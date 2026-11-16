Chhath Mahaparv Concludes Across India With Usha Arghya, PM Modi Extends Greetings To Devotees
Chhath 2026: Lakhs of devotees gathered at riverbanks, ponds and designated ghats, completing the fasting rituals while celebrating traditions rooted in faith and family well-being.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
The four-day Chhath Mahaparv concluded across the country on Monday morning as devotees offered Usha Arghya to the rising sun, marking the culmination of one of India's most significant festivals dedicated to nature and faith.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to devotees, describing Chhath as a "wonderful confluence" of determination and spiritual practice, and praying for the well-being of devotees and their families.
From the banks of the Ganga in Bihar to riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies across several states, thousands of devotees gathered before sunrise to perform the final rituals. As the first rays of the sun appeared, devotees standing in water offered milk and Gangajal to Lord Surya and prayed to Chhathi Maiya for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.
The ghats echoed with devotional songs and chants as the 36-hour nirjala fast ended. After completing the rituals, devotees performed parana, broke their fast and distributed prasad among family members and other devotees.
The festival was celebrated with immense religious fervour across Bihar, with large gatherings reported in Patna and several other districts. Similar celebrations were witnessed in Delhi, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Chhath Mahaparv Concludes Across Bihar
In Bihar, devotees thronged riverbanks, ponds and designated Chhath ghats across all districts to offer prayers to the rising Sun. In Patna, people began arriving at the ghats early in the morning, carrying traditional bamboo baskets (daura) and winnowing trays (soop) filled with fruits, sugarcane and other offerings.
Large gatherings were witnessed at several ghats along the Ganga. Beyond the riverbanks, the district administration and Patna Municipal Corporation made arrangements at 28 major parks and ponds across different localities for devotees who could not reach the Ganga ghats. They also put security and cleanliness arrangements in place at these locations.
Traditional decorations, including sugarcane stalks, bunches of bananas and offerings arranged in bamboo baskets, added to the festive atmosphere.
A large number of devotees gathered at Gardanibagh pond, where former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also visited. He greeted the devotees and prayed for everyone's well-being.
In Masaurhi, the renowned Manichak Dham witnessed a massive gathering, with thousands of devotees arriving to offer Arghya. The administration had identified 79 Chhath ghats across the Masaurhi subdivision, including 20 classified as highly sensitive. Police personnel maintained heightened vigilance at these locations. The festival concluded peacefully at all 79 ghats across Masaurhi, Dhanrua and Punpun blocks.
Supaul also witnessed large gatherings at various Chhath ghats, where devotees offered Arghya and prayed for their families' happiness and prosperity. Devotional songs and chants dedicated to Chhathi Maiya accompanied the celebrations.
In Begusarai, thousands of devotees gathered at different ghats from early morning. From Simariya Ganga Ghat to Jhamtiya Ghat in Bachhwara, people waited for sunrise before offering Arghya while standing in the Ganga and other water bodies. They prayed for their families' prosperity, good health and happiness.
Khagaria's Rani Sakarpura witnessed a large gathering at the Manokamna Nadi (Deni Man) Chhath Ghat. The celebrations also reflected social harmony, with people helping one another without distinctions of caste or religion, highlighting the spirit of unity and brotherhood.
In Lakhisarai, the festival concluded at 7.05 am with Arghya offerings at 212 ghats along the Kiul River. Large numbers of devotees gathered along the riverbanks to perform the rituals and pray for peace, prosperity and happiness in their families.
In Bhojpur, thousands assembled along the Son River in Koilwar. Women dressed in traditional attire reached the ghats carrying daura and soop filled with puja offerings. The ghats echoed with chants of Chhathi Maiya and traditional Chhath songs as devotees performed the morning rituals.
Vaishali witnessed a massive turnout at the historic Konhara Ghat and other riverbanks, ponds and water bodies across the district. Devotees offered milk and sacred water to the rising Sun and worshipped Chhathi Maiya, praying for their families' prosperity, their children's longevity and good health.
Gaya also witnessed large gatherings along the Falgu River and at several prominent ghats, including Kendui, Pita Maheshwar, Polytechnic, Kirani, Jharkhande and Rai Vindeshwari. Devotees arrived early to perform the final rituals and offer Usha Arghya.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin also performed the rituals with his wife at his Patna residence and prayed for peace and prosperity.
Four Days Of Fasting And Devotion
The Chhath Mahaparv began on Friday with Nahay-Khay, when devotees took a holy bath and prepared traditional meals as part of a purification ritual. The food, generally comprising chana dal, pumpkin curry and arwa rice, was prepared with strict attention to cleanliness and purity.
On Saturday, the second day, devotees observed Kharna. After fasting throughout the day, they performed evening prayers and prepared kheer using jaggery and arwa rice, along with roti, on traditional earthen stoves. After consuming the Kharna prasad, they began the rigorous 36-hour nirjala fast, during which they abstained from both food and water.
On Sunday evening, devotees offered Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun. They gathered at riverbanks, ponds, parks and other designated water bodies from the afternoon, carrying baskets filled with fruits, flowers, coconuts and other traditional offerings. Standing in waist-deep water, they worshipped the setting Sun and prepared for the concluding morning rituals.
The Usha Arghya on Monday morning marked the completion of the fast and the four-day festival.
Delhi CM Joins Chhath Puja And Celebrations In Other States
In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the concluding rituals at ITO Ghat and offered Usha Arghya to the Sun God. She prayed for happiness and prosperity for people across the country, particularly residents of the national capital. "We tried to ensure this grand festival of Chhath is celebrated with great divinity and grandeur. If we made any mistake or fell short, please forgive us. Next time, I will strive to make even better arrangements than this," she said.
In West Bengal, thousands of devotees gathered at riverbanks and ponds in Kolkata, Howrah, Barrackpore, Asansol, Durgapur and Siliguri. Civic authorities made arrangements at 163 designated locations in Kolkata, while around 4,000 police personnel were deployed for security and traffic management.
In Jharkhand, lakhs of devotees offered Usha Arghya at various water bodies. Security arrangements included additional police personnel, drones, CCTV cameras and National Disaster Response Force teams in major cities.
In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined devotees at Chhath Ghat in Khatima and offered prayers to the rising Sun. He greeted devotees and wished that Chhathi Maiya would fulfil their wishes.
Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands observed their first-ever public holiday for Chhath Puja. Devotees gathered at Corbyn's Cove Beach in Sri Vijaya Puram to perform the final rituals, with Lieutenant Governor Dinesh Sharma attending the celebrations. The administration arranged cleanliness, lighting, barricading, and security.
With the final offerings to the rising sun and the completion of parana, the four-day festival concluded, marking another year of faith, discipline, devotion and community participation.
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