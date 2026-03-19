ETV Bharat / bharat

Chaitra Navratri Rush: Railways Gears Up For Effective Crowd Control At Vindhyachal

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: With over one lakh devotees expected to visit Vindhyachal during the Chaitra Navratri Mela which kicked off on Thursday, the Indian Railways has stepped up arrangements at Vindhyachal station in Uttar Pradesh to manage the surge and ensure smooth travel.

Officials said signage displaying timetables, fare lists, entry and exit points, as well as the locations of reserved and unreserved ticket counters, is being installed at appropriate places within the railway premises so that passengers can easily access relevant information.

In order to ensure easy availability of tickets, additional staff have been deployed at ticket counters, and ticket-checking personnel have also been engaged to handle the crowd. The reservation counter will operate in both shifts to provide better service to passengers, officials added.

For convenience of railway passengers, the Vindhyachal station is now offering a well-coordinated system, be it ticketing or basic assistance, to handle the flow of travelers, especially in the North Central Railway zone.

Three unreserved ticket counters and one reserved ticket counter have been made operational to reduce waiting time and improve accessibility, alongside a dedicated inquiry counter and ‘Lost and Found’ center. Strengthening this setup, 12 additional staff members have been deployed at ticket counters, while another 12 ticket-checking personnel are on duty to manage passenger movement efficiently, officials said.

Recognising the need for round-the-clock service, the reservation counter is functioning in both shifts, ensuring that passengers can book tickets with ease at any time of the day. Meanwhile, catering to travelers’ refreshment needs, four existing food and catering stalls at the station continue to provide uninterrupted service.

Together, these measures reflect a focused effort to make travel through Vindhyachal Station more organised, accessible, and passenger-friendly.