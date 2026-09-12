Chefs Showcase Culinary Skills At Delhi Hotels For BRICS Summit Guests
Extensive food menus are being prepared with carefully balancing Indian culinary traditions and international tastes, report Chanchal Mukherjee and Ankita Kumari.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
New Delhi: As the BRICS Summit 2026 is underway in India, for world leaders, diplomats, delegates and international journalists attending the high-profile gathering, there is much to relish. For many of the foreign visitors staying at hotels in the capital, the visit is an opportunity to discover Indian cuisine alongside dishes from around the world.
Hotels hosting international guests have prepared extensive menus, carefully balancing Indian culinary traditions with international tastes, dietary preferences, spice tolerance, hygiene and food safety.
For Indian chefs involved in such high-profile international events, food is not merely about serving a meal—it is also a way of presenting the country's culture, culinary heritage and regional ingredients.
“People from multiple countries and different nationalities attend such events like the BRICS Summit. When we prepare food for them, we mainly keep two things in mind. The first is what we want to showcase our culture and Indian food, and what aspects of it we want to promote,” chef Nitin Pal, who has extensive experience in handling such events, told ETV Bharat.
He said that one example is the growing emphasis on millets. While planning menus for international events, chefs consider how millets can be incorporated into different dishes and presented in ways that introduce international guests to the ingredients. But showcasing Indian food is only one part of the equation. Acceptability is equally important, particularly when guests come from different countries and culinary backgrounds.
“The second thing we consider is acceptability. We do not always know what the guests from other countries will or will not eat. Therefore, to make them feel comfortable and safe, we also include dishes that are well-known, familiar, and widely accepted among different nationalities,” Pal said.
For Indian chefs, such international gatherings provide an opportunity to introduce guests to the country's diverse culinary traditions.
“As Indian chefs, we try to showcase our cultural history and heritage through food. We try to promote local and regional ingredients because many of these ingredients may not be available in other countries at all,” Pal said.
Pal said food safety is particularly important when meals are being prepared for international guests. “They are usually very particular about hygiene and food safety, so we make sure that the food is prepared hygienically and that proper safety protocols are followed,” he said, adding that considerable care is taken to avoid issues related to food quality or safety.
Pal pointed out that there is a distinction between spices and spicy food. Indian cuisine can retain the aroma and flavour of its spices without necessarily being excessively hot or chilli-heavy.
“When it comes to taste, we are also very careful about the level of heat in the food. There is an important difference between ‘spices’ and ‘spicy.’ Food should have the full aroma and flavour of spices, but it does not necessarily need to be very hot or chilli-heavy,” he said.
Bharat Alagh, Vice President of Orange Tiger Hotels, told ETV Bharat, “Obviously, the best of the best dishes are always included. But now, I would say around 90 percent of the planning is done according to what we want to showcase. There was a time when everything was planned mainly according to the guests’ preferences. Even now, their preferences are taken into account, but we also decide what we want to present from our side."
He further said, the guests' tastes and tolerance for spices remain important considerations. However, particularly at state banquets attended by bureaucrats or official delegations, menus can also be designed around a specific culinary presentation.
He said such banquets are generally kept purely vegetarian and may combine the best dishes from the visiting country with selected Indian dishes.
“If we talk about Indian cuisines that are generally preferred, there are two or three major ones that are almost always included. North Indian cuisine is one such cuisine that is known across the world. North Indian and South Indian cuisines are both widely recognised,” Alagh said.
Light meals for long meetings in a regular five-star hotel, menus are generally a combination of North Indian, South Indian and international cuisines, including Continental, French and other European food.
For official banquets, however, the menu can take a more specific regional direction. If officials want to showcase a particular region, dishes from that region may be included alongside Continental preparations. Even then, Alagh said, North Indian cuisine remains a common feature.
With delegates and officials often involved in lengthy meetings, meals are also generally kept relatively light rather than being excessively heavy.
Rajan Sehgal, Chairman (Public Relation Council) of the Travel Agents Association, said delegates generally enjoy Indian food, but some particularly high-profile guests may arrive with their own food supplies and cooking arrangements.
“Delegates generally like Indian food. For example, some high-profile guests bring their own supplies with them. They may bring their own cooking arrangements and even their own drinking water. So, they bring their entire setup with them. In some cases they have a completely independent setup,” Sehgal told ETV Bharat.
Also Read