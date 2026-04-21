ETV Bharat / bharat

Charges Framed Against Lawrence Bishnoi-Led Syndicate In MCOCA Case; 20 Accused To Face Trial

New Delhi: Charges are framed against Lawrence Bishnoi and others in an FIR filed under Sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), along with provisions of the Arms Act and Explosives Act. Charges have been framed against all 20 accused persons, paving the way for a full-fledged trial against an alleged interstate organised crime syndicate.

The case centres around a well-entrenched gang network involving Lawrence Bishnoi, with other key members including Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri, Sampat Nehra, Rajkumar alias Raju Basodi, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, Naresh alias Sethi, Anil alias Leela, Priyavrat alias Kala/Fauji, Sachin alias Bhanja, Akshay alias Palda, and others, all of whom have now been formally charged.

Appearing for the Delhi Police, Advocate Akhand Pratap argued that the material on record clearly establishes the existence of an organised crime syndicate operating across multiple states and warrants trial under the stringent MCOCA provisions.

The FIR was registered by the Special Cell in March 2021 after prior approval under Section 23 of the MCOCA against the Bishnoi Kala Jatheri syndicate, which, as per investigators, maintained a vast criminal network spread across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and beyond.