Char Dham Yatra Second Phase From Sept 15, Smooth Pilgrimage On Govt Agenda
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will hold a meeting on September 14 to take stock of arrangements; pilgrim number has already crossed the 50-lakh mark.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Dehradun: Preparations for the second phase of the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, beginning September 15, have intensified following the monsoon season. The government's primary challenge is ensuring safe travel for pilgrims via both road and air routes.
The government is set to conduct a final review of preparations ahead of the second phase of the Char Dham Yatra. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will hold a meeting on September 14 with officials and departments associated with the pilgrimage. The meeting will review arrangements regarding roads, helicopter services, traffic, health, security, and other logistics.
Helicopter services will play a crucial role in the Kedarnath pilgrimage during the second phase. After remaining suspended during the monsoon, helicopter services are set to resume on September 15. The number of pilgrims arriving via air — in addition to those travelling by road — is expected to increase during this second phase.
As a result, relevant departments have been instructed to complete all preparations on time regarding helipads, flight operations, weather monitoring, and safety standards. This is crucial because a large number of pilgrims rely on helicopter services to reach Kedarnath; factors such as sudden weather changes, poor visibility, and the challenging terrain of the mountainous region pose significant hurdles for these operations.
With the monsoon subsiding, the government and administration face the dual challenge of securing the pilgrimage routes and managing the increasing influx of pilgrims. According to the official data, the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham shrines has already crossed the 50-lakh mark. The government expects this figure to reach approximately 60 lakh by the time the pilgrimage concludes.
In terms of pilgrim numbers, Badrinath Dham has remained at the forefront so far this year. According to the official data, 17,28,578 pilgrims have visited Badrinath. Following this, 14,93,161 pilgrims visited Kedarnath, 7,84,321 visited Gangotri, and 7,03,302 visited Yamunotri. During the same period, the number of pilgrims reaching Hemkund Sahib stood at 3,19,135.
The pilgrimage figures rose sharply in September compared to August, and by September 12, the total number of pilgrims had surpassed 5 million (50 lakh).
The Char Dham Yatra officially commenced on April 19 this year. The portals of Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham were opened on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Subsequently, the pilgrimage to all four shrines became fully operational with the opening of the Kedarnath portals on April 22 and the Badrinath portals on April 23.
In this context, the phase beginning on September 15 arrives after nearly five months of the pilgrimage have already elapsed.
🔱🙏 केदारनाथ धाम के दिव्य दर्शन 🙏🔱— Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@RudraprayagPol) September 13, 2026
✨🚩 हर हर महादेव! जय बाबा केदार! 🚩✨
🕉️ बाबा केदारनाथ जी की दिव्य एवं मनमोहक झलकियों के दर्शन कर श्रद्धालुओं का मन भक्तिमय हो रहा है।
जय श्री केदारनाथ! 🚩🙏
हर हर महादेव! 🔱🕉️ pic.twitter.com/2r7vFMaUxC
The biggest challenge in the second phase concerns the Char Dham pilgrimage routes. Roads have been damaged in several places due to the monsoon, and landslide-prone zones have remained active. Several vulnerable sections, particularly on the Badrinath and Kedarnath routes, remain a cause for concern for the administration.
Landslide challenges have emerged in areas such as Kamera, Parthati, Maithana, Banjpur, Virhi, Bhanerpani, and Hathi Pahar along the Badrinath route. Work is underway to immediately clear debris and maintain traffic flow in these areas. However, merely clearing debris will not suffice, as traffic pressure at these locations is expected to rise alongside the increasing number of pilgrims in the second phase.
🔱🚩 केदारनाथ धाम में बढ़ने लगा श्रद्धालुओं का हुजूम 🙏🏔️— Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@RudraprayagPol) September 13, 2026
बाबा केदार के दर्शन के लिए श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। 🚩🙏
✨ सबसे बड़ी और राहत भरी खबर यह है कि श्री केदारनाथ धाम का पैदल मार्ग पूरी तरह से सुचारु है। 🛣️🏔️
श्रद्धालु सुरक्षित एवं सुगम यात्रा करते हुए बाबा… pic.twitter.com/TPaY7TwFZx
For this reason, the PWD has been told to promptly repair the monsoon-related damage on the Char Dham routes and ensure safe pilgrim movement, thereby preventing inconvenience to both pilgrims and local residents.
Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop has already held meetings with officials and issued directives to ensure the timely improvement of pilgrimage routes. The government aims to ensure that, despite the expected rise in pilgrim numbers after September 15, issues related to traffic, roads, or security do not cause inconvenience to travellers.
"Final preparations are being made to ensure the Char Dham Yatra is safe and convenient. The number of pilgrims is expected to rise after September 15, and a significant portion of the preparations has already been completed. Furthermore, instructions have been issued to fully repair and restore the Char Dham pilgrimage routes by October 15," said Swaroop.
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