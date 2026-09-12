ETV Bharat / bharat

Chefs Showcase Culinary Skills At Delhi Hotels For BRICS Summit Guests

New Delhi: As the BRICS Summit 2026 is underway in India, for world leaders, diplomats, delegates and international journalists attending the high-profile gathering, there is much to relish. For many of the foreign visitors staying at hotels in the capital, the visit is an opportunity to discover Indian cuisine alongside dishes from around the world.

Hotels hosting international guests have prepared extensive menus, carefully balancing Indian culinary traditions with international tastes, dietary preferences, spice tolerance, hygiene and food safety.

For Indian chefs involved in such high-profile international events, food is not merely about serving a meal—it is also a way of presenting the country's culture, culinary heritage and regional ingredients.

“People from multiple countries and different nationalities attend such events like the BRICS Summit. When we prepare food for them, we mainly keep two things in mind. The first is what we want to showcase our culture and Indian food, and what aspects of it we want to promote,” chef Nitin Pal, who has extensive experience in handling such events, told ETV Bharat.

He said that one example is the growing emphasis on millets. While planning menus for international events, chefs consider how millets can be incorporated into different dishes and presented in ways that introduce international guests to the ingredients. But showcasing Indian food is only one part of the equation. Acceptability is equally important, particularly when guests come from different countries and culinary backgrounds.

“The second thing we consider is acceptability. We do not always know what the guests from other countries will or will not eat. Therefore, to make them feel comfortable and safe, we also include dishes that are well-known, familiar, and widely accepted among different nationalities,” Pal said.

For Indian chefs, such international gatherings provide an opportunity to introduce guests to the country's diverse culinary traditions.

“As Indian chefs, we try to showcase our cultural history and heritage through food. We try to promote local and regional ingredients because many of these ingredients may not be available in other countries at all,” Pal said.

Pal said food safety is particularly important when meals are being prepared for international guests. “They are usually very particular about hygiene and food safety, so we make sure that the food is prepared hygienically and that proper safety protocols are followed,” he said, adding that considerable care is taken to avoid issues related to food quality or safety.

Pal pointed out that there is a distinction between spices and spicy food. Indian cuisine can retain the aroma and flavour of its spices without necessarily being excessively hot or chilli-heavy.