Chenab Valley On Edge: Are Cloudbursts And Landslides Becoming New Normal In Jammu Kashmir?
Deadly cloudbursts and landslides are wreaking havoc across several areas in Jammu and Kashmir. ETV Bharat delves into this crisis to uncover the possible causes
Published : July 10, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Srinagar: When a cloudburst tore through villages in Doda district this week, residents barely had time to react. Within minutes, narrow mountain streams turned into roaring torrents carrying rocks and mud. Roads disappeared, homes were damaged, and fields that sustained families for generations were buried under debris.
For many in the Chenab Valley, this was not an isolated disaster. It was another reminder that extreme weather is becoming a recurring feature of life in one of the most fragile mountain regions of the Himalayas.
Since the beginning of June, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded close to 20 cloudburst incidents, with about 14 occurring in the Jammu division, according to official disaster management and meteorological data. Most of the worst-hit locations lie in the Chenab Valley, particularly Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts, where cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides have repeatedly disrupted lives this monsoon.
Experts say the growing number of disasters cannot be explained by climate change alone. They point to a combination of changing rainfall patterns and increasing human intervention through road construction, slope cutting, quarrying and hydropower projects that may be making the mountains more vulnerable.
The latest spell of extreme weather affected several parts of Doda district, including Thathri, Bhaderwah, Prem Nagar and Drabshalla. Similar incidents were reported from Kishtwar’s upper reaches and Ramban district, where landslides repeatedly blocked the strategically important Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
The Union Territory has experienced multiple weather-related disasters this year, prompting repeated advisories from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), district administrations and the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority.
According to the IMD, southwest monsoon conditions became active over Jammu and Kashmir during late June and early July, resulting in heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts. The department issued multiple orange and red alerts warning of flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and rockfalls in vulnerable areas. Official records show that the Chenab Valley remains among Jammu and Kashmir’s most landslide-prone regions because of its steep terrain, deeply incised river valleys and unstable slopes.
According to scientists, the mountains are no longer experiencing rainfall the way they did even a few decades ago. Instead of moderate rainfall spread over several days, short bursts of extremely heavy rain are becoming increasingly common.
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, director of the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, said warmer atmospheric conditions allow clouds to retain larger amounts of moisture before releasing it over a short period. “When the atmosphere becomes warmer, it can hold more moisture. Under suitable conditions, this moisture gets released within a short duration, increasing the chances of cloudbursts and flash floods, particularly in mountainous catchments,” Ahmad said.
He said interaction between monsoon currents and the Himalayan terrain further intensifies rainfall over higher elevations. The IMD defines a cloudburst as rainfall exceeding 100 millimetres in one hour over a limited geographical area. Such events are highly localised and difficult to predict using conventional weather forecasting models.
Stretching across Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, the Chenab Valley is characterised by steep mountains, narrow valleys and highly fractured rock formations. These geological features naturally make the region prone to landslides.
Sonam Lotus, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Ladakh, said the Himalayas themselves contribute to the formation of intense rainfall events. “The Himalayas force moisture-laden winds to rise rapidly. As the air cools and condenses over mountain slopes and narrow valleys, localised heavy rainfall develops. Rising temperatures and changing atmospheric circulation are increasing the vulnerability of high-altitude regions,” Lotus said.
Independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif said recent events indicate an emerging climatic trend rather than isolated incidents. “The Chenab Valley's steep slopes, fragile geology and deep river gorges allow rainwater to flow rapidly downhill, carrying large volumes of debris. Road widening, hill cutting, tunnelling and unplanned construction have further reduced the mountains' natural stability,” he said.
While climate scientists acknowledge that warming temperatures are increasing the intensity of rainfall, geologists argue that developmental activities are amplifying disaster risks. Over the past decade, the Chenab Valley has witnessed extensive highway expansion, construction of tunnels, hydropower projects and extraction of construction material from riverbeds and hill slopes.
The National Highways Authority of India is implementing major infrastructure projects along the Jammu-Srinagar corridor, including widening works intended to improve all-weather connectivity. These projects involve extensive slope cutting in terrain that is already geologically young and unstable.
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has repeatedly identified large parts of Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar as highly susceptible to landslides because of weak rock formations, steep gradients and active tectonic conditions.
Environmental experts say inadequate slope stabilisation, poor drainage management and indiscriminate excavation increase the likelihood of landslides during heavy rainfall. Studies by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing and the National Remote Sensing Centre have also shown that vegetation loss and land-use changes reduce slope stability and increase runoff during heavy rain.
Satellite observations from the Indian Space Research Organisation and the National Remote Sensing Centre have documented recurring landslide scars across the Chenab Valley. Remote sensing assessments after recent monsoon events show fresh slope failures near road corridors, construction zones and river valleys.
Researchers say repeated slope failures in the same locations indicate that mountain stability is gradually weakening. The Geological Survey of India's National Landslide Susceptibility Mapping programme classifies significant parts of Ramban and Doda under high to very high landslide hazard zones.
For residents, scientific explanations matter less than the reality they face every monsoon. "We never worried about cloudbursts when I was young. Heavy rain came, but it continued for days. Now everything happens within an hour," said Abdul Rashid, a resident of Thathri in Doda district. "The stream near our village turns into a river without warning."
In Kishtwar's Drabshalla area, shopkeeper Mushtaq Ahmed said repeated road closures have become a part of life. "Whenever there is heavy rain, people immediately fear landslides. We keep checking road updates because we don't know if we will be able to travel or receive supplies," he said.
Shabnam Begum, a resident of Prem Nagar, said families now remain alert throughout the monsoon. "When it starts raining heavily at night, nobody sleeps properly. We keep listening to the sound of water outside because we fear another flash flood," she said.
According to the IMD, India has witnessed an increase in localised heavy rainfall events over parts of the Himalayan region, even as the number of rainy days has declined in several areas.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, in its Sixth Assessment Report, concluded with high confidence that climate change has increased the intensity of heavy precipitation events across much of Asia. The report also warned that mountain regions face growing risks from flash floods, landslides and debris flows as extreme rainfall becomes more frequent.
The India State of Forests Report (ISFR) has similarly highlighted that fragile Himalayan ecosystems are increasingly under pressure from climate variability and infrastructure expansion.
Following recent cloudbursts, ADC Bhaderwah Sunil Bhutiyal has put a complete ban on hiking, trekking and mountaineering in the Bhaderwah area of Doda. He has urged people to seek prior permission from the administration before planning for any such adventure. The administration of Kishtwar, too, is in the process of issuing guidelines in view of the rise in cloudburst incidents.
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