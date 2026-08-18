Chamarajanagar Encounter: Karnataka CM Objects To Tamil Nadu's Interference
Three persons were killed in an alleged firing in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area in the early hours of August 15 in Chamarajanagar district
Published : August 18, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took a swipe at Tamil Nadu politicians including Chief Minister Vijay for demanding an independent probe into the death of three men in a shootout in Chamarajnagar district saying that no state should interfere with the administration of other states.
He was reacting to the demand for a CBI probe into the incident from former TN CM O Panneerselvam.
"Be it Panneerselvam or anyone, they should have basic culture. It's a federal structure and no state should interfere in the administration of other states," said Shivakumar.
Further, he said every state has its own problem. They (Tamil Nadu politicians) should know this. "I cannot involve myself in any way in Tamil Nadu's law and order problems," he said
He also hit back at Vijay who called the "killings unacceptable", saying Vijay should focus on his job. "I don't want to comment on what he said. It's a general discourse. They should do their job and we should do ours. We know how to protect our state," Shivakumar said.
Three persons - Anthony Swamy, John Rose Peter and Kumar - from Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district and settled in Hanur taluk in Karnataka were killed in an alleged firing in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area in the early hours of August 15 in Chamarajanagar district.
While Karnataka forest personnel claimed the deceased were poachers and were on a hunting spree when the incident occurred, the Tamil Nadu government dismissed the claim saying the deceased were innocent farmers.
Vijay and other political leaders of Tamil Nadu urged the Karnataka Government for a detailed probe and a suitable compensation for the families of the deceased. The Karnataka Government has already ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident and directed officials to submit a report at the earliest.
The issue rocked the Karnataka Assembly which is in session, with the opposition parties BJP and JDS demanding a judicial probe into the alleged encounter.
Rejecting the demand, Karnataka Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated in the assembly that the firing was an act of retaliation because the alleged poachers who were hiding behind the rocks and bushes fired at the forest personnel with country-made pistols. When repeated warnings to surrender went in vain, police opened counter fire in self defence and for wildlife preservation.
He also said approximately 20-30 kg of wildlife animal meat, identified as deer meat, contained in two bags were seized from the spot along with other items.
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