Right Governance Is Right Politics, Chandrababu Naidu On NDA’s Impressive Bihar Victory

Visakhapatnam: Heaping generous praise on Narendra Modi, NDA convenor N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday credited the prime minister for the coalition’s thumping majority in Bihar, saying it proved that “right governance is right politics”.

“Narendra Modi’s leadership (has) produced a new model -- empowerment through welfare, development and good governance,” the Andhra Pradesh chief minister told PTI in an interview, the first comment by the NDA leadership after Friday’s results. The Telugu Desam Party leader was speaking on the sidelines of the state’s investment summit here.

The chief minister said that Modi has been consistently winning elections since he became chief minister of Gujarat in 2001. He knows “how to communicate, how to carry people and how to perform also”, Naidu said. Bucking all expectations, the BJP-led NDA won a landslide 202 seats in the 233-member Bihar legislative assembly, the BJP itself performing better with its tally of 91 seats.

Despite being the largest party, BJP is likely to keep its electoral promise and continue with JD-U leader Nitish Kumar as the chief minister of Bihar. Asked about Nitish’s role in the victory, Naidu said the Bihar chief minister’s policies and governance have also been recognised by the electorate.

N Chandrababu Naidu on NDA’s Bihar Victory (PTI)

“Bihar everybody knows very well was jungle raj. He was able to put an end to it. Now both Nitish Kumar — what he has done, what he is doing — and also Narendra Modi — what he is doing — that is the endorsement of the elections,” he said.