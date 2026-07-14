ETV Bharat / bharat

'Chalo Sansad': Cockroaches Gear Up For Parliament March On First Day Of Monsoon Session

A Cockroach Janta Party poster during a protest at Jantar Mantra in Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid the Cockroach Janta Party's(CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where activist Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding educational reforms and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, protesters are bracing for the July 20 march towards the Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session. The agitation by the CJP at the capital's Jantar Mantar—demanding reforms in the examination system, strict action against paper leak incidents, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan—entered its 25th day on Tuesday. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike in support of the movement has also entered its 17th day.