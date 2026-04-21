Char Dham Yatra 2026 Begins: Complete Ban On Mobile Phones In Kedarnath; Smart Monitoring And Tight Security In Place
Kedarnath Temple to open tomorrow, Uttarakhand government ensures large-scale arrangements, smart monitoring and improved facilities for a safe and smooth Char Dham pilgrimage.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Rudraprayag/Dehradun/Chamoli: As the Char Dham Yatra 2026 in Uttarakhand begins in full swing, Uttarakhand is witnessing an unprecedented surge in pilgrim movement. This has prompted authorities to enforce stricter rules and deploy extensive measures to ensure safety, discipline, and the smooth management of the yatra.
In a major decision ahead of the Kedarnath temple opening, the Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has imposed a complete ban on mobile phones on the temple premises. This aims to preserve sanctity and enhance the overall darshan experience.
The sacred portals of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 22 at 8 am with Vedic rituals and chants, marking the formal beginning of the Kedarnath Yatra. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is expected to attend the ceremony and participate in traditional religious rituals.
Meanwhile, the portals of Badrinath Dham will open on April 23 at 6.15 am, completing the opening sequence of all four shrines.
The Char Dham Yatra began on April 19 with Gangotri and Yamunotri opening. In two days, over 19,000 devotees visited the shrines. This shows strong enthusiasm among pilgrims from India and abroad.
Complete Mobile Ban Inside Kedarnath Temple Premises
In a significant move, the temple committee has strictly prohibited the entry of mobile phones inside the Kedarnath temple premises. Temple committee member Vineet Posti said, "No devotee will be allowed to enter the temple premises with a mobile phone. Photography, videography and making reels for social media are completely prohibited inside the temple."
He further warned that strict legal action will be taken against rule violators. Surveillance has been intensified to ensure compliance. Officials said the decision comes in response to rising crowd pressure. They noted that more devotees are using mobile phones for photography and reels, which disturbs darshan and affects temple discipline.
However, devotees will be allowed to take photos and videos only at a designated point located 80 metres away from the temple premises.
Posti added, "A dedicated locker facility has been arranged near the temple, where devotees can safely deposit their mobile phones, wallets and other valuables before entering the shrine." The temple committee has also appealed to devotees to maintain religious decorum and uphold the sanctity of the holy shrine.
Grand Preparations And Spiritual Atmosphere At Kedarnath
Ahead of the opening, Kedarnath Dham has been transformed into a spiritually vibrant site. The temple has been decorated with an impressive 51 quintals of fresh marigold flowers, enhancing its divine appearance. The arrival of the Panchmukhi Doli of Baba Kedarnath has further heightened the devotional atmosphere in the region. Pilgrims have already begun arriving at the shrine in large numbers, eager to seek blessings. With the opening ceremony approaching, the entire Kedarnath valley is awash with a sense of devotion, faith and spiritual energy.
Extensive Arrangements For Pilgrims’ Safety And Convenience
The Rudraprayag district administration has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure a safe, comfortable and organised pilgrimage.
Key arrangements include:
- Strengthening and repairing travel routes.
- Smooth traffic management systems.
- Drinking water, food and accommodation facilities along routes.
- Medical assistance centres are established every 2 kilometres.
- Continuous electricity and solar lighting arrangements.
- Cleanliness drives with modern toilets and hot water facilities.
High-Tech Traffic Monitoring and Google Map Integration
To tackle challenges such as traffic congestion and landslides, the Uttarakhand Traffic Directorate has introduced advanced monitoring systems this year. SP Traffic Shahjahan Javed Khan said, "Bottleneck zones and landslide-prone areas have been mapped on Google. Pilgrims using Google Maps will receive real-time alerts about landslides and traffic jams."
Authorities have identified:
- 53 bottleneck points
- 109 landslide-prone zones
- 57 black spots
- 274 accident-prone locations
To enhance safety and traffic flow:
- 751 warning boards, convex mirrors, and blinker lights installed.
- 31 diversion points created to manage heavy traffic.
- 127 parking areas with capacity for over 43,000 cars and 7,800 buses.
- 48 halting zones accommodating over 1.16 lakh pilgrims.
A centralised control room in Dehradun has been established to monitor conditions. Information from hill districts will be relayed in real time, and alerts will be issued every 10 kilometres along the route. Additionally, QR codes will be provided to pilgrims for easy navigation and route information. Khan added, "In case of landslides or congestion, pilgrims will receive timely alerts. This will allow them to pause or adjust their journey accordingly."
Badrinath Dham Preparations And Ritual Processions
Preparations for the Badrinath Dham opening are in full swing. Special prayers and rituals took place at the Narsingh Temple in Jyotirmath (Joshimath), the winter seat of Lord Badrivishal. After Vedic rituals, the sacred doli of Adi Guru Shankaracharya and Lord Garuda began its journey to Badrinath Dham.
BKTC Media In-Charge Harish Gaur said, "The sacred doli and Garuda idol have departed for Badrinath. On April 22, Uddhav Ji, Kuber Ji, and Shankaracharya’s seat will reach the temple."
He added, "The doors of Badrinath Dham will open on April 23 at 6.15 am for devotees." The ceremonial procession was welcomed by schoolchildren and locals, who showered flowers along the route, creating a festive, devotional atmosphere.
Strict Security And Positive Response From Devotees
Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened across the Char Dham route and temple premises. Police and administrative teams have been deployed in large numbers to ensure safety, crowd control and smooth movement of pilgrims.
Devotees arriving from different parts of the country have expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, praising improved cleanliness, better facilities, and efficient management.
Advisory For Pilgrims Amid Challenging Terrain
Authorities have urged pilgrims to complete registration in advance, follow official guidelines and remain cautious about weather conditions, as the high-altitude terrain can be unpredictable. Pilgrims have been advised to travel in a planned manner, follow safety instructions and cooperate with authorities for a hassle-free journey.
Focus On Discipline, Devotion And Spiritual Experience
Officials believe that stricter rules, especially the mobile phone ban, will help reduce chaos, improve discipline, and allow devotees to focus on prayer and spirituality. With large-scale preparations, advanced technology, and enhanced infrastructure in place, the Char Dham Yatra 2026 is expected to offer a safer, smoother and more spiritually enriching experience.
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