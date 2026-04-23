Char Dham Yatra 2026: 'Jai Badri Vishal' Echoes As Badrinath Temple Gates Open For Devotees
The portals of Badrinath open at 6.15 am with chants and rituals, marking the start of the full Char Dham Yatra, drawing thousands of devotees.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Chamoli: The portals of Badrinath Dham, one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines, were opened for devotees at 6.15 am on Thursday with Vedic chants and traditional rituals, marking the full commencement of the Char Dham Yatra 2026 in Uttarakhand.
Located in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on the banks of the Alaknanda River, the temple reopened after a six-month winter break. As the gates opened, the temple premises reverberated with chants of “Jai Badri Vishal”, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.
Thousands of devotees from across India and abroad gathered to witness the sacred moment. Many had queued up since late at night to be among the first to have darshan, with scenes of devotion, emotion and reverence visible across the temple premises.
Grand Ceremony, Floral Decoration
The temple was decorated with nearly 20 quintals of flowers, enhancing its grandeur for the opening ceremony. Priests performed elaborate rituals and prayers before opening the gates for devotees.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present on the occasion and offered prayers at the shrine. BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt also attended the ceremony.
Adding to the spiritual ambience, devotional music and ceremonial arrangements, including traditional performances, created a sense of divine energy across the temple complex.
Char Dham Yatra Now Fully Open
With the opening of Badrinath Dham, the Char Dham Yatra is now fully open. Earlier, the portals of:
- Yamunotri and Gangotri were opened on April 19 (Akshaya Tritiya).
- Kedarnath Dham opened on April 22.
Now, all four sacred shrines are open, marking the official start of the annual pilgrimage that draws lakhs of devotees.
CM Dhami said that with the blessings of Lord Badri Vishal, the yatra will be safe, smooth and well-organised, and urged pilgrims to follow guidelines.
Devotion Peaks As Thousands Seek Darshan
As soon as the gates opened, long queues of devotees formed for darshan. Many devotees were seen with folded hands, some visibly emotional, while others captured the moment on their phones. A devotee said after offering prayers, “We had great darshan. May Baba Badrinath bless everyone.”
The temple, situated between the Nar and Narayan mountain ranges, was filled with a sense of peace and spiritual fulfilment, with chants and prayers echoing throughout the area.
Tight Arrangements, Focus On Devotee Experience
Authorities have made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience. The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and local administration have put in place strong systems for crowd management and facilities.
Chamoli SP Surjeet Singh Panwar directed police personnel to manage crowds effectively and interact with pilgrims in line with the spirit of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and the Uttarakhand Police’s theme of “Mitrata, Seva, Suraksha”.
The state government has also emphasised a safe, eco-friendly and plastic-free yatra, urging devotees to cooperate in maintaining the sanctity of the region.
Spiritual Significance Of Badrinath Dham
Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Badrinath Dham is often referred to as “Bhoolok Vaikunth” (heaven on earth). The temple is situated at an altitude of around 3,133 metres and holds immense importance in Hindu belief.
It is part of both:
- The Char Dham circuit (Badrinath, Dwarka, Puri, Rameswaram).
- Uttarakhand’s Chhota Char Dham (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath).
The temple houses a one-metre tall black stone (Shaligram) idol of Lord Vishnu in a meditative posture, along with idols of Kubera, Goddess Lakshmi and Narayan.
Panch Badri And Temple Traditions
Devotees also worship the ‘Panch Badri’, representing five forms of Lord Vishnu: Badrinath, Yogdhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Vriddha Badri and Adi Badri, all located in Chamoli district.
According to tradition established by Adi Shankaracharya, Badrinath is one of the four major dhams of India. The temple structure includes the garbhagriha, darshan mandap and sabha mandap. In a unique tradition, the temple’s chief priest (Rawal) is appointed from Kerala, reflecting the shrine’s deep-rooted spiritual and cultural significance across India.
Faith, Energy And A New Beginning
Calling the occasion spiritually significant, CM Dhami said the opening of Badrinath Dham brings a message of faith, positivity and new beginnings.
He also appealed to people to contribute towards making the pilgrimage safe, smooth and environmentally sustainable.
Every year, lakhs of devotees undertake this challenging journey, believing that darshan at Badrinath brings peace, prosperity and relief from suffering, a faith that continues to draw large numbers of pilgrims.
With all four dhams now open, Uttarakhand is set to witness a major influx of pilgrims in the coming weeks, marking the peak of the spiritual season.
Also Read:
- Tragedy At Kedarnath: Devotee Deaths And Allegations Of Administrative Apathy Mar Char Dham Yatra Opening Day
- 'Observe A Digital Fast During Pilgrimage': PM Modi Tells Devotees As Char Dham Yatra Begins
- Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra 2026: Himalayas Echo With Chants Of 'Har Har Mahadev' As Doors Of Kedarnath Temple Open