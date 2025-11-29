ETV Bharat / bharat

Chennai Airport Cancels Over 50 Flights As Cyclone Ditwah Intensifies

Chennai: Chennai Airport authorities announced the cancellation of 54 scheduled flights as Cyclone Ditwah intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and moves towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds over the next 48 hours, airport officials said the cancellations were necessary to ensure the safety of passengers and aircraft.

Cyclone Ditwah, currently positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lankan coastline, is expected to move northwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry region in the coming days. The storm has already strengthened into a severe weather system with wind speeds expected to rise further, prompting widespread alerts and preparedness measures across the State.

Chennai and adjoining districts are forecast to receive intense rain and gusty winds, particularly from Saturday morning onwards, with the IMD warning of potential disruptions to transport, power lines, and essential services.