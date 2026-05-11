ETV Bharat / bharat

Suvendu Aide Chandranath Murder: 3 UP Shooters Arrested, Bihar Link And Digital Trail Emerge In Probe

Kolkata: The investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, close aide and personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has gathered pace with the arrest of three alleged sharpshooters from Uttar Pradesh.

Investigators probing the sensational killing have also uncovered possible Bihar links, digital financial trails and suspected organised criminal connections behind what police believe was a carefully planned assassination.

The three arrested suspects were brought to Kolkata under tight security and taken to Bhabani Bhavan, the state police headquarters, where they were interrogated through the night. The accused are expected to be produced before a Barasat district court on Monday, where investigators will seek police custody for further questioning.

According to state police sources, investigators relied heavily on digital evidence, transaction records, and crime scene clues to track down the suspects. Officials said multiple teams from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Special Task Force (STF) are jointly investigating the case from several angles, including contract killing, interstate criminal networks, and potential cross-border links.

UPI Transaction Became A Major Breakthrough

Investigators said a crucial lead emerged from a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction made at the Bally toll plaza in Howrah by the occupants of the silver car allegedly used in the murder. The vehicle reportedly crossed the toll plaza shortly before the attack.

The digital payment helped investigators trace a mobile number linked to one of the suspects. CCTV footage from the toll plaza captured images of the vehicle and its occupants, providing investigators with a key breakthrough in the case.

Police sources said investigators carefully analysed toll plaza records, CCTV footage, vehicle movement patterns, mobile tower locations and financial transaction data to reconstruct the sequence of events. Officials also examined digital communication records and vehicle route maps allegedly used during the operation.

The silver car used in the attack was later abandoned by the assailants after the shooting. According to investigators, the attackers escaped using a red car and motorcycles. Two motorcycles linked to the crime were later recovered, one near the crime scene and another from Barasat, around 6 km away.

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Links Surface

The probe has also revealed a Bihar connection in the murder case. A team of the West Bengal STF conducted raids in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday and detained four suspects for questioning.

One suspect, identified as Vishal Srivastava, was later released after interrogation. However, three others, identified as Mayank Mishra, Vicky Maurya and Atal, were taken to West Bengal for further questioning.

Raids were carried out in the Nawanagar, Mufassil, and Sikraul police station areas of Bihar. Buxar SP Shubham Arya confirmed that Bengal Police conducted the operation with assistance from local police and took suspects into custody after completing legal formalities.

Police sources said Vishal Srivastava has a criminal background, with nearly a dozen cases, including murder and Arms Act charges, registered against him in Bihar. Investigators were probing whether he had any connection to the murder conspiracy before releasing him after questioning.