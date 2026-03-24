Char Dham 'Non-Sanatani' Ban Row: New Uttarakhand Minister Says Religious Division Not Right
Khajan Dass's comments comes after Char Dham temple committees ruled that non-Sanatanis have to consume panchagavya before entering these temples, reports Kirankant Sharma.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Dehradun: Days after Khajan Dass was inducted in the Uttarakhand Cabinet as the Minister of Social Welfare, Minority Welfare, Student Welfare and Language by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday, the Dehradun MLA waded into the raging controversy in the state, over the ban on the entry of "non-Sanatani" people into temples in the state.
Dass has now said that happiness can never be achieved by dividing people, and that such divisions can prove detrimental to the state's social harmony. "Such discussions have never been seen before in a peaceful and religiously rich state like Uttarakhand. This is a new situation that deserves serious consideration. Religious faith is a personal matter, but when lines of division are drawn in society in the name of faith, it is worrying," said Dass, citing the example of Piran Kaliyar Dargah, where people of all faiths visit with devotion, which he described as India's cultural strength.
The statement comes at a time when temple committees and pilgrimage priests have imposed a ban on the entry of non-Sanatanis into Char Dham — Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Many are considering his statement as a balanced and inclusive message from within the government, which is also the most urgent need at this time.
In their statements, some officials of different temple management committees of Uttarakhand's Char Dham have described the issue as entirely related to religious traditions and decorum. Hemant Dwivedi, president of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, said, "Protecting the sanctity of the shrines and religious rules is our primary responsibility. Such views are being put forward in that light. This is not an attempt to target any particular community, but to ensure that religious sites are governed in accordance with their original spirit and beliefs."
Following Dwivedi's statement, priests associated with the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines have also spoken up. Pandit Suresh Semwal and Pandit Rajesh Semwal, priests of Gangotri, said that strict rules are needed to maintain the sanctity of the shrines, and that they alone should determine who can enter.
Similarly, some priests of the Yamunotri shrine have also said that those who do not believe in Hinduism should first undergo a purification process.
The controversy really flared up following the declaration by Gangotri priests that to enter these shrines, non-Sanatanis must first consume panchagavya (a mixture of five substances derived from cows: milk, curd, ghee, cow urine, and cow dung).
So far, apart from Khajan Dass, all other government representatives have avoided commenting on this issue. The state government has adopted a balanced and cautious approach to the matter. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said, "The government has not yet received any formal proposal from the temple committees. Until such a proposal is received, it would be inappropriate to make any concrete comment. If any proposal comes forward in the future, it will be studied on legal, social, and constitutional aspects."
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams supported the decision of the temple committees in the matter, and said that every religion has the right to set rules for its religious places. Citing the example of the Hajj pilgrimage, he said that only Muslims are allowed entry, and this is accepted under religious rules. He said if a person's presence hurts the sentiments of a religious place, he should avoid visiting it.