ETV Bharat / bharat

'Chabahar Port A Symbol Of Cooperation Between Iran And India': Araghchi

New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi on Friday called the Chabahar Port a symbol of cooperation between Iran and India.

He expressed confidence that the India-developed port will serve as 'golden gate' for access to Central Asia, the Caucasus and Europe.

Addressing media after the conclusion of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in New Delhi, Araghchi acknowledged that the development of Chabahar Port has slowed down due to the US sanctions.

However, he expressed hope that India would continue its work at the strategic port. "Chabahar Port is one of the symbols of cooperation between Iran and India and we are so glad that Indians played an important role in the development of that port. It is now somehow slowed down because of the US sanctions. But, I am confident that this port would be like a golden gate for India to access Central Asia, the Caucasus and then Europe through this transit route and also for Europeans, Central Asians and others to access the Indian Ocean," he said.