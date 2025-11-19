ETV Bharat / bharat

Chaitanyananda Lodged In Safe, Secure Custody, Delhi Prison Authorities Tell Court

New Delhi: The Tihar jail authorities have informed a city court that self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 16 students at a private institute in southwest Delhi, was in "safe and secure custody." Earlier, Chaitanyananda claimed before Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar that there was a threat to his life in Tihar prison.

The self-styled godman, a former chairman of the management institute, is in judicial custody over sexual abuse allegations. A status report submitted by the prison authorities before the magistrate on Tuesday said that they interacted with the accused regarding his claim, but he did not disclose anyone's name.

"The inmate is presently lodged in safe and secure custody. He has been advised that whenever he feels harassed or threatened by anyone, he may immediately report the matter to any jail Official/Officer or to the undersigned directly," read the report signed by a prison deputy superintendent.

It said the jail staff had also been directed to remain vigilant to address any grievance raised by the accused. "During the course of interaction, inmate concerned had also shown apprehension in the jail van and at lock up," a part of the report read. It said a letter has been sent to a DCP-rank officer of Delhi Police to ensure his safety during transit from prison to court.