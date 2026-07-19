‘Chalo Sansad’ March: CJP Appeals To People To Join In Large Numbers
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of heavy vehicular movement and restrictions around the Parliament complex.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
New Delhi: A day before the proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march of the Cockroach Janata Party, various student organisations demonstrated their solidarity at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.
Throughout the day, thousands of students, youths, social activists, and supporters gathered at the protest site. The protesters called for making the "Chalo Sansad" march, scheduled for Monday at 9 am from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, a success. They emphasised that the march was not merely an event organised by a single group but a collective effort to demand improvements in the country's education system, a halt to paper leaks, and accountability.
Speaking from the stage, the protesters conveyed the message of the "Chalo Sansad" campaign, stating that the time had come for the students' voices to reach Parliament directly. Appealing to the public to join in large numbers, they described the movement as a fight for a better education system and accountability.
Jantar Mantar echoed with slogans throughout the day. The protesters raised questions regarding incidents of paper leaks, the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the overall examination system. Speakers noted that the recurring controversies surrounding examinations have impacted the future of lakhs of students. They reiterated their demands, including comprehensive reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
As the day progressed, the number of people at Jantar Mantar continued to rise. Students and supporters from Delhi and several other states joined the movement. Many carried placards and banners demanding educational reforms, a transparent examination system, and accountability.
In view of the march to Parliament, security arrangements at Jantar Mantar and the surrounding areas were tightened. A large number of Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces were deployed on both sides of the protest site. Police personnel maintained constant surveillance across the area. Barricades were set up on several roads leading to Jantar Mantar.
In view of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march by the Cockroach Janata Party, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory warning of heavy vehicular movement and restrictions around the Parliament complex.
As per the advisory, special traffic arrangements have been put in place in the New Delhi Range, with commuters being asked to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time.
The roads likely to be affected are Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, Pandit Pant Marg and Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road.
The traffic police also advised motorists to avoid key junctions and roundabouts, including Vijay Chowk, Boat Club, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Sunehri Masjid roundabout, Patel Chowk roundabout, Boota Singh roundabout, Prime Chowk roundabout, GRG roundabout and Jalebi Chowk roundabout.
As alternative routes, commuters have been advised to use Janpath, Man Singh Road, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Vinay Marg, Outer Circle in Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, RML roundabout, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, 11 Murti and Sardar Patel Marg.
Motorists have been requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed at key intersections.
Sources said that security has been intensified in the New Delhi district, with the Delhi Police deploying additional personnel, strengthening barricades and conducting intensive vehicle checks at key entry points.
Police have converted several entry points into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi ahead of the CJP March, sources said.
A senior police source said elaborate preventive arrangements have been made to ensure law and order during the Parliament session.
"Every vehicle entering the New Delhi district is being thoroughly checked. Additional pickets have been set up at strategic locations and reserve forces have been kept on standby. CCTV surveillance has also been intensified across sensitive areas," the source said.
Security has been strengthened around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Central Vista, Connaught Place, Shankar Chowk and other key installations while rapid response teams have been positioned to respond to any contingency, the source added.
Police sources said no one would be allowed to hold protests in the New Delhi district during the Parliament session.
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