Chaitra Navratri Rush: Railways Gears Up For Effective Crowd Control At Vindhyachal
Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) have been deployed to maintain security and ensure smooth operations at the Vindhyachal station.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: With over one lakh devotees expected to visit Vindhyachal during the Chaitra Navratri Mela which kicked off on Thursday, the Indian Railways has stepped up arrangements at Vindhyachal station in Uttar Pradesh to manage the surge and ensure smooth travel.
Officials said signage displaying timetables, fare lists, entry and exit points, as well as the locations of reserved and unreserved ticket counters, is being installed at appropriate places within the railway premises so that passengers can easily access relevant information.
In order to ensure easy availability of tickets, additional staff have been deployed at ticket counters, and ticket-checking personnel have also been engaged to handle the crowd. The reservation counter will operate in both shifts to provide better service to passengers, officials added.
For convenience of railway passengers, the Vindhyachal station is now offering a well-coordinated system, be it ticketing or basic assistance, to handle the flow of travelers, especially in the North Central Railway zone.
Three unreserved ticket counters and one reserved ticket counter have been made operational to reduce waiting time and improve accessibility, alongside a dedicated inquiry counter and ‘Lost and Found’ center. Strengthening this setup, 12 additional staff members have been deployed at ticket counters, while another 12 ticket-checking personnel are on duty to manage passenger movement efficiently, officials said.
Recognising the need for round-the-clock service, the reservation counter is functioning in both shifts, ensuring that passengers can book tickets with ease at any time of the day. Meanwhile, catering to travelers’ refreshment needs, four existing food and catering stalls at the station continue to provide uninterrupted service.
Together, these measures reflect a focused effort to make travel through Vindhyachal Station more organised, accessible, and passenger-friendly.
Vindhyachal, Mirzapur, and Prayagraj stations have witnessed notable enhancement in services as authorities have stepped up arrangements to accommodate the increasing number of devotees. While 25 pairs of trains already make regular halts at Vindhyachal, stoppage for five additional trains have now been introduced, ensuring smoother access for pilgrims traveling to the region.
During the Navratri Mela, comprehensive arrangements have been made at the stations to assist passengers and ensure their safety. Volunteers will be stationed at the premises to provide help and support to devotees. Additionally, a sufficient number of personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) will be deployed throughout the event to maintain security and ensure smooth operations at the station.
Highlighting the train's arrangement, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railways told ETV Bharat, "In order to clear an extra rush of passengers during Chaitra Navratri Mela from March 19 to April 2, additional arrangements have been made. Besides this, trains will have a temporary stoppage of two minutes each, at Vindhyachal station for 15 days."
He further stated that division will be allowed to stop other mentioned trains as per crowd position as and when required.
The Prayagraj division will keep one rake of eight coaches in ready condition at Mirzapur to clear the rush.
Railway officials said that the time lost due to the mentioned temporary stoppage at Vindhyachal station, will be made up by Prayagraj division and there will be no change in timings of trains at interchange points.
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