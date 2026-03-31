ETV Bharat / bharat

Chanchal Kumar Appointed Information And Broadcasting Secretary, Sanjay Lohiya To Be Financial Services Secretary

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Chanchal Kumar has been appointed as Information and Broadcasting Secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Tuesday. Kumar, a 1992 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, is currently Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Kumar's appointment as Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I & B) in place of Sanjay Jaju. Jaju will be the new Secretary, DoNER Ministry.

Sanjay Lohiya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines, has been appointed as Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. He will take over as Secretary, Department of Financial Services, after the superannuation of incumbent Nagaraju Maddirala on May 31, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Abhishek Singh, Director General, National Informatics Centre, has been named as Director General, National Testing Agency, Ministry of Education. Singh is a 1995 batch IAS officer of the Nagaland cadre.

Tourism Secretary Srivatsa Krishna has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs. He succeeds Chandra Sekhar Kumar, who has now been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, National Rainfed Area Authority, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.