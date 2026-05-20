ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: Female Pilot Averts Tragedy, Lands Char Dham Helicopter In Fields

Tehri Garhwal: A female pilot's presence of mind averted a major tragedy during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra on Wednesday.

There was a mid-air scare when a helicopter belonging to Trans Bharat Aviation Company, transporting passengers from Badrinath to Dehradun as part of the Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra, came into contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension power line, causing panic and chaos on board, while flying over Satyo-Naogaon in the Saklana region of Tehri district.

However, thanks to the presence of mind and courage of the female pilot, Anupama Chaudhary, a resident of Meerut, the lives of all six on board were saved.

According to Chaudhary, the helicopter was originally scheduled to reach Dehradun via Guptkashi. However, she had to alter the designated route after receiving instructions to proceed directly to Dehradun. While flying over the Chamba-Arakot region along this new route around 9.30 am, a wire from an 11,000-volt high-tension line suddenly became entangled in the helicopter's tail rotor.

According to eyewitnesses and passengers, the moment the wire got snagged, the helicopter began to lurch violently in mid-air and started descending uncontrollably. The situation became terrifying. However, the pilot executed a safe emergency landing in the fields of Satyo-Saklana. Although the tail section of the helicopter suffered damage in the incident, all six on board, including the pilot, were safe.