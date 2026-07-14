Chartered Aircraft Carrying Subhash Chandra's Family Damaged After Landing On Closed Runway At Hisar Airport
The incident occurred when the aircraft was transporting the mortal remains of media baron's father, Nandkishore Goenka, from Mumbai to Hisar for the last rites.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Hisar: A chartered aircraft carrying members of former Rajya Sabha MP and media baron Subhash Chandra's family was damaged after it reportedly landed on a closed runway at Hisar Airport in Haryana and struck a runway reflector light.
The incident occurred when the aircraft was transporting the mortal remains of Subhash Chandra's father, Nand Kishore Goenka, from Mumbai to Hisar for the last rites.
According to preliminary information, the pilot mistakenly landed the aircraft on an old runway that is no longer in operational use instead of the airport's active runway. During landing, the aircraft hit a "cat-eye" reflector light installed on the surface of the closed runway.
The impact caused substantial damage to one of the aircraft's wings, with the runway light reportedly piercing deep into the wing structure. Despite the damage to the aircraft, no injuries were reported.
There were eight people on board the aircraft, including the pilot and six members of Subhash Chandra's family. All occupants escaped unhurt.
Among those travelling on the flight was Subhash Chandra's wife, Sushila Goenka, along with other family members accompanying the mortal remains of the industrialist's father.
Subhash Chandra, founder of the Essel Group and former Rajya Sabha member, had reached Hisar Airport to receive the family and the body of his father.
Nandkishore Goenka passed away in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 96 after a prolonged illness. His mortal remains were being brought to Hisar for funeral rites when the incident occurred.
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