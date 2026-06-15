Missing Cheetah KP-3 Rescued From Rajasthan, Transported Back To Kuno
The cheetah had strayed into Bandh Baritha of Bharatpur a few weeks back. It was tranquilised and transported to Kuno National Park.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Bharatpur: The KP-3 Cheetah, missing for the last two weeks, was spotted in Rajasthan on Sunday, tranquilized, and brought back to Kuno Park in Madhya Pradesh.
A search team from Kuno National Park was looking for the Cheetah, which had recently been released into the wild and was not to be found. True to its instinct, the predator strayed on May 4 and crossed into Rajasthan.
The team, along with wildlife doctors, spotted the cheetah near Simara village, about 50 kilometres from Sabalgarh in Madhya Pradesh. The wildlife doctors tranquilized the Cheetah and, with utmost caution, took it back to Kuno in a rescue vehicle.
Chetan Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Keoladeo National Park (a bird sanctuary in Bharatpur), monitored this search operation and was present at the time.
According to forest department officials, "Along with its movement, the health of cheetah KP-3 was being monitored constantly. Utmost precaution was taken to ensure its safe movement and behaviour in the Bandh Baritha area."
DFO Kumar said, "Kuno National Park is part of an important and ambitious cheetah restoration project of our country. Under this project, a special team that had come here tracked this cheetah and took it to Kuno. The health parameters of KP-3 Cheetah were constantly monitored, and it was completely healthy and active during its stay in Bandh Baritha. During this time, he roamed freely in the natural environment and, true to its predatory nature, hunted naturally in the forest area."
Kumar spoke of Bandh Baritha Wildlife Sanctuary, which is extremely rich in biodiversity and natural resources. "The forest area, water sources, and wildlife conservation arrangements available here make it a suitable habitat for various species. The fact that this KP-3 Cheetah felt safe and could hunt successfully reflects on the natural characteristics and rich biodiversity of this area."
The government has planned to develop Kuno as a natural habitat for Cheetahs, under which, eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia in September 2022. Twelve more were brought from South Africa in February this year. Four cubs were born in March this year, marking a new landmark in the Cheetah programme at Kuno National Park.
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