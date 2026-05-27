“Checked By Screen, Questioned By Students': CBSE’s Digital Marking Experiment Triggers Nationwide Outcry
CBSE said over 11.31 lakh answer book requests were received from about 4 lakh students, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) first large-scale rollout of its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class XII board examinations has triggered widespread outrage among students and parents, with complaints ranging from alleged marking discrepancies and unassessed supplementary sheets to payment failures and technical glitches during the re-evaluation process.
What was introduced as a technology-driven reform aimed at making evaluation faster and more transparent has instead snowballed into a national controversy, drawing criticism from educationists, opposition leaders and parliamentary committees.
Across social media platform X, students have posted screenshots, emotional appeals and allegations of incorrect evaluation after receiving marks far below expectations. Many students say the issue is not merely technical, but one that directly affects their academic future, college admissions and mental well-being.
This year, CBSE evaluated nearly 98 lakh answer sheets digitally under the OSM system, with around 16.21 lakh Class 12 students appearing for the examination. According to the board, nearly 70,000 evaluators participated in the process.
Students Claim Correct Answers Received Zero Marks
Among the students questioning the evaluation process is Kartik Gupta, a resident of Noida, who said he received only 69 marks in Chemistry despite expecting above 85.
Initially, Kartik and his family assumed there may have been mistakes in his responses. However, after applying to access his answer sheet and comparing it with the official CBSE answer key and feedback from teachers, he claimed several correct answers had been awarded zero marks. According to Kartik, nearly 8 to 10 questions were incorrectly marked despite answers matching the answer key. “When students do not get marks even for correct answers after months of hard work, it creates anxiety and weakens trust in the examination system,” he said.
Another student, Chandani, who scored only 36 marks in Physics, also questioned the process. Her uncle Vivek Gupta said the family attempted to apply for verification on the CBSE portal but encountered repeated technical glitches, including payment failures.
Harsh, another Class XII student, alleged that supplementary sheets attached to his answer booklet were not evaluated at all. “My supplementary sheets were not even checked. I had written answers for 10-mark questions, but during rechecking those answers were marked ‘NA’. I panicked,” he said.
Parents also expressed frustration over the difficulties faced during the re-evaluation process. Harleen Sandhu, mother of a Class 12 student, said students were staying awake all night trying to register on the portal. “My son made the payment and then the site crashed. There is still no receipt. This happened at 4 in the morning,” she said.
She criticised CBSE for experimenting with untested systems during a crucial academic year. “For CBSE this may be an experiment for one or two years, but for students it is their entire year. The board should stop treating board exams like money-minting machines,” she said.
Experts Divided Over OSM Rollout
Education experts remain divided over the digital evaluation system. Kuriakose VK defended CBSE’s intent but acknowledged serious implementation challenges. He said the scale of the exercise itself was unprecedented, with nearly one crore answer sheets scanned digitally within a short period. “Whenever something new is introduced without enough preparation and training, such mistakes are bound to happen,” he said.
According to him, evaluators were given roughly nine days to complete checking cycles instead of the earlier 12-day period. Many teachers unfamiliar with digital systems required assistance or training, while slow internet connectivity and blurred scanned pages further complicated evaluation.
“CBSE’s intention was good — error-free evaluation and faster results. But things did not work out as expected,” he said, urging students and parents to remain patient while the board addresses complaints.
Bhavana Kulshrestha said the system should have been introduced gradually through pilot projects rather than nationwide implementation. “Every new technology needs adequate testing and training before large-scale adoption,” she said. However, some school principals defended the system.
Awadhesh Kumar Jha called the OSM process “positive and commendable,” saying teachers from his school returned satisfied after evaluation duties. “They found the system accurate and efficient. The results were declared quickly and the chances of manual calculation mistakes reduced significantly,” he said.
‘Machines Cannot Replace Teachers’
Veteran educationist PB Prince Gajendra Babu strongly opposed the digital evaluation model, arguing that answer sheets should only be assessed physically by teachers. “The current correction process has become a market-driven commercial activity instead of an academic exercise,” he said.
According to him, factors like handwriting, ink visibility and presentation style require human judgment that machines cannot replicate effectively. “Such risks during a child’s crucial academic phase can have far-reaching emotional and psychological consequences,” he warned.
Political Storm Over OSM System
The controversy has now escalated into a political issue, with opposition leaders accusing the Centre of mishandling the evaluation process. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described the OSM controversy as a “scam” and demanded a judicial inquiry along with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.
CBSE परीक्षा परिणाम में भयंकर हेर-फेर हो गई जिससे देश के लाखों बच्चे और उनके माता-पिता सदमे में हैं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2026
और मोदी जी? हमेशा की तरह - न जवाब, न ज़िम्मेदारी, न शर्म।
जिस कंपनी COEMPT को यह ज़िम्मेदारी मिली, वह पहले Globarena के नाम से तेलंगाना में 2019 में यही कारनामे कर चुकी है।
नाम… pic.twitter.com/iZG8bvUXPJ
In a sharply worded statement, Gandhi alleged that millions of students and parents had been left distressed due to discrepancies in the results. He also questioned why the digital infrastructure contract was allegedly awarded to COEMPT, a company he claimed had earlier faced controversies under its previous name, Globarena. “This is not a mistake, it is a calculated conspiracy,” Gandhi alleged.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Education Ministry of ignoring suggestions to pilot the OSM system regionally before nationwide implementation. Similarly, Congress MP KC Venugopal criticised CBSE for charging “exorbitant” re-evaluation fees while students struggled with technical failures.
A report by @MeSanjayy in today’s @htTweets has uncovered that the CBSE ignored views from its own governing body members to hold pilot projects across regional offices before rolling out the new on-screen marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board examinations this year. If it had…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 27, 2026
Parliamentary Panel Summons CBSE Officials
Amid mounting controversy, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports has summoned Education Ministry officials and CBSE representatives on June 2 to review the OSM system.
The committee, chaired by Digvijaya Singh, is expected to discuss complaints related to evaluation discrepancies, technical glitches and the broader debate around digital versus pen-and-paper assessment methods. The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of national examination systems following recent controversies surrounding NEET-UG 2026.
Clarification Regarding Claim of Compromise of CBSE OSM Portal— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 26, 2026
In a post made by a user on social media, it has been claimed that the CBSE On Screen Marking (OSM) bearing URL: https://t.co/cuLrvsxzOH was compromised by him on 26.02.2026. This has also formed the basis for a few…
CBSE Denies Security Breach
CBSE, however, has rejected claims that its evaluation system was compromised. The board clarified that a URL circulating online referred only to a testing portal containing sample data and not the actual evaluation platform used for checking answer sheets. According to CBSE, no real student data, marks or confidential records were compromised.
The board also stated that over 11.31 lakh answer book requests were received from more than four lakh students, with nearly 8.98 lakh scanned copies already shared digitally by May 26. CBSE further said pending scanned answer books would be provided by May 27 and the verification and re-evaluation portal would go live by May 29.
Amid growing pressure, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently held discussions with senior officials from public sector banks, including the State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, to strengthen CBSE’s payment gateway infrastructure and ensure automatic refunds for failed transactions.
At the same time, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti is expected to help examine concerns related to the OSM system. For now, however, thousands of students and parents remain caught between technological reform and academic uncertainty, waiting for clarity over whether the digital evaluation experiment improved fairness, or created a deeper crisis of trust in India’s examination system.
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CBSE OSM Row: Rahul Demands Judicial Inquiry, SIT To Unearth Truth Behind 'Scam'