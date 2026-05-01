ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Raids CGHS Office; Top Official, Private Assistant Detained

Meerut: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raided the residence and office of a top administrator of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) in Meerut UP on Thursday evening.

According to the CBI, a team arrived at a CGHS hospital — located near Suraj Kund in Meerut — and its administrative offices, around 5 pm on Thursday evening. The team interrogated Natasha Verma, who is posted at the facility as the Additional Director, for nearly 19 hours.

Later, the team departed for Ghaziabad with Natasha Verma and her Private Assistant. Natasha was allegedly demanding kickbacks to facilitate a private hospital's affiliation with the CGHS.

According to Additional Director General of Police, Meerut Zone, Bhanu Bhaskar, a racket involving extortion within the CGHS office has been busted. According to officials, the CBI has also recovered some bribe money.

On a tip-off, the CBI laid a trap to catch the accused. During the trap proceedings, both the accused — the Private Assistant and the Additional Director — agreed to accept the bribe amount of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. Subsequently, the Private Assistant was caught red-handed while accepting the cash on behalf of Additional Director, the agency said.