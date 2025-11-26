Chandigarh Bill Row Explained: What Does It Mean To Bring UT Under Article 240?
The Centre’s plan to introduce a bill in the Parliament that will bring Chandigarh under Article 240 received strong opposition from political parties in Punjab.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 9:49 AM IST
Ludhiana: The Centre’s plan to introduce a bill in the Parliament that will bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution received strong opposition from political parties in Punjab, following which the Union Home Ministry on Sunday clarified that no final decision has been taken on the issue.
What is Article 240?
Article 240 of the Constitution grants the power to the President to make regulations for the peace, progress and effective governance of certain Union territories, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
What is the current status of Chandigarh?
Chandigarh is currently the shared capital of Haryana and Punjab. Though a Union Territory, the Punjab Governor is currently the Administrator of Chandigarh. This differs significantly from other UTs, where the administrator is typically a Lieutenant Governor. The Governor works on the advice of the Punjab Cabinet. Similarly, the Punjab Government has sole intervention in matters related to Chandigarh.
The capital of Punjab in undivided India was Lahore. Chandigarh was made the capital of Punjab in the year 1953 after independence and partition. The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru envisioned a new, beautiful and modern city for Punjab, which would be more beautiful than Lahore. For this, the land of 22 villages of Punjab was acquired, and in 1952, the foundation of Chandigarh city was laid, which was named Chandigarh after the Hindu goddess Chandi.
According to Former MLA and constitutional expert Tarsem Jodhan, “After the partition in 1947, Punjab suffered a great loss due to the separation of Western Punjab and Eastern Punjab, because many Punjabi-speaking districts went to Pakistan. After that, there was a demand to create a separate state of Punjab on the basis of language”.
In 1966, Punjab was reorganised, when Chandigarh became the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab. Although the Chief Secretary was its independent administrator, on 1 June 1984, this was changed, and the Governor of Punjab was appointed as the Chief Administrator of Chandigarh. "I was very young when Jan Sangh activists used to come to the villages and advise people to write Hindi instead of their mother tongue, Punjabi. This is the reason why in 1966, when Haryana came into existence separately from Punjab, many Punjabi-speaking villages and districts came under Haryana, due to which the issue has not been resolved to date,”Tarsem Jodhan added.
"A big movement was also launched by the Shiromani Akali Dal at that time. A movement was also launched to save Punjabi-speaking areas and to promote the Punjabi language. On 24 July 1985, an agreement was reached between then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Harcharan Longowal, but their plans were not implemented at the ground level. Until Haryana had its own capital, Chandigarh was also made the temporary capital of Haryana," the former MLA said.
Opposition Against Article 240 In Chandigarh
The issue of Chandigarh has been associated with the emotions of Punjabis ever since the state was reorganised. All political parties that are significant players in the state have opposed implementing the proposed bill in Chandigarh. The appointment of a Lieutenant Governor will be possible in the Union Territories coming under Article 240. Political parties fear that a Lieutenant Governor appointment will eventually reduce Punjab's rights over Chandigarh.
According to former state minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, “Chandigarh was formed by destroying the villages of Punjab. It was built on our land. Every effort being made by the Centre will fail”.
The former minister added that Punjabis should all unite and oppose it firmly. “The Aam Aadmi Party government is always with the people of Punjab, towards the rights of the people of Punjab and for the rights of Punjab," he said.
According to Aam Aadmi leader Arvind Kejriwal, "The BJP-led central government's attempt to eliminate Punjab's rights over Chandigarh through constitutional amendment is not part of a simple move, but a direct attack on Punjab's identity and constitutional rights. This mentality of undermining the federal structure and depriving Punjabis of their rights is extremely dangerous."
Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal also opposed the proposed Bill. He said that there is no question of giving Chandigarh to the Centre for Punjab at any cost. In a post on X, he said the people of the state will oppose this anti-Punjab bill, and the Centre will not be allowed to succeed in this. Congress has also opposed the move, with the state President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring saying that it is wrong to separate Chandigarh from Punjab.
Congress leader from Ludhiana, Simranjit Singh Bains, said, "Punjab suffered the most during the partition of the country. First, there was an attempt to loot Panjab University, Chandigarh. Before that, three black laws were brought, which Punjabis opposed. Now efforts are being made to snatch Chandigarh from Punjab. The Centre also knows that neither those black laws can be implemented here nor can they take Chandigarh from Punjab; they are only doing things that embarrass the people of Punjab."
Senior journalist Jatinder Singh Mattu said that the implementation of the article, the last link between Punjab and Chandigarh, will be broken. With the appointment of a Lieutenant Governor, our 60-40 share in Chandigarh will be completely gone.
"We will have to make joint efforts to save the resolution being brought by the Central Government to snatch Chandigarh from Punjab. The intention of the Central Government has been clear. If this bill is passed, then the last way for Punjab to join Chandigarh will also be completely closed," he said.
According to another senior journalist, Kuldeep Singh, “Maybe in the near future, a big mass movement will start within Punjab. The is no new issue of dispute for Haryana and Punjab. There has been a dispute over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link, as well as sharing Punjab's water with other states. Even the Honourable Supreme Court has not taken any final decision on SYL."
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday clarified that "no final decision" has been taken regarding the plan of bringing Chandigarh under the President's direct control and that it will only be made after "consultations with all stakeholders". The MHA, in a statement, said the Central Government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.
"The proposal only to simplify the Central Government’s law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal," it said.
"The proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh’s governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana," the statement read. "A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for any concern on this matter," it added.
Earlier, according to a Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha bulletin, the Centre was scheduled to bring the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, beginning December 1.
