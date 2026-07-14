'Chalo Sansad': Cockroaches Gear Up For Parliament March On First Day Of Monsoon Session
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke said that students, youth, and people across the country demanding transparency and reforms in the education system will participate.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the Cockroach Janta Party's(CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where activist Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding educational reforms and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, protesters are bracing for the July 20 march towards the Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session.
The agitation by the CJP at the capital's Jantar Mantar—demanding reforms in the examination system, strict action against paper leak incidents, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan—entered its 25th day on Tuesday.
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike in support of the movement has also entered its 17th day.
CJP founder Abhijit Dipke announced that a peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament would be held on July 20. He stated that this march would not be the program of a single organization alone but an effort involving the participation of students, youth, and all those across the country who are demanding transparency and reforms in the education system.
CHALO SANSAD!!— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 14, 2026
Give a missed call and mark your attendance for 20th July
70116 70115 pic.twitter.com/c3AQHAd2ut
He stated that the objective of the 'Parliament March' is to convey the students' voices to the government and to strongly advocate for comprehensive reforms in the examination system.
As part of the preparations for the Parliament March, the 'Cockroach Janta Party' has released a helpline number—7011670115. Dipke explained that those wishing to join the march on July 20 can register their participation by giving a missed call to this number. He noted that the initiative aims to gauge how many students, youths, and citizens from across the country are preparing to come to Delhi in support of this movement.
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