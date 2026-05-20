Chemists Observe Nationwide Strike Today Over Online Pharmacy Concerns; Major Chains To Remain Open
Chemists’ associations on strike have alleged that several e-pharmacy platforms are selling medicines without adequate regulatory oversight.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 9:05 AM IST
New Delhi: The 24-hour nationwide strike called by the chemists to protest against online pharmacies and the growing sale of medicines through digital platforms began on Wednesday. The shutdown, led by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), is expected to disrupt medicine supply, with more than 1.24 million private medical stores likely to remain closed.
Chemists’ associations on strike have alleged that several e-pharmacy platforms are selling medicines without adequate regulatory oversight. They claim that prescriptions are often not properly verified and that norms governing the storage and delivery of medicines are not strictly followed, raising concerns over patient safety and quality control.
The protesting groups have warned that the unchecked expansion of online medicine sales could increase the risk of counterfeit drugs, medication misuse, and the unauthorised sale of prescription medicines. Pharmacists have flagged issues such as the easy availability of narcotics and Schedule H drugs online without adequate checks, which they say is contributing to misuse and societal harm.
Major Pharmacy Chains To Operate
All major pharmacy chains, hospital-based medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras and AMRIT pharmacy outlets across the country are expected to remain open despite the strike, PTI reported, quoting sources.
This is in addition to several state-level pharmacy associations, which have already opted out of the proposed nationwide strike, they said. The move comes in the wake of the AIOCD representatives recently meeting the national drug regulator and submitting concerns regarding the functioning and regulation of e-pharmacies.
The regulator, the sources said, assured them that the issues raised are under active review and that the regulatory framework governing the sector is being examined to address legitimate concerns of retail pharmacy stakeholders.
Retail pharmacy associations from West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand have voluntarily submitted written assurances that they will not participate in the strike and have committed to ensuring there will be no disruption in the availability of medicines to the public on the proposed day of protest, they said.
According to them, several retail pharmacy associations across the country have decided not to participate in the proposed one-day strike, citing public interest and the need to ensure the uninterrupted availability of medicines.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an advisory stating that hospital pharmacies, major chain outlets, cooperative pharmacies, Chief Minister's Pharmacy outlets, and Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras will remain open despite the strike. The state Drugs Control Department said around 5,000 pharmacies are expected to function normally, and district-wise helpline numbers have been set up under Assistant Directors with Drug Inspectors designated to address emergencies.
The details have also been uploaded on drugscontrol.tn.gov.in. Tamil Nadu chemists' associations have also established helplines to ensure medicine availability during the shutdown period.
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