dip in a river, pond, or sacred water source. They consume purely sattvic (vegetarian and simple) food. Traditional dishes include bottle gourd curry (lauki), chana dal, and arwa rice.
Significance: This day marks the physical and mental purification of devotees. It prepares them for the 36-hour-long nirjala upavas (waterless fast). Scientifically, foods like bottle gourd hydrate the body and cleanse the digestive system. This helps prepare for the fast.
Second Day: Kharna
The following day is Kharna. Devotees fast throughout the day. After sunset, they prepare special prasad on a new earthen stove using mango wood. The main offerings are jaggery kheer (rasiyaav) and roti. After consuming this prasad, the 36-hour-long nirjala fast begins.
Significance: The prasad provides essential energy for the rigorous fast. Jaggery is rich in iron and energy. After Kharna, devotees detach from worldly affairs. They dedicate themselves entirely to the worship of Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God.
Third Day: Sandhya Arghya (Offering to the Setting Sun)
This is the main day of the festival. Devotees and their families carry offerings such as thekua, seasonal fruits, sugarcane, coconut and vegetables in daura or soop (bamboo baskets) to the ghat. Standing in water, they offer arghya to the astachalgami surya (setting sun).
Significance: Chhath is the only festival where people worship the setting sun. This shows thanks for life and the belief that every end is a new start, like the cycle of life and death.
Fourth Day: Usha Arghya and Paran (Offering to the Rising Sun and Breaking the Fast):
On the final day, devotees gather at the ghat before sunrise to offer arghya to the udiyaman surya (rising sun). They pray to Chhathi Maiya for their family's well-being, their children's longevity and the fulfilment of their desires. The fast is broken with water or ginger sherbet. This ritual is known as paran.
Significance: Offering arghya to the rising sun stands for new hope and energy. Chhath celebrates both sunset and sunrise, honouring the full cycle of life.
Significance Of Chhath Puja
Chhath Puja is a festival deeply rooted in religious and cultural beliefs, celebrated nationwide for many years. According to astrologer Pandit Rahul Kumar Shastri, Chhath Puja is the only festival in which the Sun God is worshipped and offered arghya.
In Hinduism, the worship of the sun holds special significance, as he is the only deity who is directly visible. In the Vedas, the Sun God is referred to as the "soul of the universe". Sunlight is believed to possess the power to destroy many diseases. Under the Sun's influence, a person attains good health, radiance and self-confidence.
In Vedic astrology, the sun is considered the significator of the soul, father, ancestors, honour and high government positions. Worshipping the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya during Chhath Puja is believed to bless devotees with children, happiness and the fulfilment of desires.
Chhath Puja Offerings And Their Meaning
Daura and soop are made from bamboo. They symbolise purity and lineage growth. The soop's use in sieving grains represents discarding negativity and embracing goodness. Thekua is made of wheat flour and jaggery, symbolising earth’s fertility and the sweetness of life.
Fruits like banana, sugarcane, coconut, and water chestnut are seasonal natural produce offered in gratitude to nature. Bananas signify family continuity. Sugarcane denotes sweetness and resilience.
Who Is Chhathi Maiya?
According to the Markandeya Purana, Goddess Prakriti divided herself into six parts at the time of creation. The sixth and most powerful form was Chhathi Devi or Chhathi Maiya. She is regarded as Brahma's mind-born daughter and a symbol of motherhood. She is believed to protect children and grant happiness and prosperity.
Why Sun God And Chhathi Maiya Are Worshipped Together
Religious beliefs state that Chhathi Maiya is the sister of the Sun God. She is believed to protect newborns for six months from evil influences. The fast is associated with motherhood, protection and family well-being.
Legends Associated With Chhath
King Priyamvad and Queen Malini were childless until Maharishi Kashyapa performed a Putrayeshti Yagna. Though a child was born, it was stillborn. As the king considered suicide, Goddess Shashthi appeared. She advised him to observe the Chhath fast, which blessed him with a healthy child.
During the Mahabharata era, Lord Krishna advised Draupadi to observe Chhath when the Pandavas lost their kingdom. She observed the fast with devotion. This led to the fulfilment of her wishes and the Pandavas' return to power.
Chhath Celebrations In Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her greetings, calling Chhath a symbol of unity, discipline, cleanliness, and collective devotion, beyond just a religious ritual. She said the Delhi government, with the mantra 'heritage as well as development', is celebrating the festival with public participation and traditional dignity.
She also participated in the Kharna Puja. This year, the Delhi government has made extensive preparations. There are floral welcome gates and 1,300 ghats across the city, compared to around 900 last year. There are 17 model ghats along the banks of the Yamuna. Cultural performances in Bhojpuri and Maithili will be held at nearly 200 ghats. Arrangements include tents, electricity, sanitation, drinking water, mobile toilets, cleaning staff and medical vans.
