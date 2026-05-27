ETV Bharat / bharat

“Checked By Screen, Questioned By Students': CBSE’s Digital Marking Experiment Triggers Nationwide Outcry

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) first large-scale rollout of its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class XII board examinations has triggered widespread outrage among students and parents, with complaints ranging from alleged marking discrepancies and unassessed supplementary sheets to payment failures and technical glitches during the re-evaluation process.

What was introduced as a technology-driven reform aimed at making evaluation faster and more transparent has instead snowballed into a national controversy, drawing criticism from educationists, opposition leaders and parliamentary committees.

Across social media platform X, students have posted screenshots, emotional appeals and allegations of incorrect evaluation after receiving marks far below expectations. Many students say the issue is not merely technical, but one that directly affects their academic future, college admissions and mental well-being.

This year, CBSE evaluated nearly 98 lakh answer sheets digitally under the OSM system, with around 16.21 lakh Class 12 students appearing for the examination. According to the board, nearly 70,000 evaluators participated in the process.

Students Claim Correct Answers Received Zero Marks

Among the students questioning the evaluation process is Kartik Gupta, a resident of Noida, who said he received only 69 marks in Chemistry despite expecting above 85.

Initially, Kartik and his family assumed there may have been mistakes in his responses. However, after applying to access his answer sheet and comparing it with the official CBSE answer key and feedback from teachers, he claimed several correct answers had been awarded zero marks. According to Kartik, nearly 8 to 10 questions were incorrectly marked despite answers matching the answer key. “When students do not get marks even for correct answers after months of hard work, it creates anxiety and weakens trust in the examination system,” he said.

Another student, Chandani, who scored only 36 marks in Physics, also questioned the process. Her uncle Vivek Gupta said the family attempted to apply for verification on the CBSE portal but encountered repeated technical glitches, including payment failures.

Harsh, another Class XII student, alleged that supplementary sheets attached to his answer booklet were not evaluated at all. “My supplementary sheets were not even checked. I had written answers for 10-mark questions, but during rechecking those answers were marked ‘NA’. I panicked,” he said.

Parents also expressed frustration over the difficulties faced during the re-evaluation process. Harleen Sandhu, mother of a Class 12 student, said students were staying awake all night trying to register on the portal. “My son made the payment and then the site crashed. There is still no receipt. This happened at 4 in the morning,” she said.

She criticised CBSE for experimenting with untested systems during a crucial academic year. “For CBSE this may be an experiment for one or two years, but for students it is their entire year. The board should stop treating board exams like money-minting machines,” she said.

Experts Divided Over OSM Rollout

Education experts remain divided over the digital evaluation system. Kuriakose VK defended CBSE’s intent but acknowledged serious implementation challenges. He said the scale of the exercise itself was unprecedented, with nearly one crore answer sheets scanned digitally within a short period. “Whenever something new is introduced without enough preparation and training, such mistakes are bound to happen,” he said.

According to him, evaluators were given roughly nine days to complete checking cycles instead of the earlier 12-day period. Many teachers unfamiliar with digital systems required assistance or training, while slow internet connectivity and blurred scanned pages further complicated evaluation.

“CBSE’s intention was good — error-free evaluation and faster results. But things did not work out as expected,” he said, urging students and parents to remain patient while the board addresses complaints.

Bhavana Kulshrestha said the system should have been introduced gradually through pilot projects rather than nationwide implementation. “Every new technology needs adequate testing and training before large-scale adoption,” she said. However, some school principals defended the system.