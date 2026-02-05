Three Coaches Of Chennai Central Express Derail In Odisha; No Injuries Or Fatalities Reported
There were no reports of any injury or fatality in the incident that took place at 8.51 am
Published : February 5, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST|
Updated : February 5, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
Bhubaneshwar: At least three coaches of the Chennai Central Express derailed while the train was passing through Jakhapura Railway Station in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday, East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.
"One AC coach and two general coaches derailed within Jakhapura yard limits. The train was moving at a very slow speed at the time of the incident. There has been no loss of life or injury to passengers. Passenger train operations remain unaffected," the ECoR said in a statement.
According to officials, the incident took place around 8.51 am, with a rescue and restoration beginning immediately by the team that was dispatched from Bhadrak to the derailment site.
Horrible experience today. The New Jalpaiguri - Chennai Central SF Express has derailed on the way to Howrah near Hijli.— sankar pal (@sankarpalbappa) February 5, 2026
The shock and panic among passengers are indescribable.
Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia)
Ashwini Vaishnaw#TrainAccident #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/eZ7mTpKZJI
"Affected passengers are being suitably accommodated, and the affected coaches are being detached. To ensure passenger convenience, additional coaches will be attached to the train as required," the Railway said.
"On receipt of information, Accident Relief Train (ART) from Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) from Khurda Road were promptly dispatched at 08:53 hrs," the ECoR said.
Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) East Coast Railway, Deepak Rout, said that it was a minor derailment and the cause is yet to be ascertained. He said senior railway officials and the technical team were at the site. "They are closely overseeing restoration and safety efforts. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available," Rout added.
#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha | On Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri SF Express train derailment near Jakhapura Station, Deepak Rout, CPRO, East Coast Railway, says, " there has been a minor derailment at jakhapura. the train was moving from chennai to new jalpaiguri. there are no… pic.twitter.com/c6rRnGX0Ct— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2026
Meanwhile, a helpline number has also been issued by the Railway officials at the site: +918114382367
Also Read