Chandrayaan, Space Pgms India's Modern Expressions Of Ancient Scientific Heritage: Rajnath Singh

Coimbatore: India's space missions like Chandrayaan and Aditya-L1 are not just technological achievements but a modern expression that ancient scientific spirit has always been a part of our cultural identity, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said.

At the inauguration of the Maha Shivaratri celebrations organised at the Isha Yoga Center, headed by Sadhguru, here on Sunday, he said Sun and the Moon are not just celestial bodies, but form the basis of our calendar and festivals.

"Our fasts, festivals and auspicious timings are determined through precise scientific calculations. Today, missions like Chandrayaan and other space programmes are modern expressions of our ancient scientific heritage, where tradition and technology move forward together," he said.

"When India launches missions like Chandrayaan (Moon mission), Mangalyaan (Mars) and Aditya-L1 (Sun), it is not just a technological achievement, it is also modern expression of that ancient spirit which has always been part of our cultural identity," he said. "As we send satellites into space, we are simultaneously advancing our scientific culture," he added.

Observing that national security is usually associated with weapons, technology and physical strength of India's soldiers, he said, "All of these are important, without a doubt." "But, if you look closely, real security does not come from external power alone. True security comes from a strong national consciousness. A fear based society can never be truly secure in the long-term. Only a fearless society can build a strong nation. This fearlessness does not come from physical strength, it comes from spiritual core," he said.