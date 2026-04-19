ETV Bharat / bharat

Char Dham Yatra Begins Today: Doors Of Gangotri, Yamunotri Temple To Open Midday

FILE- A view of Gangotri Dham during the ceremonial closure of the temple doors for the winter season, in Uttarkashi. ( ANI )

Uttarkashi: The sacred palanquin (doli) of Goddess Yamuna departed from Kharsali village for Yamunotri Dham on Sunday morning, as the Char Dham Yatra is all set to commence today (April 19).

The palanquin of Goddess Ganga also departed from the ancient Bhairav Temple in Bhairavghati for Gangotri Dham. The doors of Gangotri Dham, dedicated to Goddess Ganga, will open at 12.15 pm, while the idol of Goddess Yamuna will open for devotees at 12.35 pm. Kedarnath in Rudraprayag and Badrinath in Chamoli will open on April 22 and 23, respectively.

This is the first time that the yatra will be conducted with restrictions on "non-Sanatanis." However, they can be allowed if certain conditions laid down by temple committees are met.

The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee had passed a unanimous resolution in this regard on March 10. Committee President Hemant Dwivedi later clarified that non-Hindus can visit the shrines if they submit an affidavit declaring their faith in Sanatan Dharma.

Similarly, the Gangotri Temple Committee announced that non-Hindus will be permitted entry only after consuming panchgavya (a mixture of cow dung, urine, milk, curd, and ghee). However, the Yamunotri Temple Committee decided to welcome all devotees regardless of caste or religion, adhering to the tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.

The administration has also strictly restricted the use of mobile phones and cameras within temple complexes. While a complete ban exists at Badrinath and Kedarnath with storage facilities provided outside, Gangotri and Yamunotri have enforced a 100-metre no-gadget zone around the shrines. Officials said the decision aims to prevent disruptions in darshan management observed in previous years.

The portals of Kedarnath Dham, regarded as a sacred symbol of faith and devotion, will open to pilgrims for the 2026 Yatra on April 22 at 8:00 am.