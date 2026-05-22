ETV Bharat / bharat

Chai Pe Charcha Now Costs More: Street Food Items Feel The Heat Of Rising Fuel Prices

New Delhi: Rising inflation and economic slowdown are now directly affecting the daily food habits of ordinary people across India. The increase in petrol and diesel prices, higher commercial LPG cylinder rates, rising milk costs and expensive transportation have pushed up the prices of everyday snacks and beverages such as tea, samosas, kachoris and bread pakoras.

In Delhi's Connaught Place and Hanuman Mandir area, several street food vendors and small eateries have increased menu prices by ₹10 to ₹20 over the past few months as operating costs continue to climb. The samosa, which used to be available with vegetables for ₹40, is now priced at ₹50. The bread pakora, which used to be priced at ₹40, is now priced at ₹50. The paneer pakora, which used to be priced at ₹50, is now priced at ₹60.

The street shop's most famous kachori has also seen a price increase of ₹10, from ₹40 to ₹50. Moreover, the impact is being felt even by those who enjoy sitting in groups with friends over a cup of tea; due to a hike in the prices of commercial gas cylinders and milk, specifically a ₹2 per litre increase, the cost of a kulhad tea has now risen from ₹20 to ₹30.

Chai Pe Charcha Now Costs More: Street Food Items Feel The Heat Of Rising Fuel Prices (ETV Bharat)

The impact of inflation is clearly visible in local markets, where small juice stalls, tea shops and eateries have revised their rates upward. Vendors say they are left with no option but to pass on a part of the rising costs to customers.

H.N. Verma, owner of Captain Restaurant in Ghaziabad, told ETV Bharat, "We have been forced to buy cylinders at very high prices. The cost of almost everything has increased. Closing the restaurant is not an option, so we had to increase the prices of food items by nearly 10%. At the same time, customer numbers are falling because people are spending cautiously."

No Option But to Increase Prices

At the famous Hanuman Kachori shop near Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, manager Vishnu said, "Prices of almost every raw material have increased, from commercial LPG cylinders and edible oil to potatoes, flour, spices and milk. Even disposable plates, bowls and spoons have become more expensive."

According to him, shopkeepers were forced to revise prices simply to sustain operations.

Vishnu said that after the price hike, customer footfall has dropped sharply and business has declined by nearly 50%. Earlier, people used to casually visit for tea and snacks, but now many are cutting down on such spending.

Tea Lovers Feeling the Pinch

Customers visiting the Hanuman Mandir area say the rising cost of snacks and beverages is affecting their daily routines. Many said they earlier consumed four or five cups of tea a day, but now they have reduced consumption because even kulhad tea costs nearly ₹30.

Several customers linked the situation to rising fuel prices and economic uncertainty, saying eating out is slowly becoming a luxury while incomes are not increasing at the same pace.

Small Vendors Under Pressure

The inflationary pressure is not limited to restaurants and cafés. From roadside carts and tea stalls to small eateries and hotels, vendors everywhere are struggling with higher transportation, cooking gas and ingredient costs.

Shalu, a small street vendor, told ETV Bharat, "I already bought a cylinder at a very high price and I am still using that. But I am unable to recover my costs. Even plastic bags and containers used for packing food have become expensive. I increased prices by ₹10, but many customers are not willing to pay. Some old customers ask us to give food at the previous rate."