Chartered Flight Carrying 186 Indian Expatriates Lands In Kochi Amid Escalating Middle-East Conflict

Indian expatriates land at the Cochin airport after being evacuated from the UAE ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran and the latter country's retaliatory strikes on US assets and infrastructure in the Gulf region, 186 Indian expatriates landed in Kochi in a special chartered flight early Wednesday.

It is understood that the flight arranged by 'Akbar Travels', took off from Fujairah and touched down at the Cochin International Airport at 4:30 am, bringing home the 186 passengers, including children, who were caught in the crossfire of widespread flight cancellations and skyrocketing airfares amid the escalating conflict.

The passengers, relieved to touch down on home soil, shared contrasting accounts of the ground reality in the UAE. Prominent Malayalam actress Swasika, who was among the returnees, sought to downplay the panic, telling reporters that the current situation in the region is not as frightening as perceived from the outside.

However, other passengers painted a grimmer picture of the prevailing anxiety. Yaqoob, a native of Malappuram, noted that while daily life has not completely ground to a halt, a palpable fear is keeping residents indoors. Echoing this sentiment, another passenger, Ganesh, recounted the terrifying sights and sounds of drones being intercepted mid-air. He explained that the loud explosions and the subsequent falling debris pose a severe fire hazard to buildings, fueling widespread panic among the expatriate community.