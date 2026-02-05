ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Coaches Of Chennai Central Express Derail In Odisha; No Injuries Or Fatalities Reported

Bhubaneshwar: At least three coaches of the Chennai Central Express derailed while the train was passing through Jakhapura Railway Station in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday, East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

"One AC coach and two general coaches derailed within Jakhapura yard limits. The train was moving at a very slow speed at the time of the incident. There has been no loss of life or injury to passengers. Passenger train operations remain unaffected," the ECoR said in a statement.

According to officials, the incident took place around 8.51 am, with a rescue and restoration beginning immediately by the team that was dispatched from Bhadrak to the derailment site.