ETV Bharat / bharat

Chenab Valley On Edge: Are Cloudbursts And Landslides Becoming New Normal In Jammu Kashmir?

Srinagar: When a cloudburst tore through villages in Doda district this week, residents barely had time to react. Within minutes, narrow mountain streams turned into roaring torrents carrying rocks and mud. Roads disappeared, homes were damaged, and fields that sustained families for generations were buried under debris.

For many in the Chenab Valley, this was not an isolated disaster. It was another reminder that extreme weather is becoming a recurring feature of life in one of the most fragile mountain regions of the Himalayas.

Since the beginning of June, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded close to 20 cloudburst incidents, with about 14 occurring in the Jammu division, according to official disaster management and meteorological data. Most of the worst-hit locations lie in the Chenab Valley, particularly Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts, where cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides have repeatedly disrupted lives this monsoon.

Experts say the growing number of disasters cannot be explained by climate change alone. They point to a combination of changing rainfall patterns and increasing human intervention through road construction, slope cutting, quarrying and hydropower projects that may be making the mountains more vulnerable.

The latest spell of extreme weather affected several parts of Doda district, including Thathri, Bhaderwah, Prem Nagar and Drabshalla. Similar incidents were reported from Kishtwar’s upper reaches and Ramban district, where landslides repeatedly blocked the strategically important Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Aftermath of a landslide that blocked the Batote-Kishtwar Highway (NH244), in Doda on May 02, 2026. (File/ANI)

The Union Territory has experienced multiple weather-related disasters this year, prompting repeated advisories from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), district administrations and the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority.

According to the IMD, southwest monsoon conditions became active over Jammu and Kashmir during late June and early July, resulting in heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts. The department issued multiple orange and red alerts warning of flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and rockfalls in vulnerable areas. Official records show that the Chenab Valley remains among Jammu and Kashmir’s most landslide-prone regions because of its steep terrain, deeply incised river valleys and unstable slopes.

According to scientists, the mountains are no longer experiencing rainfall the way they did even a few decades ago. Instead of moderate rainfall spread over several days, short bursts of extremely heavy rain are becoming increasingly common.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, director of the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, said warmer atmospheric conditions allow clouds to retain larger amounts of moisture before releasing it over a short period. “When the atmosphere becomes warmer, it can hold more moisture. Under suitable conditions, this moisture gets released within a short duration, increasing the chances of cloudbursts and flash floods, particularly in mountainous catchments,” Ahmad said.

He said interaction between monsoon currents and the Himalayan terrain further intensifies rainfall over higher elevations. The IMD defines a cloudburst as rainfall exceeding 100 millimetres in one hour over a limited geographical area. Such events are highly localised and difficult to predict using conventional weather forecasting models.

Stretching across Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, the Chenab Valley is characterised by steep mountains, narrow valleys and highly fractured rock formations. These geological features naturally make the region prone to landslides.

Sonam Lotus, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Ladakh, said the Himalayas themselves contribute to the formation of intense rainfall events. “The Himalayas force moisture-laden winds to rise rapidly. As the air cools and condenses over mountain slopes and narrow valleys, localised heavy rainfall develops. Rising temperatures and changing atmospheric circulation are increasing the vulnerability of high-altitude regions,” Lotus said.