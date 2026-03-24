ETV Bharat / bharat

Char Dham 'Non-Sanatani' Ban Row: New Uttarakhand Minister Says Religious Division Not Right

Dehradun: Days after Khajan Dass was inducted in the Uttarakhand Cabinet as the Minister of Social Welfare, Minority Welfare, Student Welfare and Language by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday, the Dehradun MLA waded into the raging controversy in the state, over the ban on the entry of "non-Sanatani" people into temples in the state.

Dass has now said that happiness can never be achieved by dividing people, and that such divisions can prove detrimental to the state's social harmony. "Such discussions have never been seen before in a peaceful and religiously rich state like Uttarakhand. This is a new situation that deserves serious consideration. Religious faith is a personal matter, but when lines of division are drawn in society in the name of faith, it is worrying," said Dass, citing the example of Piran Kaliyar Dargah, where people of all faiths visit with devotion, which he described as India's cultural strength.

The statement comes at a time when temple committees and pilgrimage priests have imposed a ban on the entry of non-Sanatanis into Char Dham — Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Many are considering his statement as a balanced and inclusive message from within the government, which is also the most urgent need at this time.

In their statements, some officials of different temple management committees of Uttarakhand's Char Dham have described the issue as entirely related to religious traditions and decorum. Hemant Dwivedi, president of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, said, "Protecting the sanctity of the shrines and religious rules is our primary responsibility. Such views are being put forward in that light. This is not an attempt to target any particular community, but to ensure that religious sites are governed in accordance with their original spirit and beliefs."

Following Dwivedi's statement, priests associated with the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines have also spoken up. Pandit Suresh Semwal and Pandit Rajesh Semwal, priests of Gangotri, said that strict rules are needed to maintain the sanctity of the shrines, and that they alone should determine who can enter.