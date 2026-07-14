ETV Bharat / bharat

Chartered Aircraft Carrying Subhash Chandra's Family Damaged After Landing On Closed Runway At Hisar Airport

Hisar: A chartered aircraft carrying members of former Rajya Sabha MP and media baron Subhash Chandra's family was damaged after it reportedly landed on a closed runway at Hisar Airport in Haryana and struck a runway reflector light.

The incident occurred when the aircraft was transporting the mortal remains of Subhash Chandra's father, Nand Kishore Goenka, from Mumbai to Hisar for the last rites.

According to preliminary information, the pilot mistakenly landed the aircraft on an old runway that is no longer in operational use instead of the airport's active runway. During landing, the aircraft hit a "cat-eye" reflector light installed on the surface of the closed runway.

The impact caused substantial damage to one of the aircraft's wings, with the runway light reportedly piercing deep into the wing structure. Despite the damage to the aircraft, no injuries were reported.