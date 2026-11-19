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Chennai Man Lynched For Entering House Of Delhi Influencer Who Has 3 Million Followers

Representational Image ( IANS )

New Delhi: A Chennai man who travelled to Delhi to meet a social media influencer died after her family members and neighbours allegedly assaulted him for entering her house in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar, police said.

The incident took place on November 7, when the man, who worked with a private company in Chennai, allegedly entered the woman's house, triggering a confrontation with her family members and neighbours, who assaulted him, PTI reported on Thursday citing sources.

The woman's father and a neighbour have been arrested in connection with the case, while police are searching for other suspects. According to the investigation, the Chennai resident had come in contact with the woman on social media and regularly liked her videos. He allegedly developed one-sided feelings for her and travelled from Chennai to Delhi to meet her. The woman has over 29 lakh subscribers across various social media platforms.