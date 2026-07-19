ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Chalo Sansad’ March: CJP Appeals To People To Join In Large Numbers

New Delhi: A day before the proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march of the Cockroach Janata Party, various student organisations demonstrated their solidarity at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Throughout the day, thousands of students, youths, social activists, and supporters gathered at the protest site. The protesters called for making the "Chalo Sansad" march, scheduled for Monday at 9 am from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, a success. They emphasised that the march was not merely an event organised by a single group but a collective effort to demand improvements in the country's education system, a halt to paper leaks, and accountability.

Speaking from the stage, the protesters conveyed the message of the "Chalo Sansad" campaign, stating that the time had come for the students' voices to reach Parliament directly. Appealing to the public to join in large numbers, they described the movement as a fight for a better education system and accountability.

Jantar Mantar echoed with slogans throughout the day. The protesters raised questions regarding incidents of paper leaks, the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the overall examination system. Speakers noted that the recurring controversies surrounding examinations have impacted the future of lakhs of students. They reiterated their demands, including comprehensive reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

As the day progressed, the number of people at Jantar Mantar continued to rise. Students and supporters from Delhi and several other states joined the movement. Many carried placards and banners demanding educational reforms, a transparent examination system, and accountability.

In view of the march to Parliament, security arrangements at Jantar Mantar and the surrounding areas were tightened. A large number of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces were deployed on both sides of the protest site. Police personnel maintained constant surveillance across the area. Barricades were set up on several roads leading to Jantar Mantar.

In view of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march by the Cockroach Janata Party, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory warning of heavy vehicular movement and restrictions around the Parliament complex.

As per the advisory, special traffic arrangements have been put in place in the New Delhi Range, with commuters being asked to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time.

The roads likely to be affected are Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, Pandit Pant Marg and Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road.