ETV Bharat / bharat

74000-Page Chargesheet Filed In Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case; 8 Accused Named, Champat Rai And Anil Mishra Among 133 Witnesses

Ayodhya: The special investigation team, probing the alleged theft of donations and offerings at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple here, has filed a chargesheet against the eight accused in the court of Special Judge Rajat Verma under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The charge sheet, running into around 74000 pages, was filed by the investigating police officer, Ashutosh Tiwari, on Wednesday, and presented in five iron boxes. It included 101 case-diary papers and a list of 133 witnesses, including former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, former trustee Anil Mishra, former Trust administrator Gopal Rao and several others.

Following the investigation, police have removed the sections related to burglary by entering a residential house and theft by a servant from the owner's house against all the accused.

74000-Page Chargesheet Filed In Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case (ETV Bharat)

At the same time, Section 317(2) BNS related to possession of stolen goods has not been included in the chargesheet against the accused Subhash Srivastava.

The charge sheet has been filed against Srivastava under section 316(5), 317(5), 61(2) of BNS and section 13(1)(a) and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act. Other seven accused have been booked under Sections 316(5), 317(2), 317(5), 61(2) of the BNS and Sections 13(1)(a) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Notably, Krishna Mohan, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, had lodged a complaint at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station, naming Anukalp Mishra, Karunesh Pandey, Manish Kumar Yadav, Lavkush Mishra, Ramashankar Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu and Subhash Srivastava as accused in the case.

During the course of the investigation, police took the accused into custody and interrogated them. After hearing the objections filed on behalf of the accused, the court deleted the section related to general intent.

List of 133 witnesses in the chargesheet

As many as 133 witnesses including Champat Rai, Gopal Rao, along with former trustee of the temple body Anil Mishra and interim General Secretary of the Trust Krishna Mohan, have been named in the chargesheet.