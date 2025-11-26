ETV Bharat / bharat

Chandigarh Bill Row Explained: What Does It Mean To Bring UT Under Article 240?

Ludhiana: The Centre’s plan to introduce a bill in the Parliament that will bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution received strong opposition from political parties in Punjab, following which the Union Home Ministry on Sunday clarified that no final decision has been taken on the issue.

What is Article 240?

Article 240 of the Constitution grants the power to the President to make regulations for the peace, progress and effective governance of certain Union territories, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

What is the current status of Chandigarh?

Chandigarh is currently the shared capital of Haryana and Punjab. Though a Union Territory, the Punjab Governor is currently the Administrator of Chandigarh. This differs significantly from other UTs, where the administrator is typically a Lieutenant Governor. The Governor works on the advice of the Punjab Cabinet. Similarly, the Punjab Government has sole intervention in matters related to Chandigarh.

The capital of Punjab in undivided India was Lahore. Chandigarh was made the capital of Punjab in the year 1953 after independence and partition. The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru envisioned a new, beautiful and modern city for Punjab, which would be more beautiful than Lahore. For this, the land of 22 villages of Punjab was acquired, and in 1952, the foundation of Chandigarh city was laid, which was named Chandigarh after the Hindu goddess Chandi.

According to Former MLA and constitutional expert Tarsem Jodhan, “After the partition in 1947, Punjab suffered a great loss due to the separation of Western Punjab and Eastern Punjab, because many Punjabi-speaking districts went to Pakistan. After that, there was a demand to create a separate state of Punjab on the basis of language”.

In 1966, Punjab was reorganised, when Chandigarh became the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab. Although the Chief Secretary was its independent administrator, on 1 June 1984, this was changed, and the Governor of Punjab was appointed as the Chief Administrator of Chandigarh. "I was very young when Jan Sangh activists used to come to the villages and advise people to write Hindi instead of their mother tongue, Punjabi. This is the reason why in 1966, when Haryana came into existence separately from Punjab, many Punjabi-speaking villages and districts came under Haryana, due to which the issue has not been resolved to date,”Tarsem Jodhan added.

"A big movement was also launched by the Shiromani Akali Dal at that time. A movement was also launched to save Punjabi-speaking areas and to promote the Punjabi language. On 24 July 1985, an agreement was reached between then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Harcharan Longowal, but their plans were not implemented at the ground level. Until Haryana had its own capital, Chandigarh was also made the temporary capital of Haryana," the former MLA said.

Opposition Against Article 240 In Chandigarh