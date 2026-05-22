Chai Pe Charcha Now Costs More: Street Food Items Feel The Heat Of Rising Fuel Prices
Rising fuel, LPG and milk prices have pushed up everyday food items, forcing vendors to hike rates while customer footfall declines, reports Surabhi Gupta
Published : May 22, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Rising inflation and economic slowdown are now directly affecting the daily food habits of ordinary people across India. The increase in petrol and diesel prices, higher commercial LPG cylinder rates, rising milk costs and expensive transportation have pushed up the prices of everyday snacks and beverages such as tea, samosas, kachoris and bread pakoras.
In Delhi's Connaught Place and Hanuman Mandir area, several street food vendors and small eateries have increased menu prices by ₹10 to ₹20 over the past few months as operating costs continue to climb. The samosa, which used to be available with vegetables for ₹40, is now priced at ₹50. The bread pakora, which used to be priced at ₹40, is now priced at ₹50. The paneer pakora, which used to be priced at ₹50, is now priced at ₹60.
The street shop's most famous kachori has also seen a price increase of ₹10, from ₹40 to ₹50. Moreover, the impact is being felt even by those who enjoy sitting in groups with friends over a cup of tea; due to a hike in the prices of commercial gas cylinders and milk, specifically a ₹2 per litre increase, the cost of a kulhad tea has now risen from ₹20 to ₹30.
The impact of inflation is clearly visible in local markets, where small juice stalls, tea shops and eateries have revised their rates upward. Vendors say they are left with no option but to pass on a part of the rising costs to customers.
H.N. Verma, owner of Captain Restaurant in Ghaziabad, told ETV Bharat, "We have been forced to buy cylinders at very high prices. The cost of almost everything has increased. Closing the restaurant is not an option, so we had to increase the prices of food items by nearly 10%. At the same time, customer numbers are falling because people are spending cautiously."
No Option But to Increase Prices
At the famous Hanuman Kachori shop near Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, manager Vishnu said, "Prices of almost every raw material have increased, from commercial LPG cylinders and edible oil to potatoes, flour, spices and milk. Even disposable plates, bowls and spoons have become more expensive."
According to him, shopkeepers were forced to revise prices simply to sustain operations.
Vishnu said that after the price hike, customer footfall has dropped sharply and business has declined by nearly 50%. Earlier, people used to casually visit for tea and snacks, but now many are cutting down on such spending.
Tea Lovers Feeling the Pinch
Customers visiting the Hanuman Mandir area say the rising cost of snacks and beverages is affecting their daily routines. Many said they earlier consumed four or five cups of tea a day, but now they have reduced consumption because even kulhad tea costs nearly ₹30.
Several customers linked the situation to rising fuel prices and economic uncertainty, saying eating out is slowly becoming a luxury while incomes are not increasing at the same pace.
Small Vendors Under Pressure
The inflationary pressure is not limited to restaurants and cafés. From roadside carts and tea stalls to small eateries and hotels, vendors everywhere are struggling with higher transportation, cooking gas and ingredient costs.
Shalu, a small street vendor, told ETV Bharat, "I already bought a cylinder at a very high price and I am still using that. But I am unable to recover my costs. Even plastic bags and containers used for packing food have become expensive. I increased prices by ₹10, but many customers are not willing to pay. Some old customers ask us to give food at the previous rate."
Biryani and Non-Veg Dishes Also Costlier
Even basic meals are no longer inexpensive. At several biryani outlets in Delhi, a quarter plate of chicken biryani is now priced around ₹70, while half plates have crossed ₹130 and full plates are touching ₹260.
Popular dishes like butter chicken, chicken rara and chicken changezi are now selling between ₹590 and ₹670 for full portions, reflecting the sharp increase in operational expenses faced by eateries. Vendors say chicken prices, cooking oil, spices, LPG cylinders and electricity bills have all become costlier over the past few months.
A biryani shop owner in Karol Bagh told ETV Bharat that after the rise in prices of raw materials, they were forced to increase food prices as well.
"We increased quarter biryani prices by ₹10, half biryani by ₹20 and full plate biryani also by ₹20. Even the price of each roti had to be increased by ₹5," the shop owner said.
Small Food Kiosks Revising Rates
Small roadside kiosks are also struggling to maintain old prices.
At an HPMC juice and fast-food stall, handwritten menu boards with overwritten prices indicate recent hikes. Coffee and juice items that earlier sold for around ₹10 are now priced closer to ₹20, while burgers, sandwiches and grilled snacks are selling between ₹25 and ₹35.
Stall owners say they are trying to keep food affordable, but rising milk costs, bread prices, packaging material and transportation expenses are making it difficult to continue with older rates.
Shopkeepers claim that while prices have risen by 10% to 30%, customer footfall in many areas has dropped significantly, affecting daily sales.
Lower-Income Groups Hit Hardest
The increase in commercial LPG prices, fuel costs and raw material expenses has forced many businesses to raise food prices by 10% to 15%.
Economists and traders believe the biggest burden is falling on lower-income groups and daily wage earners, for whom even affordable street food is becoming difficult to buy regularly. Snacks, once considered cheap comfort food, are now turning into occasional purchases for many families.
Financial expert Prof. Seema Sharma told ETV Bharat, "Inflation is unavoidable in this situation. As oil becomes expensive, it impacts every product directly, not only through production costs but also through transportation expenses."
Price Rise Visible on Menus
According to shopkeepers and menu boards seen in the market, there is a hike of nearly 20% to 30% in several popular street food items:
|Food Item
|Earlier Price
|Current Price
|Increase
|Kulhad Tea
|₹20
|₹30
|+₹10
|Samosa Plate
|₹40
|₹50
|+₹10
|Bread Pakora
|₹40
|₹50
|+₹10
|Paneer Pakora
|₹50
|₹60
|+₹10
|Kachori
|₹40
|₹50
|+₹10
|Quarter Chicken Biryani
|₹60
|₹70
|+₹10
|Half Chicken Biryani
|₹110
|₹130
|+₹20
|Full Chicken Biryani
|₹240
|₹260
|+₹20
|Coffee
|₹10
|₹20
|+₹10
|Apple/Litchi Juice
|₹10
|₹20
|+₹10
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