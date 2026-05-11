Suvendu Aide Chandranath Murder: 3 UP Shooters Arrested, Bihar Link And Digital Trail Emerge In Probe
A toll plaza UPI payment, CCTV footage and mobile data helped Bengal investigators trace suspects in the Chandranath Rath murder case.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST|
Updated : May 11, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST
Kolkata: The investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, close aide and personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has gathered pace with the arrest of three alleged sharpshooters from Uttar Pradesh.
Investigators probing the sensational killing have also uncovered possible Bihar links, digital financial trails and suspected organised criminal connections behind what police believe was a carefully planned assassination.
The three arrested suspects were brought to Kolkata under tight security and taken to Bhabani Bhavan, the state police headquarters, where they were interrogated through the night. The accused are expected to be produced before a Barasat district court on Monday, where investigators will seek police custody for further questioning.
According to state police sources, investigators relied heavily on digital evidence, transaction records, and crime scene clues to track down the suspects. Officials said multiple teams from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Special Task Force (STF) are jointly investigating the case from several angles, including contract killing, interstate criminal networks, and potential cross-border links.
UPI Transaction Became A Major Breakthrough
Investigators said a crucial lead emerged from a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction made at the Bally toll plaza in Howrah by the occupants of the silver car allegedly used in the murder. The vehicle reportedly crossed the toll plaza shortly before the attack.
The digital payment helped investigators trace a mobile number linked to one of the suspects. CCTV footage from the toll plaza captured images of the vehicle and its occupants, providing investigators with a key breakthrough in the case.
Police sources said investigators carefully analysed toll plaza records, CCTV footage, vehicle movement patterns, mobile tower locations and financial transaction data to reconstruct the sequence of events. Officials also examined digital communication records and vehicle route maps allegedly used during the operation.
The silver car used in the attack was later abandoned by the assailants after the shooting. According to investigators, the attackers escaped using a red car and motorcycles. Two motorcycles linked to the crime were later recovered, one near the crime scene and another from Barasat, around 6 km away.
Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Links Surface
The probe has also revealed a Bihar connection in the murder case. A team of the West Bengal STF conducted raids in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday and detained four suspects for questioning.
One suspect, identified as Vishal Srivastava, was later released after interrogation. However, three others, identified as Mayank Mishra, Vicky Maurya and Atal, were taken to West Bengal for further questioning.
Raids were carried out in the Nawanagar, Mufassil, and Sikraul police station areas of Bihar. Buxar SP Shubham Arya confirmed that Bengal Police conducted the operation with assistance from local police and took suspects into custody after completing legal formalities.
Police sources said Vishal Srivastava has a criminal background, with nearly a dozen cases, including murder and Arms Act charges, registered against him in Bihar. Investigators were probing whether he had any connection to the murder conspiracy before releasing him after questioning.
At the same time, investigators in Uttar Pradesh arrested three alleged sharpshooters linked to the murder case. Though officials remained tight-lipped about the exact location of the arrests, sources indicated that one suspect, identified as Raj Singh, a resident of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in Ayodhya. The identities of the remaining accused were initially kept confidential before their court appearance.
Planned Assassination, Contract Killing Angle Under Scanner
Investigators suspect the murder was not a spontaneous crime but a professionally executed contract killing planned over several days. Police believe the attackers conducted extensive reconnaissance before carrying out the operation.
According to officials associated with the probe, the assailants carefully selected a spot with limited CCTV coverage and closely monitored Rath's movements before the attack. Investigators said Rath was returning home to Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district from a party programme on the night of May 6 when his SUV was intercepted near Doharia Lane, around 7 km from Kolkata airport.
As Rath’s vehicle slowed after being blocked by another four-wheeler, bike-borne assailants who had allegedly been tailing his SUV for some time opened fire from close range. Investigators said nearly 10 rounds were fired during the attack. Rath sustained multiple bullet injuries to his chest and abdomen and died on the spot. His driver, Buddhadeb Bera, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he is said to be recovering steadily.
Police later discovered that the registration plates on the four-wheeler used to block Rath's vehicle, as well as those on the motorcycles used in the attack, were fake. Officials also found that the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicles had allegedly been tampered with.
Investigators have identified the weapon allegedly used in the murder as an Austrian-made Glock 47X pistol, a sophisticated firearm rarely available in India. The use of the imported weapon has raised concerns among both state and central intelligence agencies.
Officials said investigators are examining whether organised criminal syndicates or foreign hostile networks may have played a role in the killing. Agencies are also probing whether Bangladesh may have been used as a transit route for the attackers or weapons.
Central agencies are additionally comparing the firearm used in the murder with sophisticated foreign-made weapons recently recovered along the India-Pakistan border. Officials pointed out that Madhyamgram and the surrounding areas in the North 24 Parganas district have previously featured in investigations into fake passport rackets and cross-border movements, making the region sensitive from an intelligence perspective.
Investigators are also probing whether Rath's alleged access to sensitive files linked to cattle smuggling and coal mafia networks could have been a possible motive behind the killing.
Political Shockwaves After Murder
The murder triggered massive political uproar in West Bengal as it occurred just two days after the BJP secured a landslide victory in the Assembly elections, ending the Mamata Banerjee-led government's 15-year rule. Following the attack, Suvendu Adhikari rushed to the hospital and later visited the crime scene. Senior police officials, including Director General of Police Siddhinath Gupta, also reached the spot as forensic teams began collecting evidence.
Officials said several important leads have already emerged during interrogation and more arrests are likely in the coming days.
Also Read: