Chhath Puja 2026: In Bihar, A Sun Temple Where The Setting Sun Is Worshipped
There are many myths linked to the west-facing Sun Temple at Deo in Aurangabad, where Chhath Puja is believed to have originated, reports Rajesh Ranjan.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Aurangabad: There is a festive buzz everywhere for the grand festival of faith, Chhath Puja. The four-day-long celebration began on November 13 with 'Nahay-Khay'. It will continue with 'Kharna' on November 14, the evening 'Arghya' (offering) on November 15, and will conclude with the morning 'Arghya' on November 16. A unique aspect of this major festival is the worship of both the rising and the setting sun. On the occasion of Chhath Puja, we will explore a Sun temple in Bihar that serves as a significant centre of faith for those observing the Chhath fast.
Prominent Historical Sun Temples
There are over 10 major Sun temples across the country, the most famous and largest of which is the Sun Temple in Konark, Odisha. Additionally, Sun temples exist in several other states, including Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.
In Bihar, besides the one in Aurangabad, there are Sun temples in Ulark (Patna), Dakshinark (Gaya), Ongari (Nalanda), Belark (Bhojpur), and Kandaha (in the districts of Nawada and Saharsa). However, the Sun temples at Deo, Dakshinark, and Ulark are considered the most renowned and historically significant in Bihar.
Many Myths Around Deo Sun Temple
The Sun temple located in Deo, Aurangabad — also known as the 'Devark' Sun Temple — holds a unique distinction. According to the temple priest, Mrityunjay Pathak, it is the only Sun temple in the country whose garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) faces west.
Standing 100 ft tall and crafted from carved stone, the temple is believed to have been built between the 6th and 8th centuries CE. It houses a magnificent idol of the Sun God, depicted riding a chariot drawn by seven horses.
The Lord Vishwakarma Myth: According to one myth, the temple was constructed by Lord Vishwakarma himself during the transition between the Treta and Dwapara Yugas.
The Aurangzeb Myth: Temple priest Mrityunjay Pathak claims the temple's west-facing orientation is linked to an event from the Mughal era. It is said that during one of his many military campaigns, Aurangzeb reached the Devark temple. When the priests pleaded with the Emperor not to harm the temple, and spoke of the deity's significance, he merely laughed.
Pathak said, "Aurangzeb told the priests, 'If your god truly possesses power, I shall give you until tonight. If the temple’s orientation shifts from east to west, I will not destroy it,' and left for the night. The priests spent the entire night awake, worshipping the Sun God. By morning, when they stepped out, they discovered the temple’s main entrance had turned to face the west."
The Mali-Somali Myth: According to another popular legend, Lord Shiva devotees — Mali and Somali — once attempted to enter Suryaloka (the realm of the Sun god), which displeased the latter. Surya Dev began to scorch them with his intense heat. Realising their dire situation, the two prayed to Lord Shiva. In response, Shiva struck the Sun, causing him to fall to Earth in three pieces. At the sites where these fragments landed, three Sun temples were established: Devark (Deo) in Aurangabad, Lolark near Kashi, and Konark in Odisha.
Devasura Sangram & The Legend Of The Origin Of Chhath Puja
According to yet another myth, the gods were defeated in the Devasura Sangram (war between gods and demons) that followed the temple's construction. Seeking a radiant son, Aditi — the primordial Vedic mother goddess — prayed to Chhathi Maiya. Through her blessing, she was granted a son named 'Aditya', who embodied the power of the Trinity. Aditya defeated the demons, securing victory for the gods. The temple was accordingly named 'Deo' after Deva Sena (army of the gods) and Shashthi Devi.
Another account suggests that the place was named after Devayani, the daughter of sage Shukracharya — the priest of asura (demon) King Vrishaparva.
The Myth Of King Aila’s Leprosy & Suryakund Miracle
According to one more myth, the Deo Temple is one of the 12 Sun temples built by Samba (also known as King Aila), the son of Lord Krishna. It originates with an inscription in Brahmi script and translated into Sanskrit that is affixed outside the temple. The inscription states that after 1,216,000 years of the Treta Yuga had passed, Pururava Aila (son of Ila) initiated the construction of the Sun Temple at Deo. The inscription indicates that by the year 2014 CE marked 1,50,014 years since the construction of the temple.
Priest Mrityunjay Pathak claimed bathing in the thousands-of-years-old Suryakund pond inside the temple premises is believed to alleviate physical ailments. He added that King Aila, who suffered from leprosy, drank water from this pond and bathed in it while out hunting, which cured his disease. Following a dream, he retrieved idols of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva from the pond and installed them in the temple, representing the Sun God (Aditya) in the form of the 'Trideva' (Holy Trinity).
The Chhath Mahaparv Origin Story
It is believed that the tradition of Chhath Puja originated from the Suryakund inside the Deo temple when King Aila built the temple, and spread elsewhere. Here, arghya (offerings) are made to the Sun God at both sunrise and sunset. Every year, during the Chhath festivals in the months of Kartika and Chaitra, lakhs of devotees arrive here to offer prayers.
Massive Crowds & Temple Management
Every year, around 15 lakh devotees gather at Deo for the Chhath festival in the month of Kartika. Another around 8 lakh devotees come in the month of Chaitra.
Vishwajeet Kumar Rai, secretary of the temple committee, stated that the district administration and the committee are working diligently to ensure well-organised facilities for the devotees. Rubber mats are being laid over the marble floors inside the temple to prevent slipping. Photo IDs have been made mandatory for all barbers, priests, and volunteers working within the premises. Arrangements for drinking water and medical services have also been put in place.
56 Drop Gates & CCTV For Crowd Control
Rai said preparations for the two-day Chhath fair held at the Suryakund pond have been completed. To ensure security, crowd management, and smooth traffic flow within the fairgrounds, 56 'drop gates' (temporary access-control barriers) have been installed, along with barricading at sensitive locations, control rooms, and watchtowers.
CCTV cameras have also been set up throughout the area. The district administration and the temple committee are continuously working to ensure the safety of devotees and maintain the sanctity of this grand festival, he said.
"A total of 56 drop gates have been set up at locations that include Dev Mor, GT Road, Darbhanga Mor, Khesar Mor, Salpur Mor, Maharana Pratap College, Kumhar Bigha, the area around the Block Office, Bhawanipur Road, Ara Mor, and Thana Mor. Additionally, drop gates have been placed at Hospital Mor, the route to the Surya Mandir, Haji Nagar, Masjid Road, Kanhaiya Mor, Irrigation Colony, PACS warehouse, Chandpur, Sudi Bigha, Male Nagar, Belsara Road, and Narchi Gate," Rai said.
Control Rooms, Accommodation Sites
For security and surveillance, control rooms and watchtowers have been established at key locations, including the Natya Kala Manch, the police station premises, the Sun Temple and the pond complex. Ten sites have been designated for the accommodation of devotees, including Raja Jagannath High School, Diwakar Nagar, the grounds behind Narchi Gate, the fair area near the police station, Vijay Das Dharamshala (near Bahuara Mor), the Harikirtan Bigha PACS warehouse, Male Nagar, the grounds of the Chandpur Middle School, and Haji Nagar.
Parking Arrangements To Prevent Traffic Congestion
To ensure smooth management of traffic and prevent congestion within the fairgrounds, several parking areas have been designated. Key locations include Dev Mor, the area behind the police station, Irrigation Colony, Chandpur Middle School, Patalganga, and Kumhar Bigha. In addition, parking facilities have been arranged at designated locations, including the Vishunpur Primary School ground, the NHAI ground, Male Nagar turn, Raja Kurka ground, and the area near the Budhwa Mahadev temple.
Also Read:
- Call Of Chhathi Maiya: Love For Family Brings Back Biharis From Across All Corners Despite Crowded Trains And Cancellations
- All Gear Up For Chhath Puja; People Throng Markets, Passengers Rush Home
- From Prehistoric Sun Worship To Chhath: Tracing Bihar’s 1,000-Year-Old Festival Of Faith
- Chhath Puja To Be Celebrated At 10,599 Public Ghats In Bihar; Over 1 Crore People Expected To Return Home