ETV Bharat / bharat

Missing Cheetah KP-3 Rescued From Rajasthan, Transported Back To Kuno

Bharatpur: The KP-3 Cheetah, missing for the last two weeks, was spotted in Rajasthan on Sunday, tranquilized, and brought back to Kuno Park in Madhya Pradesh.

A search team from Kuno National Park was looking for the Cheetah, which had recently been released into the wild and was not to be found. True to its instinct, the predator strayed on May 4 and crossed into Rajasthan.

The team, along with wildlife doctors, spotted the cheetah near Simara village, about 50 kilometres from Sabalgarh in Madhya Pradesh. The wildlife doctors tranquilized the Cheetah and, with utmost caution, took it back to Kuno in a rescue vehicle.

Chetan Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Keoladeo National Park (a bird sanctuary in Bharatpur), monitored this search operation and was present at the time.