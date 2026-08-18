ETV Bharat / bharat

Chamarajanagar Encounter: Karnataka CM Objects To Tamil Nadu's Interference

File - Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar waves to the people gathered during the inauguration, foundation stone laying, and distribution of benefits to beneficiaries, in Kolar. ( ANI )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took a swipe at Tamil Nadu politicians including Chief Minister Vijay for demanding an independent probe into the death of three men in a shootout in Chamarajnagar district saying that no state should interfere with the administration of other states.

He was reacting to the demand for a CBI probe into the incident from former TN CM O Panneerselvam.

"Be it Panneerselvam or anyone, they should have basic culture. It's a federal structure and no state should interfere in the administration of other states," said Shivakumar.

Further, he said every state has its own problem. They (Tamil Nadu politicians) should know this. "I cannot involve myself in any way in Tamil Nadu's law and order problems," he said

He also hit back at Vijay who called the "killings unacceptable", saying Vijay should focus on his job. "I don't want to comment on what he said. It's a general discourse. They should do their job and we should do ours. We know how to protect our state," Shivakumar said.

Three persons - Anthony Swamy, John Rose Peter and Kumar - from Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district and settled in Hanur taluk in Karnataka were killed in an alleged firing in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area in the early hours of August 15 in Chamarajanagar district.