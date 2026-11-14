ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhath Puja 2026: In Bihar, A Sun Temple Where The Setting Sun Is Worshipped

Aurangabad: There is a festive buzz everywhere for the grand festival of faith, Chhath Puja. The four-day-long celebration began on November 13 with 'Nahay-Khay'. It will continue with 'Kharna' on November 14, the evening 'Arghya' (offering) on ​​November 15, and will conclude with the morning 'Arghya' on November 16. A unique aspect of this major festival is the worship of both the rising and the setting sun. On the occasion of Chhath Puja, we will explore a Sun temple in Bihar that serves as a significant centre of faith for those observing the Chhath fast.

There are over 10 major Sun temples across the country, the most famous and largest of which is the Sun Temple in Konark, Odisha. Additionally, Sun temples exist in several other states, including Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Major sun temples across India (ETV Bharat)

In Bihar, besides the one in Aurangabad, there are Sun temples in Ulark (Patna), Dakshinark (Gaya), Ongari (Nalanda), Belark (Bhojpur), and Kandaha (in the districts of Nawada and Saharsa). However, the Sun temples at Deo, Dakshinark, and Ulark are considered the most renowned and historically significant in Bihar.

Many Myths Around Deo Sun Temple

The Sun temple located in Deo, Aurangabad — also known as the 'Devark' Sun Temple — holds a unique distinction. According to the temple priest, Mrityunjay Pathak, it is the only Sun temple in the country whose garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) faces west.

Standing 100 ft tall and crafted from carved stone, the temple is believed to have been built between the 6th and 8th centuries CE. It houses a magnificent idol of the Sun God, depicted riding a chariot drawn by seven horses.

The Lord Vishwakarma Myth: According to one myth, the temple was constructed by Lord Vishwakarma himself during the transition between the Treta and Dwapara Yugas.

The Aurangzeb Myth: Temple priest Mrityunjay Pathak claims the temple's west-facing orientation is linked to an event from the Mughal era. It is said that during one of his many military campaigns, Aurangzeb reached the Devark temple. When the priests pleaded with the Emperor not to harm the temple, and spoke of the deity's significance, he merely laughed.

Pathak said, "Aurangzeb told the priests, 'If your god truly possesses power, I shall give you until tonight. If the temple’s orientation shifts from east to west, I will not destroy it,' and left for the night. The priests spent the entire night awake, worshipping the Sun God. By morning, when they stepped out, they discovered the temple’s main entrance had turned to face the west."

The Mali-Somali Myth: According to another popular legend, Lord Shiva devotees — Mali and Somali — once attempted to enter Suryaloka (the realm of the Sun god), which displeased the latter. Surya Dev began to scorch them with his intense heat. Realising their dire situation, the two prayed to Lord Shiva. In response, Shiva struck the Sun, causing him to fall to Earth in three pieces. At the sites where these fragments landed, three Sun temples were established: Devark (Deo) in Aurangabad, Lolark near Kashi, and Konark in Odisha.

Devasura Sangram & The Legend Of The Origin Of Chhath Puja

According to yet another myth, the gods were defeated in the Devasura Sangram (war between gods and demons) that followed the temple's construction. Seeking a radiant son, Aditi — the primordial Vedic mother goddess — prayed to Chhathi Maiya. Through her blessing, she was granted a son named 'Aditya', who embodied the power of the Trinity. Aditya defeated the demons, securing victory for the gods. The temple was accordingly named 'Deo' after Deva Sena (army of the gods) and Shashthi Devi.

The deity of the trinity, representing the Sun god (ETV Bharat)

Another account suggests that the place was named after Devayani, the daughter of sage Shukracharya — the priest of asura (demon) King Vrishaparva.

The Myth Of King Aila’s Leprosy & Suryakund Miracle

According to one more myth, the Deo Temple is one of the 12 Sun temples built by Samba (also known as King Aila), the son of Lord Krishna. It originates with an inscription in Brahmi script and translated into Sanskrit that is affixed outside the temple. The inscription states that after 1,216,000 years of the Treta Yuga had passed, Pururava Aila (son of Ila) initiated the construction of the Sun Temple at Deo. The inscription indicates that by the year 2014 CE marked 1,50,014 years since the construction of the temple.