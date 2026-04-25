ETV Bharat / bharat

Chandannagar's Light Hub: A Dim Promise In The City Of Illumination

By Palash Mukhopadhyay

Chandannagar: The three-storey structure stands tall, flanked by neat rows of palm and betel nut trees. It is inviting at first glance, but under the unforgiving afternoon sun, the courtyard lies eerily empty. Inside, most shutters are down. The much-touted Light Hub of Chandannagar in Bengal’s Hooghly district, once envisioned as a catalyst for its famed illumination industry, struggles to draw even a trickle of visitors.

When Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the facility in February 2021, it carried the promise of transforming the lives of local artisans and nurturing future talent. Five years on, with the Assembly elections knocking, that promise is under scrutiny.

A City That Glows Beyond Borders

Chandannagar’s identity is inseparable from light. Its globally celebrated Jagaddhatri Puja turns the riverside town into a dazzling spectacle each year, where intricate lighting installations are not merely decoration, but storytelling art.

Orders flow in from across India and overseas, while competitive displays during the festival draw massive crowds, briefly turning the town into a vibrant tourism hub.

It was to formalise and scale up this legacy that the Light Hub was set up at a cost of over Rs 14 crore inside the KMDA Park. But the distance, both physical and functional, from the town’s commercial heart has become a recurring grievance.

Between Infrastructure and Livelihoods

For many in the trade, the hub represents a classic case of infrastructure without ecosystem. Shops remain locked, footfall is negligible, and marketing channels are virtually absent. Even the recent addition of a government-run training centre has done little to alter sentiment on the ground.

What artisans are seeking goes beyond workspace. There is a growing demand across Chandannagar to evolve into a production centre for LED lighting, reducing dependence on imports and unlocking employment.

Trader Dipak Chandra Ghosh captures this frustration in practical terms.

“We had hoped the Light Hub would become a marketing centre. Many artists have taken rooms there, but keep them locked. Proper marketing is not happening. Around 20,000 people are currently associated with this business. With better marketing, that number could have crossed one lakh. If raw materials currently imported from China were produced in Chandannagar, costs would drop and employment would increase,” he said.

Lives Behind Lights

The discontent is perhaps sharpest among workers who operate at the lowest rung of the industry. For them, the issue is not just about growth, but survival.

Welding worker Ashok Paswan points to the seasonal nature of employment.

“Whichever government comes to power should train artisans like us and create employment opportunities. Only then can we, and the next generation, will survive, and the lighting industry will survive too. At present, only a few have work. Most artisans are sitting idle. We demand year-round employment,” Ashok told Etv Bharat.

Safety and social security form another blind spot. Sushweta Pal, daughter of noted lighting artist Babu Pal, underscores the risks workers routinely take, often scaling great heights without protective measures. Budget constraints, she notes, make it nearly impossible for contractors to provide insurance or safeguards.

“Lighting artists and workers have been doing this work for years but don’t receive fair compensation. From the budgets we get from community pujas, it’s not possible to provide insurance or safety measures for workers. Even if I want to do better, I can’t. Workers often operate at great heights without protection. The government should at least provide low-cost insurance and introduce pension schemes for ageing artists,” said Sushweta.