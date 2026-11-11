ETV Bharat / bharat

Chennai To Host 2029 Asian Athletics Championships; Fourth Time India to Stage Continental Event

Chennai: Chennai has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2029 Asian Athletics Championships, making it the fourth time India will stage the continental event after previously hosting it in New Delhi, Pune and Bhubaneswar.

The Asian Athletics Association announced the decision following its council meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday, subject to the Tamil Nadu government's submission of formal letters of guarantee.

“Subject to presentation of letters of guarantee from the Government, Asian Athletics Association is pleased to award the 2029 Asian Athletics Championships to Chennai, Tamil Nadu,” the continental body said in a statement.

C Latha, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association (TNAA), said the championships are likely to be held in August 2029. Speaking from Tokyo, she said Chennai's sporting infrastructure, connectivity and accommodation facilities were highlighted in the state's presentation.

The presentation, made online by Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), highlighted the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium's legacy of hosting international athletics meets and the availability of the Nehru 'B' ground as a practice facility.

“We also stressed that Chennai has an international airport and good hotels close to the venue. The State Government will, in any case, relay the main athletics track soon,” Latha said.

C K Valson, a member of the Asian Athletics Competition Commission, inspected the Nehru Stadium last week and was reportedly satisfied with the main track and practice ground.

“Valson was happy with the infrastructure. He told us to make arrangements for VIP lounges, modify the seating arrangements and install LED screens. All that remains is for the State Government to send a letter to the president of the Asia Athletics Federation confirming that it will bear the entire cost of hosting the meet,” Latha added.