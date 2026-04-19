Char Dham Yatra Begins Today: Doors Of Gangotri, Yamunotri Temple To Open Midday
CM Pushkar Dhami on Saturday flagged off first batch of pilgrims in buses from Rishikesh and extended greetings to devotees arriving from across the country.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Uttarkashi: The sacred palanquin (doli) of Goddess Yamuna departed from Kharsali village for Yamunotri Dham on Sunday morning, as the Char Dham Yatra is all set to commence today (April 19).
The palanquin of Goddess Ganga also departed from the ancient Bhairav Temple in Bhairavghati for Gangotri Dham. The doors of Gangotri Dham, dedicated to Goddess Ganga, will open at 12.15 pm, while the idol of Goddess Yamuna will open for devotees at 12.35 pm. Kedarnath in Rudraprayag and Badrinath in Chamoli will open on April 22 and 23, respectively.
This is the first time that the yatra will be conducted with restrictions on "non-Sanatanis." However, they can be allowed if certain conditions laid down by temple committees are met.
The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee had passed a unanimous resolution in this regard on March 10. Committee President Hemant Dwivedi later clarified that non-Hindus can visit the shrines if they submit an affidavit declaring their faith in Sanatan Dharma.
Similarly, the Gangotri Temple Committee announced that non-Hindus will be permitted entry only after consuming panchgavya (a mixture of cow dung, urine, milk, curd, and ghee). However, the Yamunotri Temple Committee decided to welcome all devotees regardless of caste or religion, adhering to the tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.
The administration has also strictly restricted the use of mobile phones and cameras within temple complexes. While a complete ban exists at Badrinath and Kedarnath with storage facilities provided outside, Gangotri and Yamunotri have enforced a 100-metre no-gadget zone around the shrines. Officials said the decision aims to prevent disruptions in darshan management observed in previous years.
The portals of Kedarnath Dham, regarded as a sacred symbol of faith and devotion, will open to pilgrims for the 2026 Yatra on April 22 at 8:00 am.
The opening will take place in accordance with Vedic rituals, traditional customs, and Sanatan traditions. There is a strong sense of enthusiasm across the district, and the administration is in the final stages of completing all necessary arrangements for the occasion.
Meanwhile, the ceremonial idol (Utsav Doli) of Lord Kedarnath will depart from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, following grand and traditional rituals. The temple premises have been beautifully decorated with flowers, and a large number of devotees have already started gathering.
According to the scheduled programme, on April 19, the Utsav Doli of Lord Kedarnath will leave Ukhimath and reach Phata. On April 20, it will proceed from Phata to Gaurikund, where it will halt for the night at the sacred Gaurimai Temple.
In the next phase of the journey, on April 21, the Doli will depart from Gaurikund in the morning and reach the temple treasury (Bhandar) at Kedarnath Dham. Religious rituals at the shrine will formally commence thereafter, culminating in the opening of the temple doors to devotees on April 22 at 8:00 am.
Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the first batch of pilgrims in buses from Rishikesh and extended greetings to devotees arriving from across the country. Addressing pilgrims, Dhami said the state government is committed to making the yatra smooth, safe and divine.
"Our goal is to provide security, respect, and a spiritual experience to every devotee," he said, expressing confidence that this year's pilgrimage will break previous records. Over 51 lakh pilgrims visited the shrines last year despite natural calamities. Official data shows approximately 19 lakh devotees have already registered online and offline for the current season.
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