ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhath Mahaparv Concludes Across India With Usha Arghya, PM Modi Extends Greetings To Devotees

Devotees offer Usha Arghya to the rising Sun on Monday as the four-day Chhath Mahaparv concludes across Bihar. ( ETV Bharat )

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv concluded across the country on Monday morning as devotees offered Usha Arghya to the rising sun, marking the culmination of one of India's most significant festivals dedicated to nature and faith.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to devotees, describing Chhath as a "wonderful confluence" of determination and spiritual practice, and praying for the well-being of devotees and their families.

From the banks of the Ganga in Bihar to riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies across several states, thousands of devotees gathered before sunrise to perform the final rituals. As the first rays of the sun appeared, devotees standing in water offered milk and Gangajal to Lord Surya and prayed to Chhathi Maiya for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.

A large gathering of devotees at a ghat in Bihar during the final morning rituals of Chhath Puja. (ETV Bharat)

The ghats echoed with devotional songs and chants as the 36-hour nirjala fast ended. After completing the rituals, devotees performed parana, broke their fast and distributed prasad among family members and other devotees.

The festival was celebrated with immense religious fervour across Bihar, with large gatherings reported in Patna and several other districts. Similar celebrations were witnessed in Delhi, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Chhath Mahaparv Concludes Across Bihar

In Bihar, devotees thronged riverbanks, ponds and designated Chhath ghats across all districts to offer prayers to the rising Sun. In Patna, people began arriving at the ghats early in the morning, carrying traditional bamboo baskets (daura) and winnowing trays (soop) filled with fruits, sugarcane and other offerings.

Devotees gather along the Ganga to perform the final rituals of Chhath Puja. (ETV Bharat)

Large gatherings were witnessed at several ghats along the Ganga. Beyond the riverbanks, the district administration and Patna Municipal Corporation made arrangements at 28 major parks and ponds across different localities for devotees who could not reach the Ganga ghats. They also put security and cleanliness arrangements in place at these locations.

Traditional decorations, including sugarcane stalks, bunches of bananas and offerings arranged in bamboo baskets, added to the festive atmosphere.

A large number of devotees gathered at Gardanibagh pond, where former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also visited. He greeted the devotees and prayed for everyone's well-being.

In Masaurhi, the renowned Manichak Dham witnessed a massive gathering, with thousands of devotees arriving to offer Arghya. The administration had identified 79 Chhath ghats across the Masaurhi subdivision, including 20 classified as highly sensitive. Police personnel maintained heightened vigilance at these locations. The festival concluded peacefully at all 79 ghats across Masaurhi, Dhanrua and Punpun blocks.

Devotees gather at a ghat to celebrate Chhath Puja. (ETV Bharat)

Supaul also witnessed large gatherings at various Chhath ghats, where devotees offered Arghya and prayed for their families' happiness and prosperity. Devotional songs and chants dedicated to Chhathi Maiya accompanied the celebrations.

In Begusarai, thousands of devotees gathered at different ghats from early morning. From Simariya Ganga Ghat to Jhamtiya Ghat in Bachhwara, people waited for sunrise before offering Arghya while standing in the Ganga and other water bodies. They prayed for their families' prosperity, good health and happiness.

Mahaprasad of Chhath (ETV Bharat)

Khagaria's Rani Sakarpura witnessed a large gathering at the Manokamna Nadi (Deni Man) Chhath Ghat. The celebrations also reflected social harmony, with people helping one another without distinctions of caste or religion, highlighting the spirit of unity and brotherhood.

In Lakhisarai, the festival concluded at 7.05 am with Arghya offerings at 212 ghats along the Kiul River. Large numbers of devotees gathered along the riverbanks to perform the rituals and pray for peace, prosperity and happiness in their families.

Women offer Usha Arghya to the rising Sun on the last day of the Chhath festival. (ETV Bharat)

In Bhojpur, thousands assembled along the Son River in Koilwar. Women dressed in traditional attire reached the ghats carrying daura and soop filled with puja offerings. The ghats echoed with chants of Chhathi Maiya and traditional Chhath songs as devotees performed the morning rituals.