74000-Page Chargesheet Filed In Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case; 8 Accused Named, Champat Rai And Anil Mishra Among 133 Witnesses
All accused including Avinash Shukla, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav, Subhash Srivastav are in judicial custody.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Ayodhya: The special investigation team, probing the alleged theft of donations and offerings at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple here, has filed a chargesheet against the eight accused in the court of Special Judge Rajat Verma under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The charge sheet, running into around 74000 pages, was filed by the investigating police officer, Ashutosh Tiwari, on Wednesday, and presented in five iron boxes. It included 101 case-diary papers and a list of 133 witnesses, including former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, former trustee Anil Mishra, former Trust administrator Gopal Rao and several others.
Following the investigation, police have removed the sections related to burglary by entering a residential house and theft by a servant from the owner's house against all the accused.
At the same time, Section 317(2) BNS related to possession of stolen goods has not been included in the chargesheet against the accused Subhash Srivastava.
The charge sheet has been filed against Srivastava under section 316(5), 317(5), 61(2) of BNS and section 13(1)(a) and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act. Other seven accused have been booked under Sections 316(5), 317(2), 317(5), 61(2) of the BNS and Sections 13(1)(a) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Notably, Krishna Mohan, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, had lodged a complaint at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station, naming Anukalp Mishra, Karunesh Pandey, Manish Kumar Yadav, Lavkush Mishra, Ramashankar Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu and Subhash Srivastava as accused in the case.
During the course of the investigation, police took the accused into custody and interrogated them. After hearing the objections filed on behalf of the accused, the court deleted the section related to general intent.
List of 133 witnesses in the chargesheet
As many as 133 witnesses including Champat Rai, Gopal Rao, along with former trustee of the temple body Anil Mishra and interim General Secretary of the Trust Krishna Mohan, have been named in the chargesheet.
Meanwhile, hundreds of lawyers, including the President of the Ayodhya Bar Association, Kalika Prasad Mishra, staged a protest demanding examination of the chargesheet.
After they were initially denied permission, an emergency meeting of the Bar Association was held, during which it was decided that the committee of advocates formed for the case would go to the court and review the chargesheet. It was only after the committee members went through the document, that the situation normalised.
During argument, senior advocates Priyanath Singh, Kripal Chandra Khare and Saurabh Mishra alleged that the recovered money was kept in Krishna Mohan's locker.
The court was informed that after the recovery on June 4, the money remained in the locker till June 26.
The lawyers also raised the issue of the earlier recovery of Rs 81 lakh by the SIT and said that the position regarding this amount has not been clarified in the investigation. They also argued that those people from the alleged stolen money was recovered have been made witnesses.
Last month, the SIT had given a clean chit to Champat Rai and Anil Mishra. Both Rai and Mishra stepped down from their respective positions on June 27 after allegations of irregularities in handling temple donations emerged. The SIT subsequently questioned the two as part of its investigation into the temple's management and donation collection.
According to sources, Rai had denied any involvement in the alleged irregularities during questioning. He reportedly told investigators that he had himself lodged a complaint in connection with the suspected theft, following which the accused persons were arrested.
Champat Rai also maintained that ensuring transparency and preventing irregularities in donation collection was part of his responsibility and that he took action after becoming aware of the alleged wrongdoing.
Meanwhile, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retired) assumed office on Monday as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Trust appointed Mishra as its first CEO on September 2 as part of a restructuring exercise which is aimed at improving administrative coordination and functioning.
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