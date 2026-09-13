ETV Bharat / bharat

Char Dham Yatra Second Phase From Sept 15, Smooth Pilgrimage On Govt Agenda

A total of 14,93,161 pilgrims have visited Kedarnath temple so far this year. ( IANS )

Dehradun: Preparations for the second phase of the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, beginning September 15, have intensified following the monsoon season. The government's primary challenge is ensuring safe travel for pilgrims via both road and air routes.

The government is set to conduct a final review of preparations ahead of the second phase of the Char Dham Yatra. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will hold a meeting on September 14 with officials and departments associated with the pilgrimage. The meeting will review arrangements regarding roads, helicopter services, traffic, health, security, and other logistics.

Helicopter services will play a crucial role in the Kedarnath pilgrimage during the second phase. After remaining suspended during the monsoon, helicopter services are set to resume on September 15. The number of pilgrims arriving via air — in addition to those travelling by road — is expected to increase during this second phase.

Char Dham Yatra Second Phase From Sept 15, Smooth Pilgrimage On Govt Agenda (ETV Bharat)

As a result, relevant departments have been instructed to complete all preparations on time regarding helipads, flight operations, weather monitoring, and safety standards. This is crucial because a large number of pilgrims rely on helicopter services to reach Kedarnath; factors such as sudden weather changes, poor visibility, and the challenging terrain of the mountainous region pose significant hurdles for these operations.

With the monsoon subsiding, the government and administration face the dual challenge of securing the pilgrimage routes and managing the increasing influx of pilgrims. According to the official data, the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham shrines has already crossed the 50-lakh mark. The government expects this figure to reach approximately 60 lakh by the time the pilgrimage concludes.