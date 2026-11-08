ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Chawri Bazaar Building Collapse: One More Body Recovered From Debris, Toll Rises To 7

Workers at a site where building collapsed in Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The death toll in the three-storey building collapse in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area near Chawri Bazaar rose to seven on Sunday after another body was recovered from the debris, with rescue operations underway for more than 70 hours.

The deceased has been identified as Luchhuman Mukhiya, 66, a resident of Bihar's Darbhanga. His body was recovered during the ongoing search and rescue operation at the collapsed structure near Chawri Bazar.

The mortal remains have been shifted to LNJP Hospital for further proceedings. With the latest recovery, seven bodies have been pulled out of the rubble so far. Rescue personnel are still searching the debris for any other possible victims. The building collapsed around 9.45 am on November 5, when construction work was underway. The rescue operation has been going on for over 70 hours since the incident. The deceased have been identified as Sanjeet Kumar, Kishori Sah, Pankaj Sharma, Vipin Ram, Shantu, Dinesh Sah and Luchhuman Mukhiya. Four of the victims were residents of Bihar, while Vipin Ram lived in Mandawali in Delhi, police said.