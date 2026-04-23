ETV Bharat / bharat

Char Dham Yatra 2026: 'Jai Badri Vishal' Echoes As Badrinath Temple Gates Open For Devotees

Chamoli: The portals of Badrinath Dham, one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines, were opened for devotees at 6.15 am on Thursday with Vedic chants and traditional rituals, marking the full commencement of the Char Dham Yatra 2026 in Uttarakhand.

Located in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on the banks of the Alaknanda River, the temple reopened after a six-month winter break. As the gates opened, the temple premises reverberated with chants of “Jai Badri Vishal”, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Thousands of devotees from across India and abroad gathered to witness the sacred moment. Many had queued up since late at night to be among the first to have darshan, with scenes of devotion, emotion and reverence visible across the temple premises.

Grand Ceremony, Floral Decoration

The temple was decorated with nearly 20 quintals of flowers, enhancing its grandeur for the opening ceremony. Priests performed elaborate rituals and prayers before opening the gates for devotees.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present on the occasion and offered prayers at the shrine. BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt also attended the ceremony.

Adding to the spiritual ambience, devotional music and ceremonial arrangements, including traditional performances, created a sense of divine energy across the temple complex.

Char Dham Yatra Now Fully Open

With the opening of Badrinath Dham, the Char Dham Yatra is now fully open. Earlier, the portals of:

Yamunotri and Gangotri were opened on April 19 (Akshaya Tritiya).

Kedarnath Dham opened on April 22.

Now, all four sacred shrines are open, marking the official start of the annual pilgrimage that draws lakhs of devotees.

CM Dhami said that with the blessings of Lord Badri Vishal, the yatra will be safe, smooth and well-organised, and urged pilgrims to follow guidelines.

Devotion Peaks As Thousands Seek Darshan

As soon as the gates opened, long queues of devotees formed for darshan. Many devotees were seen with folded hands, some visibly emotional, while others captured the moment on their phones. A devotee said after offering prayers, “We had great darshan. May Baba Badrinath bless everyone.”

The temple, situated between the Nar and Narayan mountain ranges, was filled with a sense of peace and spiritual fulfilment, with chants and prayers echoing throughout the area.