ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Labourers Killed As Tunnel Of Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Collapses In Uttarakhand

Chamoli: At least three labourers were killed after a tunnel belonging to the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) collapsed on Thursday at Pipalkoti in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

The incident has been confirmed by Chamoli District Collector Gaurav Kumar. So far, 18 people have been safely rescued from the tunnel while the rescue operation is underway. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force have rushed to the spot.

He also said that his government's top priority is the safe evacuation of each and every person who has been trapped inside the tunnel.

In a post on X, Dhami said, "Reports have been received regarding the ingress of debris and water into the THDC tunnel at Pipalkoti. Given the seriousness of the situation, teams from @NDRFHQ and @uksdrf have been immediately dispatched to the site. Instructions have been issued to the district administration and all concerned agencies to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing."