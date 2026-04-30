Char Dham Yatra: Dedicated Helicopter K-Routes To Optimise Time Management, Reduce Accident Chances
Protocols, altitudes, visual contact guidelines, heli tracking, air traffic control established by Uttarakhand government for upcoming pilgrimage season, reports Dheeraj Sajwan.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Dehradun: In view of rising demand this year, helicopter service providers on the Char Dham Yatra route in Uttarakhand, have incorporated several new cutting-edge technologies and protocols into their operations this season. A major initiative involves the implementation of "K-Routes" and a "Heli-Tracking System".
Dedicated K-Routes For The First Time In Uttarakhand
To enhance heli-services and ensure a smooth, safe travel for pilgrims, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has introduced several technical innovations, while strictly adhering to all Air Traffic Control (ATC) standards and protocols. Among these, the UCADA is currently working on a dedicated Heli-Tracking System.
Through this, UCADA will be able to monitor all helicopters operating within Uttarakhand in real time. To optimise the efficiency of this system, dedicated "K-Routes" have been established, though these will be released only after approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Helicopter K-Routes are specialised air corridors designated exclusively for the safe and orderly operation of helicopters. Unlike large, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters typically fly at lower altitudes, operate over densely populated areas and through narrow, mountainous terrain. Therefore, the ATC creates specialised charts called K-Routes or "Kilo Routes" for helicopters, which are identified by a 'K' code prefix. In several countries, including India, specific Visual Flight Rules (VFR) routes designed for helicopters are designated as "K-Routes"
Group Captain Amit Sharma, Head of Operations at UCADA, said, "K-Routes are similar to those for fixed-wing aircraft that fly along predetermined routes in straight lines while making position reports."
Better Time Management & Air Traffic Control
Captain Sharma added that in accordance with directives from the DGCA, specific "Kilo Routes" have been established in Uttarakhand, complete with designated reporting points, which will facilitate effective time management, efficiency of helicopter services, along with proper air traffic control, while ensuring strict adherence to safety regulations.
The entire helicopter ecosystem will benefit from this tracking and reporting system, enabling timely reporting of weather conditions and any other adverse circumstances. Moreover, this process facilitates the effective planning and management of helicopter operations and passenger carrying capacity.
Why K-Routes Are A Necessity
Aircraft typically fly at altitudes and speeds that are much higher than of helicopters. To ensure that helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft do not inadvertently occupy the same altitude or flight path, K-Routes are designed to maintain a safe separation distance between them. K-routes are also specifically charted to avoid potential obstructions like mobile towers, tall buildings, and mountainous terrain. ATC utilises these fixed 'K-routes' to regulate helicopter movements over metropolitan areas like Mumbai, Delhi, or Bangalore.
Helicopter pilots are required to adhere to a strict set of regulations while flying along these routes, most of which are predicated on VFR, ie, the pilot must maintain clear visual contact with both external weather conditions and the terrain below.
Specific altitudes (such as 5,000 or 6,000 ft) are designated for both entry into and exit from these K-Routes. In valley regions, the "Even In/Odd Out" rule applies. This mandates even-numbered altitudes for inbound flights and odd-numbered altitudes for outbound flights, to prevent head-on collisions. While navigating these routes, pilots determine their course by visually referencing ground features such as rivers, large ponds, factory smokestacks, or major road intersections.
Clear Protocols For Helicopter Operations In Kedar Valley
Amit Sharma said regulations governing helicopter operations, particularly within the Kedar Valley, have been significantly tightened. He noted that in accordance with global aviation standards for helicopter flights, aircraft flying through valleys are required to maintain a visual reference of the mountainous terrain on their right-hand side.
Prior to the commencement of the Char Dham helicopter services this season, specific directives were issued to reinforce this particular regulation. Pilots have been instructed to strictly adhere to these protocols to ensure that no aircraft inadvertently ends up on a collision course with another.
Sharma explained that aircraft ascending into the upper reaches of a valley will fly at a lower altitude, while those descending from upper regions will operate at a higher altitude. This ensures that in addition to maintaining lateral separation, a vertical separation in altitude is also established, thereby completely eliminating the possibility of head-on encounters.