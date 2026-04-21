ETV Bharat / bharat

Char Dham Yatra 2026 Begins: Complete Ban On Mobile Phones In Kedarnath; Smart Monitoring And Tight Security In Place

Rudraprayag/Dehradun/Chamoli: As the Char Dham Yatra 2026 in Uttarakhand begins in full swing, Uttarakhand is witnessing an unprecedented surge in pilgrim movement. This has prompted authorities to enforce stricter rules and deploy extensive measures to ensure safety, discipline, and the smooth management of the yatra.

In a major decision ahead of the Kedarnath temple opening, the Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has imposed a complete ban on mobile phones on the temple premises. This aims to preserve sanctity and enhance the overall darshan experience.

Preparations are in full swing as Kedarnath Doors are set to open tomorrow, April 22. (ETV Bharat)

The sacred portals of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 22 at 8 am with Vedic rituals and chants, marking the formal beginning of the Kedarnath Yatra. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is expected to attend the ceremony and participate in traditional religious rituals.

Meanwhile, the portals of Badrinath Dham will open on April 23 at 6.15 am, completing the opening sequence of all four shrines.

The Char Dham Yatra began on April 19 with Gangotri and Yamunotri opening. In two days, over 19,000 devotees visited the shrines. This shows strong enthusiasm among pilgrims from India and abroad.

Complete Mobile Ban Inside Kedarnath Temple Premises

In a significant move, the temple committee has strictly prohibited the entry of mobile phones inside the Kedarnath temple premises. Temple committee member Vineet Posti said, "No devotee will be allowed to enter the temple premises with a mobile phone. Photography, videography and making reels for social media are completely prohibited inside the temple."

He further warned that strict legal action will be taken against rule violators. Surveillance has been intensified to ensure compliance. Officials said the decision comes in response to rising crowd pressure. They noted that more devotees are using mobile phones for photography and reels, which disturbs darshan and affects temple discipline.

However, devotees will be allowed to take photos and videos only at a designated point located 80 metres away from the temple premises.

Posti added, "A dedicated locker facility has been arranged near the temple, where devotees can safely deposit their mobile phones, wallets and other valuables before entering the shrine." The temple committee has also appealed to devotees to maintain religious decorum and uphold the sanctity of the holy shrine.

Grand Preparations And Spiritual Atmosphere At Kedarnath

Ahead of the opening, Kedarnath Dham has been transformed into a spiritually vibrant site. The temple has been decorated with an impressive 51 quintals of fresh marigold flowers, enhancing its divine appearance. The arrival of the Panchmukhi Doli of Baba Kedarnath has further heightened the devotional atmosphere in the region. Pilgrims have already begun arriving at the shrine in large numbers, eager to seek blessings. With the opening ceremony approaching, the entire Kedarnath valley is awash with a sense of devotion, faith and spiritual energy.

Extensive Arrangements For Pilgrims’ Safety And Convenience

The Rudraprayag district administration has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure a safe, comfortable and organised pilgrimage.

Key arrangements include: