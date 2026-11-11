Chennai To Host 2029 Asian Athletics Championships; Fourth Time India to Stage Continental Event
The Asian Athletics Association announced the decision following its council meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday, subject to the TN government's submission of letters of guarantee.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Chennai: Chennai has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2029 Asian Athletics Championships, making it the fourth time India will stage the continental event after previously hosting it in New Delhi, Pune and Bhubaneswar.
The Asian Athletics Association announced the decision following its council meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday, subject to the Tamil Nadu government's submission of formal letters of guarantee.
“Subject to presentation of letters of guarantee from the Government, Asian Athletics Association is pleased to award the 2029 Asian Athletics Championships to Chennai, Tamil Nadu,” the continental body said in a statement.
C Latha, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association (TNAA), said the championships are likely to be held in August 2029. Speaking from Tokyo, she said Chennai's sporting infrastructure, connectivity and accommodation facilities were highlighted in the state's presentation.
The presentation, made online by Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), highlighted the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium's legacy of hosting international athletics meets and the availability of the Nehru 'B' ground as a practice facility.
“We also stressed that Chennai has an international airport and good hotels close to the venue. The State Government will, in any case, relay the main athletics track soon,” Latha said.
C K Valson, a member of the Asian Athletics Competition Commission, inspected the Nehru Stadium last week and was reportedly satisfied with the main track and practice ground.
“Valson was happy with the infrastructure. He told us to make arrangements for VIP lounges, modify the seating arrangements and install LED screens. All that remains is for the State Government to send a letter to the president of the Asia Athletics Federation confirming that it will bear the entire cost of hosting the meet,” Latha added.
The award follows Tamil Nadu's efforts to position itself as a major destination for international sporting events. The proposed preparations at the Nehru Stadium include upgrading the main athletics track and improving spectator and event facilities to meet the requirements of the continental championship.
India has previously hosted the Asian Athletics Championships in New Delhi in 1989, Pune in 2013 and Bhubaneswar in 2017. At the 2017 edition, India topped the medal table for the first time, winning 29 medals — 12 gold, five silver and 12 bronze. The country had secured 17 medals in Pune in 2013, including two gold, six silver and nine bronze.
Chennai's selection adds to India's growing international athletics calendar. The country is scheduled to host the Asian Relays Championships in Chandigarh in 2027, followed by the Asian Indoor Championships and the World Indoor Championships in Odisha in 2028. Gujarat is also in contention to host the 2028 World Athletics Under-20 Championships.
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