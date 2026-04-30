ETV Bharat / bharat

Char Dham Yatra: Dedicated Helicopter K-Routes To Optimise Time Management, Reduce Accident Chances

Helicopter services for Kedarnath are operating from helipads at Guptkashi, Phata, and Sersion Sunda ( ANI )

Dehradun: In view of rising demand this year, helicopter service providers on the Char Dham Yatra route in Uttarakhand, have incorporated several new cutting-edge technologies and protocols into their operations this season. A major initiative involves the implementation of "K-Routes" and a "Heli-Tracking System".

Dedicated K-Routes For The First Time In Uttarakhand

To enhance heli-services and ensure a smooth, safe travel for pilgrims, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has introduced several technical innovations, while strictly adhering to all Air Traffic Control (ATC) standards and protocols. Among these, the UCADA is currently working on a dedicated Heli-Tracking System.

Through this, UCADA will be able to monitor all helicopters operating within Uttarakhand in real time. To optimise the efficiency of this system, dedicated "K-Routes" have been established, though these will be released only after approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Helicopter K-Routes are specialised air corridors designated exclusively for the safe and orderly operation of helicopters. Unlike large, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters typically fly at lower altitudes, operate over densely populated areas and through narrow, mountainous terrain. Therefore, the ATC creates specialised charts called K-Routes or "Kilo Routes" for helicopters, which are identified by a 'K' code prefix. In several countries, including India, specific Visual Flight Rules (VFR) routes designed for helicopters are designated as "K-Routes"

Group Captain Amit Sharma, Head of Operations at UCADA, said, "K-Routes are similar to those for fixed-wing aircraft that fly along predetermined routes in straight lines while making position reports."

Better Time Management & Air Traffic Control

Captain Sharma added that in accordance with directives from the DGCA, specific "Kilo Routes" have been established in Uttarakhand, complete with designated reporting points, which will facilitate effective time management, efficiency of helicopter services, along with proper air traffic control, while ensuring strict adherence to safety regulations.

The entire helicopter ecosystem will benefit from this tracking and reporting system, enabling timely reporting of weather conditions and any other adverse circumstances. Moreover, this process facilitates the effective planning and management of helicopter operations and passenger carrying capacity.