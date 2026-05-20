ETV Bharat / bharat

Chemists Observe Nationwide Strike Today Over Online Pharmacy Concerns; Major Chains To Remain Open

New Delhi: The 24-hour nationwide strike called by the chemists to protest against online pharmacies and the growing sale of medicines through digital platforms began on Wednesday. The shutdown, led by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), is expected to disrupt medicine supply, with more than 1.24 million private medical stores likely to remain closed.

Chemists’ associations on strike have alleged that several e-pharmacy platforms are selling medicines without adequate regulatory oversight. They claim that prescriptions are often not properly verified and that norms governing the storage and delivery of medicines are not strictly followed, raising concerns over patient safety and quality control.

The protesting groups have warned that the unchecked expansion of online medicine sales could increase the risk of counterfeit drugs, medication misuse, and the unauthorised sale of prescription medicines. Pharmacists have flagged issues such as the easy availability of narcotics and Schedule H drugs online without adequate checks, which they say is contributing to misuse and societal harm.

Major Pharmacy Chains To Operate

All major pharmacy chains, hospital-based medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras and AMRIT pharmacy outlets across the country are expected to remain open despite the strike, PTI reported, quoting sources.

This is in addition to several state-level pharmacy associations, which have already opted out of the proposed nationwide strike, they said. The move comes in the wake of the AIOCD representatives recently meeting the national drug regulator and submitting concerns regarding the functioning and regulation of e-pharmacies.