Chhath Puja 2025: Rush Expected Near Ghats And Ponds In Delhi; Read Traffic Advisory Here

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions and diversions across several parts of the city in view of the expected rush of devotees at various ghats for Chhath Puja in the next two days.

According to the advisory issued late Sunday, traffic flow is expected to be affected from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning on roads adjoining major Chhath Puja ponds. Commuters have been advised to avoid stretches near ghats and use public transport wherever possible.

In east and northeast Delhi, major gatherings are expected at the Gandhi Nagar Chhath Poojan Samiti Naav Ghat near the Old Iron Bridge, Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangtan Ghat and Satyamev Jayate Ghat near Geeta Colony, each likely to draw more than 45,000 devotees.

The DND Yamuna Khadar and Chhath Ghat near Shastri Park are also likely to witness heavy footfall. Slow movement of traffic is anticipated near Geeta Colony, IP Extension and Shastri Park, the advisory said.

In Bhajanpura, commercial vehicles will not be allowed on GT Road from Shastri Park to Yudhishthir Setu between 5 pm and 7 pm on Monday, and between 5 am and 7 am on Tuesday.

In Gandhi Nagar, Shantivan Loop and Laxmi Nagar to Kailash Nagar Road will remain closed from 5 pm to 6 pm on Monday and 5 am to 7 am Tuesday, with traffic diverted via Disused Canal Road.